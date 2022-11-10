ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lumberton, TX

Port Arthur man pleads guilty to federal firearms violations

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — A Port Arthur man pleaded guilty to federal firearms violations on Thursday. Frankie Malik Cunningham, 23, pleaded guilty to possession of a machine gun and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, according to a news release from U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston today.
Flipped 18-wheeler backs up westbound IH-10 west of Beaumont for hours Thursday morning

BEAUMONT, Texas — Traffic backed up for miles into Beaumont after an 18-wheeler flipped along Interstate 10 Thursday morning west of the city. A 2021 Peterbuilt 18-wheeler was headed west on Interstate 10 west of Beaumont at about 7:45 a.m. Thursday morning when it ran off the road on the right shoulder and flipped onto it's side in a ditch according to a news release from the Texas Department of Public Safety.
NAACP alleges harassment and discrimination against Black voters in Beaumont

BEAUMONT, Texas — On the eve of the election, Jefferson County is facing allegations of intimidating and discriminating against Black voters during early voting. In a federal lawsuit filed Monday, the Beaumont chapter of the NAACP and Jessica Daye, a Black registered voter, accused Jefferson County election officials of unconstitutionally harassing Black voters in Beaumont by scrutinizing their identities and shadowing them while at the voting stations. A federal judge Monday evening held an emergency hearing on the lawsuit, which asks for changes during Tuesday’s election.
BEAUMONT, TX
