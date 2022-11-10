Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kentucky witness describes huge slow-moving triangle in night skyRoger MarshErlanger, KY
This generous Cincinnatti couple donated $50 millionAsh JurbergCincinnati, OH
Two Ohio towns made the top 10 "best cities to own a vacation rental," according to studyEllen EastwoodCincinnati, OH
Costco set to open another new "bigger" store location in Ohio this monthKristen WaltersLiberty Township, OH
Cincinnati is more than WKRPJourneyswithsteveCincinnati, OH
Related
Yardbarker
Yankees eyeing superstar pitcher from the Astros to bolster starting rotation
The only starting pitcher the New York Yankees are set to lose is Jameson Taillon, who general manager Brian Cashman avoided discussing during his most recent press conference. Taillon served as a solid No. 5 pitcher, but the Yankees are trying to keep reallocating their costs at some positions so they can afford Aaron Judge and first baseman Anthony Rizzo, who is expected to make a bit more money in free agency.
Yardbarker
Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner suggests Aaron Judge could be on his way back
It is no secret the New York Yankees desperately want to retain the services of Aaron Judge, but they will have aggressive competition trying to extend him. The San Francisco Giants seem to be their primary competitor at this point in time, given their financial flexibility, but it is known that Judge would prefer to stay with the team that helped develop him into the superstar he is today.
Yardbarker
James Click aired ‘grievances’ with Astros after one-year offer?
The Houston Astros just won the World Series, and they already are making a big move to their front office. The Astros announced on Friday that they and general manager James Click were parting ways. “We are grateful for all of James’ contributions,” Astros owner Jim Crane said in a...
Yardbarker
Angels: Fans React to Aaron Judge Beating Out Shohei Ohtani for MLBPA Awards
After an impressive season breaking the all-time AL home run record, Aaron Judge beat out Shohei Ohtani for two of the MLBPA's Players Choice Awards. Judge was definitely deserving of the awards, but Shohei Ohtani also made a strong case to win. The two-way star set a career-best 2.33 ERA...
dodgerblue.com
Andrew Heaney Rumors: New York Mets, Toronto Blue Jays Among Interested Teams
Despite coming off a rough finish to the 2021 season with the New York Yankees, Andrew Heaney drew free agency interest from upwards of 10 teams prior to signing with the Los Angeles Dodgers on a one-year, $8.5 million contract. Heaney believed joining the Dodgers would help him get back...
Yardbarker
Carmelo Anthony could have unexpected new gig?
Carmelo Anthony’s career may soon be jumping the shark. Liu Meng-chu, head coach of the Tainan TSG GhostHawks, told reporters over the weekend that his team is having talks with the ten-time NBA All-Star Anthony’s representatives (per CNA English News). The GhostHawks are a professional team based in Taiwan (competing in the T1 League).
Cincinnati Reds among teams in trade talks with Tampa Bay Rays about pitching, per report
The Cincinnati Reds are among Major League Baseball teams that have been in touch with the Tampa Bay Rays about their available pitching, according to a report Sunday night via Twitter from MLB Network's Jon Morosi. Morosi reported that the New York Mets, Chicago Cubs and Los Angeles Angels also...
Yardbarker
Recent AL MVP, Perfect DH Fit Reportedly Wants To Join Red Sox
The Red Sox could receive a notable boost in the lineup thanks to one of the top sluggers available having interest in coming to Boston. Former Chicago White Sox first baseman José Abreu reportedly has the Red Sox "high on the list" of destinations as he sorts through free agency according to Bruce Levine on 670 The Score's "Inside the Clubhouse podcast."
Rangers 40-Man Roster Wraps: Yerry Rodriguez
Relief pitcher Yerry Rodriguez finally made his Texas Rangers debut in 2022.
Yardbarker
How the Kings became the Flames’ chief (non-Oilers) rivalry
Friends, the saying goes that rivalries are born in the playoffs. But in terms of formative regular season clashes, there are two teams that immediately come to mind for the Calgary Flames over the past couple of decades. One’s quite obvious: the Edmonton Oilers, the Flames’ counterpart in the Battle of Alberta.
Where Did Rangers Land in ESPN 2023 Power Rankings?
The way-too-early power rankings for 2023 are up, and the Texas Rangers have ground to make up.
Yardbarker
Yankees have competition from 2 teams for Anthony Rizzo in free agency
The New York Yankees can’t afford to lose Anthony Rizzo to free agency, since they don’t have a proper supplement on the roster. Theoretically, they could shift DJ LeMahieu over to first, but that wouldn’t be the best use of his value given his traditional spot at second base and as a utility player. Rizzo brought exponential value to the team during the 2022 season, after signing a two-year, $32-million deal with a player option for 2023.
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Prospect Andy Pages Playing Key Role In Glendale Desert Dogs Reaching Arizona Fall League Championship Game
Of the Los Angeles Dodgers prospects on the Glendale Desert Dogs roster for the 2022 Arizona Fall League, Andy Pages has been a standout performer. He was named to the Fall Stars Game and participated in the inaugural Home Run Derby, and on Friday night played a key part in the Desert Dogs defeating the Peoria Javelinas to reach the AFL Championship Game.
Chicago White Sox reportedly interested in acquiring star catcher
The Chicago White Sox fell far short of expectations this past season, resulting in a managerial change as the first
Yardbarker
Rangers Still Have Chance at No. 1 2023 Pick
The Texas Rangers have a 5.5 percent chance of claiming the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 MLB Draft when the league’s first draft lottery is held on Dec. 6 at the Winter Meetings. The lottery will be hosted in San Diego at 6:30 p.m. local time on...
Yardbarker
2022 White Sox in Review: Liam Hendriks
Liam Hendriks had yet another solid year in a Chicago White Sox uniform. The closer was selected for the All-Star game for the second consecutive season. The underperforming White Sox, unfortunately, didn't need to rely on his services as much in 2022. The team finished 81-81, which didn't result in as many save opportunities as one would like.
Yardbarker
Yankees could have two superstar pitchers in their sights this free agency
The New York Yankees have been connected to Huston Astros star pitcher Justin Verlander coming off a Cy Young caliber season. Verlander is 39 years old, rejecting a one-year, $25 million offer from general manager Brian Cashman last off-season, but the Yankees GM might have another chance. However, there’s another starter on the market that could fit the bill nicely as well, especially if the Bombers strike out on Verlander.
Angels News: Halos Will Need Some New Minor League Coaches in 2023
They'll have some new faces on the staff next season.
Reds, Kevin Herget Agree To Minor League Deal
The Reds are in agreement with right-hander Kevin Herget on a minor league contract, according to the MLB.com transactions log. He’ll presumably get an opportunity in big league Spring Training to compete for a roster spot. Originally a 39th-round pick of the Cardinals in 2013, Herget has spent parts...
Yardbarker
Ten Blue Jays minor league players elect free agency, including Elvis Luciano
On Thursday, Blue Jays minor league players elected free agency. Updated on the transaction page on Friday evening, there are 10 minor leaguers whose contracts weren’t extended/decided against signing with the Jays:. C Ryan Gold. RHP Jake Elliottt. RHP Elvis Luciano. RHP Brady Lail. LHP Trey Cumbie. RHP José...
Comments / 0