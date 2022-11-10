Read full article on original website
Port Arthur man pleads guilty to federal firearms violations
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — A Port Arthur man pleaded guilty to federal firearms violations on Thursday. Frankie Malik Cunningham, 23, pleaded guilty to possession of a machine gun and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, according to a news release from U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston today.
Teen sentenced to 30 years in prison after pleading guilty to 2019 murder of Beaumont father
BEAUMONT, Texas — A teenager was sentenced to 30 years in prison after pleading guilty to the 2019 murder of a Beaumont father. Bryce Bell was 15 when he was arrested in connection with the murder of 37-year-old Anthony Wilson on April 11, 2019. Even though Bryce Bell was a minor when he was charged, Bell was certified as an adult on Tuesday, July 23, 2019.
Former BISD electrician who defrauded district now on 10 years probation, will begin serving 90 weekends in jail
BEAUMONT, Texas — The former Beaumont Independent School District electrical contractor who defrauded the district of $1.2 million more than a dozen years ago will begin spending the next 90 weekends in jail this Friday. (EDITOR'S NOTE: The above video first aired on November, 4, 2022.) Calvin Gary Walker,...
Port Arthur Memorial High School senior killed along Texas Hwy 73 over weekend
BEAUMONT, Texas — Police in Port Arthur are investigating after a Memorial High School student was killed after possibly being struck by a vehicle on Saturday. The body of Nancy Lizbeth Mendoza Chavez, of Port Arthur, who was a senior at Memorial, was found in the 1800 block of Texas Highway 73 near the Motiva refinery on Saturday.
Man sentenced to 5 years after 2019 shooting outside Port Arthur Tiger Mart left victim injured
BEAUMONT, Texas — A 25-year-old Port Arthur man will spend the next five years in prison after a 2019 shooting outside of a store left one man injured. Demonte Thomas previously pled guilty to aggravated assault in connection with a September 2019 shooting outside a Port Arthur Tiger Mart.
Orange County man admits to purposely hitting Beaumont man with truck at apartment complex, affidavit says
BEAUMONT, Texas — A 45-year-old man from Orange County may soon stand trial after police said he admitted to purposely hitting a Beaumont man with his truck at an area apartment complex. A Jefferson County grand jury handed down a murder indictment to Max Keath. Keath is charged with...
Two people hit, killed by 18-wheeler along Interstate 10 west of Beaumont Sunday night
BEAUMONT, Texas — A man and a woman were killed Sunday night after they were struck by an 18-wheeler along Interstate 10 just west of Beaumont. Deandre Wall, 25 of Paige, Tx and Brandy Epps, 25, of Henderson, Tx, were killed near the 843 mile marker of Interstate 10 just west of Smith Road according to a news release from the Texas Department of Public Safety.
Silsbee man sentenced to 10 years after attempted robbery outside Beaumont Family Dollar left victim injured
BEAUMONT, Texas — A 35-year-old man from Silsbee will spend the next 10 years in prison after an attempted robbery outside of a Family Dollar in Beaumont left a victim injured. Johnny Ray Jones pled guilty to aggravated robbery. If Jones had stood trial and was found guilty, he...
Police investigating after man shot multiple times early Friday morning in Orange
ORANGE, Texas — Police in Orange are investigating after a man was shot multiple times early Friday morning. The man was found at about 1 a.m. Friday morning in the 300 block of Burton Ave on the east side of the city. The man, who was shot multiple times,...
Gordon Friesz wins 317th District Court Judge seat after beating Chelsie Ramos
BEAUMONT, Texas — The votes are in and Gordon Friesz is the new 317th District Court Judge in Jefferson County. Friesz faced off against Chelsie Ramos. One thing both agreed on while campaigning is that whoever holds the seat, holds one of the most important seats in the county.
17-year-old who had been missing since Thursday found safe, reunited with his family
JASPER COUNTY, Texas — A 17-year-old who the Jasper County Sheriff's Office was previously looking for has been found. Logan Orosco has been found safe and has been reunited with his family, according to a Jasper County Sheriff's Office release. A missing person's release was put out after Orosco...
Joseph L. Guillory wins Jefferson County Justice of the Peace, Precinct 2 race
BEAUMONT, Texas — Voters in Jefferson County's precinct two have picked Joseph L. Guillory II as their new justice of the peace in Tuesday's election. Guillory faced off Kyrin Baker and Brandon Bartie for the seat, replacing former Justice of the Peace Marc DeRouen. Guillory won election against fellow...
Flipped 18-wheeler backs up westbound IH-10 west of Beaumont for hours Thursday morning
BEAUMONT, Texas — Traffic backed up for miles into Beaumont after an 18-wheeler flipped along Interstate 10 Thursday morning west of the city. A 2021 Peterbuilt 18-wheeler was headed west on Interstate 10 west of Beaumont at about 7:45 a.m. Thursday morning when it ran off the road on the right shoulder and flipped onto it's side in a ditch according to a news release from the Texas Department of Public Safety.
Beaumont man charged in death of missing woman after leading investigators to body of ex-girlfriend
BEAUMONT, Texas — A 37-year-old Beaumont man is charged with murder after leading police to the body of his missing ex-girlfriend. Jose Wil Lopez admitted to his involvement in the death of Marilu Lopez-Berrios, 39, of Beaumont, according to a Beaumont Police Department release. On Friday, officials issued a...
Sentencing phase for former Beaumont ISD electrical contractor could begin soon
BEAUMONT, Texas — A sentencing phase is just days away after the state's highest court upheld the guilty sentence of a former Beaumont Independent School District electrical contractor. Calvin Gary Walker was found guilty of felony fraud in September 2019. Walker's electric company was contracted for electrician services for...
Bond set at $750K for man formerly convicted in 2010 death of Beaumont woman and her daughter
BEAUMONT, Texas — A man formerly on death row, whose capital murder conviction was overturned, now has a chance to go home as he awaits a new trial after a judge set his bond Thursday. Joseph Colone, Jr. was formerly sentenced to death in 2017 for the 2010 murder...
'I love Beaumont and I want it to thrive' : Roy West announces run for mayor of Beaumont in 2023
BEAUMONT, Texas — Prominent businessman Roy West, Jr., who lost by a small margin to Beaumont mayor Robin Mouton in 2021, has announced he will again run for mayor in 2023. West, Jr. announced his plans to run in the 2023 election Monday morning in a video posted on Facebook.
Police using No Shave November to help two Jasper County first responders, their 6-year-old daughter
JASPER, Texas — The Jasper Police Department is using No Shave November to raise money for two area first responders and their 6-year-old daughter. Jason Hollyfield and Tiffany Hollyfield work for the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office. Deputy Jason Hollyfield is a lieutenant investigator and his wife is a dispatcher.
NAACP alleges harassment and discrimination against Black voters in Beaumont
BEAUMONT, Texas — On the eve of the election, Jefferson County is facing allegations of intimidating and discriminating against Black voters during early voting. In a federal lawsuit filed Monday, the Beaumont chapter of the NAACP and Jessica Daye, a Black registered voter, accused Jefferson County election officials of unconstitutionally harassing Black voters in Beaumont by scrutinizing their identities and shadowing them while at the voting stations. A federal judge Monday evening held an emergency hearing on the lawsuit, which asks for changes during Tuesday’s election.
Beaumont mortuary helps families of veterans understand process of veteran funerals
BEAUMONT, Texas — A Beaumont mortuary has made it its mission to help families understand all that comes with and goes into being buried with military honors. Proctor’s Mortuary specializes in veteran funerals and works to make sure families understand the process. "Veteran cemeteries only bury veterans Monday...
