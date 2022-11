In this week’s episode of To Dine For, host Kate Sullivan is joined by Gary Vaynerchuk. Also known as Gary Vee, Vaynerchuk has risen from a liquor store clerk to one of the most successful entrepreneurs of our time and one of the most sought-after speakers in business. An immigrant from Belarus, Vaynerchuk and his family moved to this country with no material possessions, and have an incredible tale of resilience, grit and tenacity.

16 HOURS AGO