Franklin County, PA

Franklin County Free Press

Richard D Boyer obituary 1920~2022

Mr. Richard D Boyer, 102, a resident of Providence Place, Chambersburg and formerly of South Mountain, PA, passed away Monday morning, November 14, 2022, at the assisted living center. Born May 6, 1920 in York, PA, he was the son of Chester M. and Pauline Grace (Sheffer) Boyer. He spent...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Heart of the Holiday

Heart of the Holiday adds another dimension to an event that has become a holiday staple in Franklin County — the Franklin County Festival of Trees, sponsored by the Franklin County Visitors Bureau. This holiday season marks the fourth annual Festival event held at the Franklin County 11/30 Visitors Center.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

York County Sheriff’s Office warns of phone scam

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The York County Sheriff’s Office made a post to their official Facebook page warning residents of a phone scam where the caller will pose as a current deputy and request money. According to the Facebook post, the callers are fraudulently using the names...
YORK COUNTY, PA
Gettysburg Connection

Mastriano concedes to Shapiro

Adams County’s State Senator and gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano has conceded to Josh Shapiro. The concession came in a letter, posted on Twitter, thanking his wife Rebbie, his running mate Carrie DelRosso, the PA Republican Party, and those who voted for him. “Difficult to accept as the results are,...
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

SUV crash sends one to hospital in York County

SHREWSBURY, Pa. (WHTM) — An SUV rollover crash broke a telephone pole and injured at least one person in York County on Sunday afternoon. According to a Facebook post from the Shrewsbury Volunteer Fire Company, crews were alerted to an overturned SUV into a pole on west Clearview Drive in Shrewsbury at around 3 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 13.
YORK COUNTY, PA
macaronikid.com

Woman of Hanover Network Event

YWCA Hanover is once again hosting this unique networking opportunity. This event provides women with a way to connect with other like-minded women in the Hanover area! We will learn more about the resources in the Hanover community while strengthening professional relationships!. Event Date: November 17, 2022. Event Time: 5:15...
HANOVER, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Beverly Ann Freeman Shover 1947~2022

Mrs. Beverly Ann Freeman Shover (Junk), 75, a resident of The Gettysburg Center, Gettysburg, PA passed away Sunday, November 13, 2022, in the nursing home, where she had been a resident for the past 2 years. Born February 23, 1947 in Derry Township, PA, she was the daughter of the...
GETTYSBURG, PA
abc27.com

Grand opening of new Harrisburg apartment complex

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony is being held next week for the recently renovated Plum Apartments, according to Harristown Enterprises, Inc. The newly renovated Victorian-era complex has been converted into three, two-bedroom apartment units. The complex was renovated by the Harristown Enterprises, Inc.’s...
HARRISBURG, PA
foodieflashpacker.com

The 7 Best Huntingdon PA Restaurants

Looking for some delicious Huntingdon PA restaurants? Then you’ve come to the right place! Although Huntingdon is best known for Raystown Lake and its many outdoor adventures, like kayaking, mountain biking, and fishing, there are lots of great eateries too. It’s located in the eastern part of the Allegheny...
HUNTINGDON, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Franklin County Free Press

Chambersburg, PA
