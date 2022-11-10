Read full article on original website
Football: Five takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 56-14 win against IndianaThe LanternBloomington, IN
Football: How Buckeyes defense ‘locked in’ during 56-14 win over IndianaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Babb cites faith, brotherhood, from recovery to first career touchdown in Buckeyes 56-14 win over IndianaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Stroud throws 5 TDs, No. 2 Ohio State rolls Indiana 56-14The LanternColumbus, OH
Popular discount retail chain opening another location in Indiana this monthKristen WaltersIndiana State
Pack the Pantries returns Thursday to feed Hoosiers in need
FOX59 has once again teamed up with Gleaners and Midwest food banks to Pack the Pantries. Join us all day this Thursday, Nov. 17 to learn more about the need in Central Indiana and how to help. If you're able, make a donation that day by text or visiting fox59.com/packthepantries.
Knot Today body safety classes for students
Knot Today and its founders are on a mission to provide child sexual abuse prevention education to every K-12 student in Indiana. Knot Today Executive Director Alyssa Van Vactor joined Angela in the studio to share the statistics, and how their programming works. Knot Today body safety classes for students.
Giving Garden
Advocates call for Indiana’s ‘lifeline law’ to be …. This year marks a decade since Indiana passed its 'lifeline law,' and some advocates are calling for the law to be expanded. Colts Blue Zone Podcast episode 243 ‘Saturday’s Colts …. Not too shabby for a...
Suspect in Purdue dorm killing may seek insanity defense
Suspect in Purdue dorm killing may seek insanity …. Suspect in Purdue dorm killing may seek insanity defense. Caregiver used debit, credit cards to steal more …. Caregiver used debit, credit cards to steal more than $15K from assisted living residents in Lebanon. Sub-freezing temps usher in Indy pothole season.
IN Focus: Panelists discuss midterms, this week's top stories
Our panel of Indiana political experts discuss the latest following the high-profile midterm elections. IN Focus: Panelists discuss midterms, this week’s …. Our panel of Indiana political experts discuss the latest following the high-profile midterm elections. Explore Indy Arts Guide. A one-stop resource to discover the best experiences across...
IN Focus: Special report on conflicts of interest at the Statehouse
This week, watch Dan Spehler's special report on what Statehouse members do for a living aside from their work as lawmakers. That'll be at 10:00 Wednesday night on FOX59 in Indianapolis, as well as on next week's edition of IN Focus. IN Focus: Special report on conflicts of interest …
Indiana Wish presents "Christmas in the Kitchen"
Support a good cause and get a chance to go behind the scenes of a chef's domain. Indiana Wish presents “Christmas in the Kitchen”. Support a good cause and get a chance to go behind the scenes of a chef's domain. Magic of Lights Returns to Ruoff Music Center...
Midtown Holiday Home Tour
Midtown homeowners are opening their doors to show off their holiday decorations. Midtown homeowners are opening their doors to show off their holiday decorations. A jury trial begins Monday for two Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers who were accused of excessive force during arrests made during the May 2020 protests in downtown Indianapolis.
Winter-like pattern sets up over central Indiana
The wave of snow dumped more snow than originally anticipated. Heavy bands that set-up over central Indiana produced 2” to 3” in spots across central Indiana. More than 3” was reported in Terre Haute, Brazil, and in Speedway! Indianapolis broke the record for the date, which was 0.8” set back in 1991.
More snow is on the way for Indiana this week
INDIANAPOLIS – We started off this morning with temperatures in the 20s! We have a cold week ahead with snow chances mixed in throughout the week. For the rest of your Monday, temperatures will climb into the lower 40s with mostly sunny skies. This will be the warmest day of the week. Clouds will increase as we head into the evening and overnight ahead of our next snow showers. Temperatures overnight will drop into the upper 20s and lower 30s.
Excessive force trial begins for IMPD officers
A jury trial begins Monday for two Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers who were accused of excessive force during arrests made during the May 2020 protests in downtown Indianapolis. Excessive force trial begins for IMPD officers. A jury trial begins Monday for two Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers who were...
IN Focus: Sen. Braun on midterms, possible run for Governor
INDIANAPOLIS – It was a big night for Indiana Republicans in the midterm elections. At the same time, Democrats are celebrating nationally as results continue to trickle in showing the Democratic party keeping control of the U.S. Senate, with control of the House still up in the air. Lopsided...
Dems hold Senate Majority; What’s next as Georgia remains undecided
This weekend Nevada and Arizona both declared a Democrat victorious in their races. That means the Democrats now have at least 50 seats, and will continue to have the majority in the senate. Political expert, Abdul-Hakim Shabazz shares the possible reasons Republicans didn’t flip a Senate seat as all eyes...
Multi-vehicle crash kills at least 1
A multi-vehicle crash on I-465 left at least one person dead early Sunday on the southwest side, police said. A multi-vehicle crash on I-465 left at least one person dead early Sunday on the southwest side, police said. IN Focus: Panelists reveal their winners and losers. After a busy week...
Indiana braces for its coldest week of the season
INDIANAPOLIS – After enjoying unusually mild weather through the first half of the month, Indiana will prepare for a plunge into mid-January levels of cold this upcoming week. Our warmest day may barely reach 40. Back to back days were in the 30s this weekend and included 2-3″ of...
Below average temperatures, no new records expected
INDIANAPOLIS – Temperatures today will only top off in the lower 40s, well below average for this time of year! While it will be cold, it won’t be the coldest temperature we’ve had on this date. Record high temperature: 76° (1971) Record low temperature: 11° (1986)...
Popular discount retail chain opening another location in Indiana this month
A popular discount retail chain is set to open another store location in Indiana this month. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, November 17, 2022, the popular discount retail chain Marshalls will open its newest Indiana location in Bedford.
Where Is Sherman? Aspasia Coffee & Bake Shop
It’s a brand new place for something sweet, tasty and gluten-free! Sherman is getting a gluten-free bite in Zionsville. For more on Aspasia Coffee and Bake Shop click here.
