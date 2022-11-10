Read full article on original website
KOCO
Live Blog: Winter weather with rain-snow mix impacting afternoon commute in OKC metro
Snow is falling as winter weather moves through Oklahoma on Monday, creating slick conditions for drivers. Below is a running blog of winter weather coverage. Check back throughout the day for updates. Open the video player above for live coverage from KOCO 5 Field Meteorologist Michael Armstrong and Storm Command...
KOCO
Tulsa King, starring Sylvester Stallone, officially premieres
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City is now on the streaming screen. Tulsa King, the Paramount+ drama that stars Sylvester Stallone officially premiered Sunday night. "We’re talking about one of the biggest television shows on TV right now. You got Yellowstone and Tulsa King, made by the same director, so we think it’s going to have a huge impact," said Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell.
KOCO
Oklahoma City Public Schools to discuss next steps for nearly $1B bond package
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City Public Schools' leaders will meet Monday for the first time since voters passed a nearly $1 billion bond proposal. This is the largest bond package in OKCPS history. Sean McDaniel, the district's superintendent, is expected to give an update on the next steps for...
OHP: 17-year-old in critical condition after crash
A 17-year-old girl is in critical condition following a crash in Cleveland County.
Guthrie community comes together to remember 3 boating victims
The Guthrie community is still coming to grips with the tragic drowning of three men in a boating accident, holding a memorial for them Wednesday evening.
KOCO
WATCH: Snow falling as winter weather moves across Oklahoma
Winter weather is moving through Oklahoma on Monday, and snow has already started falling in parts of the state. Snow has accumulated in western Oklahoma. KOCO 5 Field Meteorologist Michael Armstrong and Storm Command are tracking the wintry conditions. Open the video player above to watch their feed. KOCO 5...
KOCO
Head-on collision kills 22-year-old woman in Pottawatomie County
POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, Okla. — A 22-year-old woman was killed in a head-on collision early Friday morning in rural Pottawatomie County. The small community of Konawa is mourning the death of Shelby Gentry, who was a recent graduate of Oklahoma State University. The driver of the other car, a 23-year-old...
KOCO
Owners heartbroken after commercial fire destroys business in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — The owners were heartbroken after a commercial fire destroyed a business in Oklahoma City. The fire happened on Robinson Street just across from Scissortail Park and shut down that road for a few hours. One of the owners of the business told KOCO 5 she was heartbroken to see what has meant so much to her family be taken so quickly.
KOCO
Winter weather moves in Monday
KOCO Meteorologist Sabrina Bates says that snow moves into western Oklahoma early on Monday. Rain transitions over to snow in OKC middle of the day.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Highest Point in Oklahoma
Sitting just above Texas, Oklahoma is one of the flattest states in the United States. Its capital is Oklahoma City, which is also the largest city in the state, closely followed by Tulsa. In fact, two-thirds of the state’s population resides within the Oklahoma City and Tulsa metropolitan districts. Oklahoma is full of vast prairies, forests (in the eastern part of the state), and yes, even mountains. But, just how high is the highest point in Oklahoma?
KOCO
Crews preparing roads as winter weather, snow head into Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Department of Transportation is working to keep drivers safe on the roads ahead of the expected snowfall Monday. ODOT officials said they're already salting roads and have warned drivers to be aware of conditions. "We're ready for winter weather to come in," said Mills...
‘Absolutely helpless situation’: Emotions soar as Guthrie neighborhood recounts fatal boat accident
Three men and an airboat submerged under the Country Club Lake near Midwest Boulevard and Highway 105 on Tuesday afternoon and no one resurfaced
One arrested after alleged ‘love triangle’ drive-by shooting
Authorities say a man accused in a drive-by shooting in Pottawatomie County has been taken into custody.
Two ‘Salad and Go’ restaurants to open in Oklahoma City
If you are trying to stay healthy this holiday season, two new restaurants are opening in Oklahoma City that specialize in fresh salads.
OHP: 22-year-old woman killed in Pottawatomie Co. crash
Authorities say a 22-year-old woman has died following an early morning crash in Pottawatomie County.
KOCO
Fire in downtown Oklahoma City shuts down several blocks
OKLAHOMA CITY — A fire in downtown Oklahoma City shut down several blocks of Robinson Street. The building collapsed but luckily, no one was inside or hurt. "There was a lot of fire, when our crews arrived they reported heavy smoke and shortly after they reported that there was already fire coming through the roof and a portion of the roof had already collapsed," said Benny Fulkerson, Oklahoma City Fire Department.
KOCO
Garth Brooks announces 2023 Las Vegas residency
Country music legend and Oklahoma native Garth Brooks announced Monday that he will have a headlining Las Vegas residency in 2023. Brooks announced the residency called Garth Brooks/Plus ONE. It will be at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. Below is a look at the dates for Brooks' residency. May 2023:...
Authorities Respond To Rollover Crash In NW OKC
Authorities in Oklahoma City have responded to a crash that happened at around 3:00 a.m. Friday near Northwest 23rd Street and North Ann Arbor Avenue. According to Oklahoma City Police, a vehicle rolled over and struck three other vehicles. One person received non life-threatening injuries, but there is no word...
KOCO
Greene shines in relief, Legg’s FG lifts WVU over Oklahoma
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Backup quarterback Garrett Greene ran for two touchdowns and threw for a third score, and Casey Legg’s 25-yard field goal as time ran out lifted West Virginia to a 23-20 victory over Oklahoma on Saturday. West Virginia (4-6, 2-5 Big 12) beat the Sooners...
Three dead following boating accident in Oklahoma
GUTHRIE, OKLAHOMA - Fire Chief Eric Harlow of the Gutherie Fire and EMS is reporting a deadly boating accident that occurred this afternoon at the Gutherie Country Club Lake located east of I-35 on State Highway 105. Guthrie, Oklahoma is located about 30 miles north of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. The accident resulted in the tragic death of three young men.
