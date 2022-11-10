ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Growing, Eating, Educating with NanBop Farm: Savory Pumpkin Seeds

By 9and10news Site Staff
 4 days ago
NanBop Farm Director Andrea Bushre joins us again today from the Heritage House kitchen. She shows us how to set aside pumpkin seeds, bake them and flavor them:

After you gut a pumpkin, separate the seeds from the rest of the guts and rinse them under warm water. Rinse until the orange film is off the seeds, then lay them on a cookie sheet to let them dry.

Once they have dried, put them in a bowl and toss them with the flavor of your choice. We used olive oil, salt and pepper. But, you can use ranch packets or even cinnamon and sugar.

Once you have chosen your flavor, put them in the oven at 350°. Roast the seeds for about 15 minutes, but pull them out and stir them at least once during that time. This helps the seed to roast on all sides.

After 15 minutes, you can take them out, let cool, then enjoy!

