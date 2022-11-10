Read full article on original website
Related
Franklin County: Public Defender’s office moves
The Franklin County Public Defender’s Office is now located in the county’s historic courthouse at 2 N. Main St., Chambersburg. The office was previously located in the adjacent Courthouse Annex. To access the office, visitors must enter through the Franklin County Judicial Center, first passing through security; then...
abc27.com
Pennsylvania state House races too close to call, holding up leadership votes
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Leadership votes in the Pennsylvania state House are on hold with two races in the suburban Philadelphia area still too close to call, leaving the balance of power in Harrisburg up in the air. Just 114 votes in Bucks County’s 142nd District separate Republican Joseph...
Richard D Boyer obituary 1920~2022
Mr. Richard D Boyer, 102, a resident of Providence Place, Chambersburg and formerly of South Mountain, PA, passed away Monday morning, November 14, 2022, at the assisted living center. Born May 6, 1920 in York, PA, he was the son of Chester M. and Pauline Grace (Sheffer) Boyer. He spent...
Heart of the Holiday
Heart of the Holiday adds another dimension to an event that has become a holiday staple in Franklin County — the Franklin County Festival of Trees, sponsored by the Franklin County Visitors Bureau. This holiday season marks the fourth annual Festival event held at the Franklin County 11/30 Visitors Center.
Heating costs; Santa’s schedule; governor’s race: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
High: 48; Low: 29. Partly cloudy. Heating costs: People in the Harrisburg area – and across the nation – are facing an uncertain winter because of what is expected to be a sustained high in heating prices. Governor’s race: Sen. Doug Mastriano has conceded his defeat to Attorney...
abc27.com
York County Sheriff’s Office warns of phone scam
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The York County Sheriff’s Office made a post to their official Facebook page warning residents of a phone scam where the caller will pose as a current deputy and request money. According to the Facebook post, the callers are fraudulently using the names...
Mastriano concedes to Shapiro
Adams County’s State Senator and gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano has conceded to Josh Shapiro. The concession came in a letter, posted on Twitter, thanking his wife Rebbie, his running mate Carrie DelRosso, the PA Republican Party, and those who voted for him. “Difficult to accept as the results are,...
Huntingdon County parents charged, accused of using kids to pack drugs
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Two parents in Huntingdon County are facing charges after their children reportedly told police they were used to pack drugs and even had to give them urine for drugs tests, according to police In August, state police received a report from child services that 40-year-old Robert Davis and 37-year-old Jamie Grimes, […]
Central Pa. veteran who suffered a tragedy finds a new purpose in life
CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — Zach Stinson from Chambersburg initially joined the military because he liked training and physical activity. “It blossomed into gaining a lot more from the Marine Corps. I mean, by the time I was 23, I had experienced most stuff that I some people will never experience," said Stinson.
Chambersburg borough: Budget has 1½ mil tax hike
Chambersburg property owners will see a 1½ mil tax hike next year. On Monday, November 7, Chambersburg Town Council heard from Borough Manager Jeffrey Stonehill on the six-month development of a proposed 2023 Budget. Each year, under local law, the Manager drafts a financial plan for the following fiscal...
WJAC TV
Event for students 'tired of white cis men' postponed at Gettysburg College
GETTYSBURG, Pa. (TND) — An event held by a senior in Gettysburg College’s Peace and Justice Program, which offered students a chance to “paint & write” their frustrations with straight white men and share their work across campus, has been postponed by the private college. The...
Small Business Saturday: Where to shop small in Central Pa.
Small Business Saturday in November emphasizes supporting local business, but there are fun and unique small businesses to explore year-round in Central Pennsylvania. Here are some places to shop small around the Midstate.
abc27.com
SUV crash sends one to hospital in York County
SHREWSBURY, Pa. (WHTM) — An SUV rollover crash broke a telephone pole and injured at least one person in York County on Sunday afternoon. According to a Facebook post from the Shrewsbury Volunteer Fire Company, crews were alerted to an overturned SUV into a pole on west Clearview Drive in Shrewsbury at around 3 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 13.
Wilson College Partners with Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine
Wilson College announced it has entered into an articulation agreement with Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine (RUSVM). This agreement will allow up to nine qualified Wilson graduates per year to transfer seamlessly into a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine program at RUSVM. “I am very excited about the articulation agreement...
macaronikid.com
Woman of Hanover Network Event
YWCA Hanover is once again hosting this unique networking opportunity. This event provides women with a way to connect with other like-minded women in the Hanover area! We will learn more about the resources in the Hanover community while strengthening professional relationships!. Event Date: November 17, 2022. Event Time: 5:15...
George S Haines Jr. obituary 1943~2022
George S Haines Jr., 79, Old Route 30, McKnightstown, PA passed away Sunday, November 13, 2022 at the Gettysburg Hospital. He was born May 28, 1943 in Waynesboro, PA the son of the late George and Zoe Stoops Haines, Sr. George is survived by his wife of 52 years, Jeanne...
Leonard Randolph “Len” Harris 1938~2022
Leonard Randolph “Len” Harris, age 84, of McConnellsburg, PA, passed away on Saturday, November 12, 2022, at his home with his family by his side. Len was born on January 14, 1938, in Harrisburg, PA, the son of the late William Harris Sr. and Katherine Stewart Rease. Len...
Beverly Ann Freeman Shover 1947~2022
Mrs. Beverly Ann Freeman Shover (Junk), 75, a resident of The Gettysburg Center, Gettysburg, PA passed away Sunday, November 13, 2022, in the nursing home, where she had been a resident for the past 2 years. Born February 23, 1947 in Derry Township, PA, she was the daughter of the...
abc27.com
Grand opening of new Harrisburg apartment complex
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony is being held next week for the recently renovated Plum Apartments, according to Harristown Enterprises, Inc. The newly renovated Victorian-era complex has been converted into three, two-bedroom apartment units. The complex was renovated by the Harristown Enterprises, Inc.’s...
foodieflashpacker.com
The 7 Best Huntingdon PA Restaurants
Looking for some delicious Huntingdon PA restaurants? Then you’ve come to the right place! Although Huntingdon is best known for Raystown Lake and its many outdoor adventures, like kayaking, mountain biking, and fishing, there are lots of great eateries too. It’s located in the eastern part of the Allegheny...
Franklin County Free Press
Chambersburg, PA
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
543K+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is to revitalize the local news of Franklin County. We are committed to objective and honest reporting.https://fcfreepresspa.com/
Comments / 0