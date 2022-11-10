ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
De Pere, WI

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Green Bay Metro Fire Department and Green Bay Water Utility to Re-Launch Hydro’s Helpers

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — The Green Bay Metro Fire Department and Green Bay Water Utility are re-launching the Hydro’s Helpers program. In Hydro’s Helpers, kids are encouraged to pick a fire hydrant near their home and pledge to keep it free of snow during the winter months. They will also be responsible for reporting any damages to the hydrant to their local Water Department.
Green Bay Boys and Girls Club Unveils New Mural

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ – WLUK) — A colorful, 70 foot long mural can now be seen outside a Boys and Girls Club in Green Bay. “Our kids were part of the design process,” said the Club’s creative arts specialist, Craig Knitt. “Every step of this had children involved in the process.”
Wisconsin Gas Prices Take The Plunge

MADISON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – What a difference a week makes. After a significant increase in gas prices across the Great Lakes, gas prices have now made a significant decrease. The average price at the pump in Green Bay has fallen 29.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.51/g today, according to GasBuddy. Prices in Green Bay are 10.9 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 42.1 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
Two Arrested on Drug Charges in Connection with Child Neglect Death

MANITOWOC, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Two people were arrested on drug charges as part of a police investigation into the death of a 3-year-old child in Manitowoc. According to the probable cause statement, police went to Holy Family Memorial Medical Center on Oct. 6 for the death of a child.
Double Homicide Trial Is Set To Begin

OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A trial is scheduled to start today for an Omro man who allegedly killed his wife and a witness to the murder. Andrew Clark allegedly shot and killed his wife, Melissa Clark, and another man, Lavar Wallace, at an Omro home on Oct. 21, 2020.
FDL Police Investigate Woman’s Death

FOND DU LAC, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Fond du Lac Police discovered a deceased woman inside a residence during a welfare check over the weekend. Officers were called to the 100 block of E. Merrill Avenue around 8:15 a.m. Saturday. Upon arrival, officers located a 51-year-old deceased woman inside. The...
