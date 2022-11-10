ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

Pack the Pantries returns Thursday to feed Hoosiers in need

FOX59 has once again teamed up with Gleaners and Midwest food banks to Pack the Pantries. Join us all day this Thursday, Nov. 17 to learn more about the need in Central Indiana and how to help. If you're able, make a donation that day by text or visiting fox59.com/packthepantries.
Knot Today body safety classes for students

Knot Today and its founders are on a mission to provide child sexual abuse prevention education to every K-12 student in Indiana. Knot Today Executive Director Alyssa Van Vactor joined Angela in the studio to share the statistics, and how their programming works. Knot Today body safety classes for students.
Giving Garden

Advocates call for Indiana's 'lifeline law' to be expanded. This year marks a decade since Indiana passed its 'lifeline law,' and some advocates are calling for the law to be expanded.
Suspect in Purdue dorm killing may seek insanity defense

Suspect in Purdue dorm killing may seek insanity defense. Caregiver used debit, credit cards to steal more than $15K from assisted living residents in Lebanon. Sub-freezing temps usher in Indy pothole season.
IN Focus: Panelists discuss midterms, this week's top stories

Our panel of Indiana political experts discuss the latest following the high-profile midterm elections.
Indiana Wish presents "Christmas in the Kitchen"

Support a good cause and get a chance to go behind the scenes of a chef's domain. Indiana Wish presents "Christmas in the Kitchen".
Midtown Holiday Home Tour

Midtown homeowners are opening their doors to show off their holiday decorations. A jury trial begins Monday for two Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers who were accused of excessive force during arrests made during the May 2020 protests in downtown Indianapolis.
Winter-like pattern sets up over central Indiana

The wave of snow dumped more snow than originally anticipated. Heavy bands that set-up over central Indiana produced 2” to 3” in spots across central Indiana. More than 3” was reported in Terre Haute, Brazil, and in Speedway! Indianapolis broke the record for the date, which was 0.8” set back in 1991.
More snow is on the way for Indiana this week

INDIANAPOLIS – We started off this morning with temperatures in the 20s! We have a cold week ahead with snow chances mixed in throughout the week. For the rest of your Monday, temperatures will climb into the lower 40s with mostly sunny skies. This will be the warmest day of the week. Clouds will increase as we head into the evening and overnight ahead of our next snow showers. Temperatures overnight will drop into the upper 20s and lower 30s.
Excessive force trial begins for IMPD officers

A jury trial begins Monday for two Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers who were accused of excessive force during arrests made during the May 2020 protests in downtown Indianapolis.
IN Focus: Sen. Braun on midterms, possible run for Governor

INDIANAPOLIS – It was a big night for Indiana Republicans in the midterm elections. At the same time, Democrats are celebrating nationally as results continue to trickle in showing the Democratic party keeping control of the U.S. Senate, with control of the House still up in the air. Lopsided...
Dems hold Senate Majority; What’s next as Georgia remains undecided

This weekend Nevada and Arizona both declared a Democrat victorious in their races. That means the Democrats now have at least 50 seats, and will continue to have the majority in the senate. Political expert, Abdul-Hakim Shabazz shares the possible reasons Republicans didn’t flip a Senate seat as all eyes...
Multi-vehicle crash kills at least 1

A multi-vehicle crash on I-465 left at least one person dead early Sunday on the southwest side, police said.
Indiana braces for its coldest week of the season

INDIANAPOLIS – After enjoying unusually mild weather through the first half of the month, Indiana will prepare for a plunge into mid-January levels of cold this upcoming week. Our warmest day may barely reach 40. Back to back days were in the 30s this weekend and included 2-3″ of...
Below average temperatures, no new records expected

INDIANAPOLIS – Temperatures today will only top off in the lower 40s, well below average for this time of year! While it will be cold, it won’t be the coldest temperature we’ve had on this date. Record high temperature: 76° (1971) Record low temperature: 11° (1986)...
