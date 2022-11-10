Read full article on original website
Kentucky witness describes huge slow-moving triangle in night skyRoger MarshErlanger, KY
This generous Cincinnatti couple donated $50 millionAsh JurbergCincinnati, OH
Two Ohio towns made the top 10 "best cities to own a vacation rental," according to studyEllen EastwoodCincinnati, OH
Costco set to open another new "bigger" store location in Ohio this monthKristen WaltersLiberty Township, OH
Cincinnati is more than WKRPJourneyswithsteveCincinnati, OH
Yardbarker
Yankees eyeing superstar pitcher from the Astros to bolster starting rotation
The only starting pitcher the New York Yankees are set to lose is Jameson Taillon, who general manager Brian Cashman avoided discussing during his most recent press conference. Taillon served as a solid No. 5 pitcher, but the Yankees are trying to keep reallocating their costs at some positions so they can afford Aaron Judge and first baseman Anthony Rizzo, who is expected to make a bit more money in free agency.
Yardbarker
World Series MVP Jeremy Pena gets new gig on Monday
Houston Astros shortstop Jeremy Peña, who was named World Series MVP, will continue his celebration in the coming days and weeks. That will include a stop at Raising Cane’s in southeast Houston on Monday. But Peña won’t just be there to chow down — he’ll actually be working...
Yardbarker
Will Red Sox protect Christian Koss from Rule 5 Draft by adding him to 40-man roster?
By this time next Tuesday, the Red Sox will have added a number of minor-leaguers to their 40-man roster in order to protect them from December’s Rule 5 Draft. Ceddanne Rafaela will almost certainly be protected. Wilyer Abreu, David Hamilton, Chris Murphy, Brandon Walter, and Thad Ward are also eligible and have interesting cases to be made. The same can be said for Christian Koss, who MLB Pipeline recently identified as Boston’s toughest Rule 5 decision.
Yardbarker
Angels: Fans React to Aaron Judge Beating Out Shohei Ohtani for MLBPA Awards
After an impressive season breaking the all-time AL home run record, Aaron Judge beat out Shohei Ohtani for two of the MLBPA's Players Choice Awards. Judge was definitely deserving of the awards, but Shohei Ohtani also made a strong case to win. The two-way star set a career-best 2.33 ERA...
Yardbarker
Active Red Sox Reportedly Make Multi-Year Offer To Familiar Fireballer
The Boston Red Sox may not need to fill as many holes in the starting rotation as was expected. Boston entered the offseason with many questions about who would find themselves in the starting rotation in 2023. Chris Sale is still under contract along with Nick Pivetta and Brayan Bello. Garrett Whitlock sounds like he may have a role locked down and Tanner Houck also has a chance to start. Michael Wacha, Rich Hill, and Nathan Eovaldi seemed poised to leave the team in free agency, but things may be changing.
Yardbarker
Yankees could save $38 million by offloading 3 players
The Yankees have a lot of work ahead trying to clear some payroll and open up the funding to retain superstar slugger Aaron Judge. The Bombers have a projected total payroll of $182.3 million, according to Spotrac. Last season, they sat at $264.9 million after arbitration, so the projected number will increase substantially over the next few months.
Yardbarker
Texas Rangers reportedly targeting three of the top pitchers in MLB free agency
With MLB free agency now open, the Texas Rangers seem to have designs on landing at least one of the top pitchers in this year’s market. Last winter, the Rangers made a big splash by snatching up two of the best everyday players on the MLB free-agent market. The organization gave stars Corey Seager and Marcus Semien a combined $500 million over the next decade in an attempt to have their first winning seasons since 2016. Unfortunately, that did not happen.
Yardbarker
Will Brewers pursue Justin Turner for a second consecutive offseason?
Last offseason, the Brewers offered free agent Justin Turner a multiyear contract. He ended up turning it down and returning to the Dodgers on a two-year deal with an option for the 2023 season. The Dodgers have elected to turn down the $16M option, making Turner a free agent for the second consecutive offseason. That begs the question, will the Brewers pursue him again this offseason?
