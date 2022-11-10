Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Oak Ridge, Tennessee the secret city that build the atomic bomb that ended WWIISara BOak Ridge, TN
Pastors Urge Patience as Nation Awaits Election ResultsAdvocate AndyKnoxville, TN
Women’s Basketball: No. 14 Ohio State opens season with 87-75 win over No. 5 TennesseeThe LanternColumbus, OH
This Huge Flea Market in Tennessee is a Must-VisitJoe MertensKodak, TN
Man pulls out an AK-47 and lands himself in jail over a $6 pizzaRickyKnoxville, TN
wvlt.tv
‘Rest easy’ | Retired Pigeon Forge K-9 officer dies
PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Pigeon Forge Police Department is mourning the loss of one of its retired K-9 officers. K-9 Freek retired in 2021 after spending nine years with Sergeant Atchley of the department. Once he retired, he spent his days as a member of his partner’s family.
wvlt.tv
KMAA 8:30 Live Personal Training
Man claims to be Lucifer in threatening texts to estranged wife, police say. Aaron Smith, 43, was reportedly kicked out of his house after a minor said he sexually assaulted her. Lizzo to kick off 2023 North American tour in Knoxville. Updated: 4 hours ago. The tour’s second leg includes...
Community gathers to honor Chelsie Walker's life, mother speaks on the days looking for her daughter
MADISONVILLE, Tenn. — 24-year-old Chelsie Walker went missing around Halloween. About a week later, police found her remains in a remote part of Monroe county. The Madisonville community gathered to honor Walker and help her family. Tracy Smith, Walker's mother gave a heartfelt speech about her journey looking for...
wvlt.tv
Four-legged veterans honored in War Dog Memorial March
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Sunday at Pellissippi State Community College, people walked their dogs at the War Dog Memorial March while raising money to build the Working Dog Heritage Museum and a war dog monument at the new French Broad Veterans Park. Participants and family members walked their dogs...
earnthenecklace.com
Beth Haynes Leaving WBIR: Where’s the Veteran Knoxville Anchor Going?
For two decades, Beth Haynes has brought all the local and national news coverage to Knoxville residents. Her viewers can’t picture a time without the veteran journalist on WBIR-TV’s Channel 10 News, but they will have to get used to it now. Beth Haynes announced that she is leaving WBIR in November 2022. WBIR viewers naturally want to know where Haynes is going next and if this is retirement for her. They hope to see her on broadcast soon and hope she will stay in Knoxville. Find out what Beth Haynes said about her departure from WBIR Channel 10 News here.
Appalachian Unsolved: The twin whose bones were found in a box
RUTLEDGE, Tenn. — With its abundant gullies, hills, forests and thickets, East Tennessee offers thousands of places to dump a body. In the summer of 1996, a killer knew exactly what to do with Brenda Clark. Someone taped together a large cardboard box and left her in it some...
1450wlaf.com
Duncan honored for 60 years of service in the ministry
JACKSBORO, TN (WLAF) – Most Campbell Countians have either heard or seen Dr. Clarence Duncan on WLAF or in person at Bethel Baptist Church these past four decades. This month marks 60 years of service in the ministry for the 89- year- old Duncan, and he was celebrated by family, friends and parishioners over the weekend.
wvlt.tv
Knoxville martial arts gym offers unique style of workouts
The tour’s second leg includes 17 stops through many cities before ending on June 2, 2023. Publix donates $175K, produce to Second Harvest Food Bank. Supermarket Publix donated $175,000 and 500,000 pounds of produce to the Second Harvest foodbank of East Tennessee Monday. Viral TikTok clogger performs at CMAs...
wvlt.tv
Lizzo to kick off 2023 North American tour in Knoxville
Appalachian Bear Rescue wins $25,000 and new car in national contest. The Land Rover Defender Service Award was presented to the bear rescue last week in New York. Man claims to be Lucifer in threatening texts to estranged wife, police say. Updated: 4 hours ago. Aaron Smith, 43, was reportedly...
wvlt.tv
Friends of the Smokies holds Cades Cove Loop Lope 5K, 10-mile race
TOWNSEND, Tenn. (WVLT) - More than 750 people arrived in East Tennessee for the 6th Annual Cades Cove Loop Lope 5K and 10-mile race Sunday. Friends of the Smokies, an official nonprofit partner of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park hosted the race, which remains the only organized footrace inside the national park.
Mother watches son get sworn into Air Force during Veterans Parade
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) ━ While many attended Knoxville’s 97th Veterans Day Parade, the event had a bigger impact for one mother as she watched her son at the parade. Audrey Hill was one of many faces in the crowd at the parade, where veterans from all over East Tennessee could be seen marching and riding […]
wvlt.tv
Fight against drag shows takes center stage across East Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A new bill could criminalize people putting on drag shows or cabaret events in public and in front of kids. Tennessee Republican Senator Jack Johnson filed a bill on Nov. 9, which could lead to federal punishment if someone leads an adult cabaret performance. The bill...
As 'Rocky Top' Turns 50, Fans are Still Split on One Lyric
Rocky top. It's an iconic song at every University of Tennessee home football game. Nothing rocks Neyland Stadium quite like the timeless song by the Osborne Brothers. Hearing 100,000 deep belt out that collective "WOOO" is enough to rock any quarterback's confidence. Rocky top has been a staple in Knoxville...
wvlt.tv
Could persimmon seeds give glimpse into winter ahead?
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Each year, people wonder what type of winter is in store, if it will be mild or feature a lot of snow. The persimmon seed could help provide a glimpse of the winter outlook. When you cut open a persimmon seed, you could see a shape...
The Ultimate Waterfall Views -Tennessee Edition
I love waterfall chasing! If you've read my other articles, that statement is no surprise. However, there is something special about waterfalls you can hike to and see from every angle. These are typically harder to get to with a more strenuous hike, but there is nothing quite like seeing how different the waterfall looks from all angles. Here are three of my favorite waterfalls that you can see from multiple angles but get ready to put in some serious hiking if you want to see them all!
fox17.com
Tennessee lodge shares taste of winter after 1" snowfall, temps of 11 degrees
Gatlinburg, Tenn.--A Tennessee lodge has shared photos of winter weather at one of the highest locations in the state. LeConte Lodge falls under the jurisdiction of the National Park Service in the Great Smoky Mountains. Sitting at 6,360 feet, the lodge sits atop the third highest peak in the Smokies.
WATE
Ham ‘N Goodys bringing people together for over 40 years
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Ham ‘N Goodys has been bringing families together for over 40 years with their delicious food and commitment to family values. At Ham ‘N Goodys they have spent over 40 years developing an amazing reputation within East Tennessee for their confectionary delights. Employing highly skilled bakers and only using the freshest ingredients, the bakery at Ham N’Goodys is the pride of this local business.
wvlt.tv
Cleanup crew finds piece of history in river
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A group of volunteers found a message in a bottle after making a trip through the Tennessee River, standing the test of time. The glass bottle drifted through the water for almost 40 years and the letter it contained was written by an 11-year-old. It was...
WBIR
Madisonville community honors Chelsie Walker
The Madisonville community is gathering to honor the life of Chelsie Walker. They are holding a candlelight vigil to remember her.
atozsports.com
Watch: Vols QB Hendon Hooker gives Tennessee fans a moment they’ll always remember
Tennessee Vols quarterback Hendon Hooker played his final game at Neyland Stadium on Saturday and he went out with a bang. Hooker accounted for 405 totals yards and four touchdowns in the Vols’ 66-24 win against the Missouri Tigers. Tennessee moved to 9-1 on the season with the win.
