Yardbarker

Yankees eyeing superstar pitcher from the Astros to bolster starting rotation

The only starting pitcher the New York Yankees are set to lose is Jameson Taillon, who general manager Brian Cashman avoided discussing during his most recent press conference. Taillon served as a solid No. 5 pitcher, but the Yankees are trying to keep reallocating their costs at some positions so they can afford Aaron Judge and first baseman Anthony Rizzo, who is expected to make a bit more money in free agency.
Yardbarker

Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner suggests Aaron Judge could be on his way back

It is no secret the New York Yankees desperately want to retain the services of Aaron Judge, but they will have aggressive competition trying to extend him. The San Francisco Giants seem to be their primary competitor at this point in time, given their financial flexibility, but it is known that Judge would prefer to stay with the team that helped develop him into the superstar he is today.
Yardbarker

James Click aired ‘grievances’ with Astros after one-year offer?

The Houston Astros just won the World Series, and they already are making a big move to their front office. The Astros announced on Friday that they and general manager James Click were parting ways. “We are grateful for all of James’ contributions,” Astros owner Jim Crane said in a...
Yardbarker

Angels: Fans React to Aaron Judge Beating Out Shohei Ohtani for MLBPA Awards

After an impressive season breaking the all-time AL home run record, Aaron Judge beat out Shohei Ohtani for two of the MLBPA's Players Choice Awards. Judge was definitely deserving of the awards, but Shohei Ohtani also made a strong case to win. The two-way star set a career-best 2.33 ERA...
Yardbarker

Carmelo Anthony could have unexpected new gig?

Carmelo Anthony’s career may soon be jumping the shark. Liu Meng-chu, head coach of the Tainan TSG GhostHawks, told reporters over the weekend that his team is having talks with the ten-time NBA All-Star Anthony’s representatives (per CNA English News). The GhostHawks are a professional team based in Taiwan (competing in the T1 League).
Yardbarker

Recent AL MVP, Perfect DH Fit Reportedly Wants To Join Red Sox

The Red Sox could receive a notable boost in the lineup thanks to one of the top sluggers available having interest in coming to Boston. Former Chicago White Sox first baseman José Abreu reportedly has the Red Sox "high on the list" of destinations as he sorts through free agency according to Bruce Levine on 670 The Score's "Inside the Clubhouse podcast."
Yardbarker

How the Kings became the Flames’ chief (non-Oilers) rivalry

Friends, the saying goes that rivalries are born in the playoffs. But in terms of formative regular season clashes, there are two teams that immediately come to mind for the Calgary Flames over the past couple of decades. One’s quite obvious: the Edmonton Oilers, the Flames’ counterpart in the Battle of Alberta.
Yardbarker

Yankees have competition from 2 teams for Anthony Rizzo in free agency

The New York Yankees can’t afford to lose Anthony Rizzo to free agency, since they don’t have a proper supplement on the roster. Theoretically, they could shift DJ LeMahieu over to first, but that wouldn’t be the best use of his value given his traditional spot at second base and as a utility player. Rizzo brought exponential value to the team during the 2022 season, after signing a two-year, $32-million deal with a player option for 2023.
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers Prospect Andy Pages Playing Key Role In Glendale Desert Dogs Reaching Arizona Fall League Championship Game

Of the Los Angeles Dodgers prospects on the Glendale Desert Dogs roster for the 2022 Arizona Fall League, Andy Pages has been a standout performer. He was named to the Fall Stars Game and participated in the inaugural Home Run Derby, and on Friday night played a key part in the Desert Dogs defeating the Peoria Javelinas to reach the AFL Championship Game.
Yardbarker

Rangers Still Have Chance at No. 1 2023 Pick

The Texas Rangers have a 5.5 percent chance of claiming the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 MLB Draft when the league’s first draft lottery is held on Dec. 6 at the Winter Meetings. The lottery will be hosted in San Diego at 6:30 p.m. local time on...
Yardbarker

2022 White Sox in Review: Liam Hendriks

Liam Hendriks had yet another solid year in a Chicago White Sox uniform. The closer was selected for the All-Star game for the second consecutive season. The underperforming White Sox, unfortunately, didn't need to rely on his services as much in 2022. The team finished 81-81, which didn't result in as many save opportunities as one would like.
Yardbarker

Yankees could have two superstar pitchers in their sights this free agency

The New York Yankees have been connected to Huston Astros star pitcher Justin Verlander coming off a Cy Young caliber season. Verlander is 39 years old, rejecting a one-year, $25 million offer from general manager Brian Cashman last off-season, but the Yankees GM might have another chance. However, there’s another starter on the market that could fit the bill nicely as well, especially if the Bombers strike out on Verlander.
MLB Trade Rumors

Reds, Kevin Herget Agree To Minor League Deal

The Reds are in agreement with right-hander Kevin Herget on a minor league contract, according to the MLB.com transactions log. He’ll presumably get an opportunity in big league Spring Training to compete for a roster spot. Originally a 39th-round pick of the Cardinals in 2013, Herget has spent parts...