Yardbarker
Agent Scott Boras Likes the Halos as a Landing Spot for his Clients
Scott Boras is MLB's super agent. He's by far the most well known agent among fans, and every offseason, he seems to be the star of the show. That's no different this year, as many of his clients are among the best on the open market. As always, he's going to work to get them the best contracts and most amount of money that he can can — no matter the team, and no matter the owner.
Yardbarker
2 Cardinals Stars Rake In Yet Another Set Of Honors
The St. Louis Cardinals are no strangers to reeling in important hardware at the end of seasons. Last season, St. Louis had five players win Gold Glove Awards. This year, both Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado had outstanding seasons, which were enough to put them both in the conversation for the National League MVP Award.
Yardbarker
Friday Rant: There is no world where trading Ronald Acuña is a good idea
I’m fully aware Ronald Acuña Jr. didn’t have the season everyone hoped for this year, but let’s be real about why that was the case. He was coming off a surgically repaired knee, missed an entire year, and had no offseason. That’s not an easy thing to do. I fully expect him to come back a different player in 2023 — the same guy that was the best player in the National League before his ACL injury.
Yardbarker
These Two Teams Reportedly Red Sox's Biggest Threat In Xander Bogaerts Sweepstakes
Xander Bogaert's free agency market is starting to heat up and not in the best way for the Boston Red Sox. Bogaerts and the Red Sox have been unable to come to terms on a new deal so far and although there have been conversations between the two sides, no progress reportedly has been made.
Yardbarker
Angels Rumors: LA Showing Interest in All-Star Starting Pitcher
In 2022, Anderson went 15-5 with a 2.57 ERA, and was named an All-Star for the first time in his career. He also took a no-hit bid into the 9th inning against these Angels back in June, only to have Shohei Ohtani break it up. Since Anderson has the qualifying...
Yardbarker
Flames Shopping For Scoring Winger: Keep An Eye on Blues Trade
Elliotte Friedman noted during the 32 Thoughts segment of Hockey Night in Canada that the Calgary Flames — losers of seven-straight games — are in the market for a scoring winger. The Flames have had real trouble scoring goals with the new roster they assembled over the summer, but the expectation was this new-look Flames team would compete and potentially win the Pacific Division. So far, things have not gone according to plan and there are already rumblings that there might be issues in the room.
Yardbarker
Report: Cubs to Pursuing Top Shortstop and Outfield Help
Stop us if you have heard this before, but the Chicago Cubs are reportedly one of the biggest players early on when it comes to the shortstop class according to MLB's Jon Morosi. Chicago Sun-Times' Maddie Lee also reports that the club is looking to add to the outfield by...
Yardbarker
Cardinals Analyst Points Out A Major Payroll Concern
The St. Louis Cardinals have made it very clear that they intend to increase their payroll this offseason. But by how much is unclear. The Cards have a clear need for a catcher, a power bat, and an ace level starting pitcher. So, Cardinals fans might expect a significant payroll...
Yardbarker
Astros Analyst Shuts Down A Popular Fan Theory
The baseball world was left shocked when it was learned that the defending World Series champion Houston Astros would not be bringing back their general manager in James Click. In a stunning move, the Astros fired Click less than a week after defeating the Philadelphia Phillies in the World Series.
Yardbarker
Bears Make Three Roster Moves
Pringle, 28, signed with the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent out of Kansas State in 2018. He ended up spending his first year on the Chiefs’ injured reserve list. Pringle made the Chiefs’ 53-man roster in his second season but ended up bouncing on and off the practice squad.
Yardbarker
Chicago Bears starting cornerback ruled out against Lions
A Chicago Bears starting cornerback was ruled out Friday. The Chicago Bears had several injuries after the team’s heartbreaking loss to the Miami Dolphins in Week 9. The Bears’ injury report Thursday had several starters listed. On Friday, a Chicago Bears starting cornerback was ruled out against the Detroit Lions in Week 10.
