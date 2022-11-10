ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moore, OK

KOCO

Tulsa King, starring Sylvester Stallone, officially premieres

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City is now on the streaming screen. Tulsa King, the Paramount+ drama that stars Sylvester Stallone officially premiered Sunday night. "We’re talking about one of the biggest television shows on TV right now. You got Yellowstone and Tulsa King, made by the same director, so we think it’s going to have a huge impact," said Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

WATCH: Snow falling as winter weather moves across Oklahoma

Winter weather is moving through Oklahoma on Monday, and snow has already started falling in parts of the state. Snow has accumulated in western Oklahoma. KOCO 5 Field Meteorologist Michael Armstrong and Storm Command are tracking the wintry conditions. Open the video player above to watch their feed. KOCO 5...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Owners heartbroken after commercial fire destroys business in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — The owners were heartbroken after a commercial fire destroyed a business in Oklahoma City. The fire happened on Robinson Street just across from Scissortail Park and shut down that road for a few hours. One of the owners of the business told KOCO 5 she was heartbroken to see what has meant so much to her family be taken so quickly.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Highest Point in Oklahoma

Sitting just above Texas, Oklahoma is one of the flattest states in the United States. Its capital is Oklahoma City, which is also the largest city in the state, closely followed by Tulsa. In fact, two-thirds of the state’s population resides within the Oklahoma City and Tulsa metropolitan districts. Oklahoma is full of vast prairies, forests (in the eastern part of the state), and yes, even mountains. But, just how high is the highest point in Oklahoma?
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Crews preparing roads as winter weather, snow head into Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Department of Transportation is working to keep drivers safe on the roads ahead of the expected snowfall Monday. ODOT officials said they're already salting roads and have warned drivers to be aware of conditions. "We're ready for winter weather to come in," said Mills...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Fire in downtown Oklahoma City shuts down several blocks

OKLAHOMA CITY — A fire in downtown Oklahoma City shut down several blocks of Robinson Street. The building collapsed but luckily, no one was inside or hurt. "There was a lot of fire, when our crews arrived they reported heavy smoke and shortly after they reported that there was already fire coming through the roof and a portion of the roof had already collapsed," said Benny Fulkerson, Oklahoma City Fire Department.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Garth Brooks announces 2023 Las Vegas residency

Country music legend and Oklahoma native Garth Brooks announced Monday that he will have a headlining Las Vegas residency in 2023. Brooks announced the residency called Garth Brooks/Plus ONE. It will be at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. Below is a look at the dates for Brooks' residency. May 2023:...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Greene shines in relief, Legg’s FG lifts WVU over Oklahoma

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Backup quarterback Garrett Greene ran for two touchdowns and threw for a third score, and Casey Legg’s 25-yard field goal as time ran out lifted West Virginia to a 23-20 victory over Oklahoma on Saturday. West Virginia (4-6, 2-5 Big 12) beat the Sooners...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Limitless Production Group LLC

Three dead following boating accident in Oklahoma

GUTHRIE, OKLAHOMA - Fire Chief Eric Harlow of the Gutherie Fire and EMS is reporting a deadly boating accident that occurred this afternoon at the Gutherie Country Club Lake located east of I-35 on State Highway 105. Guthrie, Oklahoma is located about 30 miles north of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. The accident resulted in the tragic death of three young men.
GUTHRIE, OK

