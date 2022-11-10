ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

KAT Adventures

The Ultimate Waterfall Views -Tennessee Edition

I love waterfall chasing! If you've read my other articles, that statement is no surprise. However, there is something special about waterfalls you can hike to and see from every angle. These are typically harder to get to with a more strenuous hike, but there is nothing quite like seeing how different the waterfall looks from all angles. Here are three of my favorite waterfalls that you can see from multiple angles but get ready to put in some serious hiking if you want to see them all!
GRANDVIEW, TN
KARK

Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Rain moves in late this afternoon and evening. A change to snow is possible.

We’re not expecting rain in Central Arkansas today until the end of the afternoon. It will start off mostly cloudy with temperatures in the low 30s and upper 20s. There will be periods of sunshine today, but the clouds really fill in this afternoon before rain moves in. It will stay chilly all day. Little Rock will not get out of the 40 today. Little Rock will have a high of 47°.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
WBIR

Winter Weather Outlook: Here's how much snow East Tennessee might see this winter

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The days are getting shorter and the temperatures are getting cooler, so it's time to get ready for the cold months ahead. We see all kinds of weather during the winter season in East Tennessee, from severe weather, to rain, to sleet, to snow...and sometimes we do all of that in the same day! Sometimes, winter decides to give us an unexpected preview -- like the snow we saw in mid-October in the upper elevations.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBBJ

A Wintry Mix Left Snow On The Ground This Morning….

Saturday Morning Forecast Update for November 12th:. Areas just to our north woke up to a wintry wonderland as of early Saturday…. A cold front moved through overnight bringing a wintry mix to the area and even some light accumulations on the grassy surface areas over the northern counties in the viewing area this morning as temperature dropped as much as 35 degrees difference from yesterday! A cold day is setting in for our Saturday as most of the precipitation moved out earlier this morning 7 AM.
TENNESSEE STATE
Middle Tennessee Source

WEATHER UPDATE 11-12,2022 Morning Sleet Possible

In an ever-changing weather forecast, as the first blast of winter hits us, here is the latest from the NWS:. Rain showers and sleet likely before 9am, then a chance of rain showers between 9am and 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 44. Northwest wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. Little or no sleet accumulation expected.
TENNESSEE STATE
wvlt.tv

Fight against drag shows takes center stage across East Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A new bill could criminalize people putting on drag shows or cabaret events in public and in front of kids. Tennessee Republican Senator Jack Johnson filed a bill on Nov. 9, which could lead to federal punishment if someone leads an adult cabaret performance. The bill...
TENNESSEE STATE
onlyinark.com

2022 Arkansas Persimmon Winter Prediction

A little about Busvlogger. James is Arkansas's youtuber and has been THE Volkswagen Bus guy on YouTube since 2010. When he's not taking you on a family road trip, James shows you behind the scenes of people building their dream lives, including his own. From his viral success making rainbow cupcakes, putting the finishing touches on the family's relocated 1936 Craftsman farmhouse and visiting Yellowstone, Route 66 or the other side of their mountain in the Ozarks, the experience is always diverse and fun.
ARKANSAS STATE
KAT Adventures

Take my breath away...Overlooks in Middle Tennessee!

Sometimes I am just in need of some air and a beautiful view. I don't want to work too hard for it and I want to just sit down, enjoy the silence and stare off for as far as I can see. Have you ever been there?! Well, look no further because below I have listed my top 3 favorite overlooks that I go to in Middle Tennesse!
SPARTA, TN
Travel Maven

This Tennessee Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Brunch Buffets in the State

Sundays are the best days of the week for a relaxing meal. A perfect chance to catch up with friends and family, indulging in a scrumptious breakfast is always a great way to end the weekend. While Missouri is filled with tons of amazing brunch restaurants there are none quite as good as Adele's Sunday brunch. This all-you-can-eat Sunday buffet boasts an incredible assortment of breakfast and lunch dishes, keep reading to learn more.
NASHVILLE, TN

