BEAUMONT, Texas — Traffic backed up for miles into Beaumont after an 18-wheeler flipped along Interstate 10 Thursday morning west of the city. A 2021 Peterbuilt 18-wheeler was headed west on Interstate 10 west of Beaumont at about 7:45 a.m. Thursday morning when it ran off the road on the right shoulder and flipped onto it's side in a ditch according to a news release from the Texas Department of Public Safety.

BEAUMONT, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO