Indianapolis, IN

$12,000 worth of items stolen from Denver Nugget player’s Indianapolis hotel room

By Matt Christy
FOX59
FOX59
 4 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS — A police report reveals that NBA star Michael Porter Jr. had thousands of dollars worth of items and cash stolen from his Indianapolis hotel room the night before he was set to play against the Pacers.

Porter, who plays for the Denver Nuggets, filed the police report on Tuesday evening after flying into the city and booking a hotel room in the Conrad Indianapolis, located just off Monument Circle on Washington Street.

Jokic overcomes foul trouble, Nuggets rally past Pacers

According to the report filed by the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, Porter told police that several thousands of dollars worth of items were stolen from his room including a gold bracelet, two Louis Vuitton bags, $8,000 in cash, and even his Bible.

The police report listed the total value of the stolen items at more than $12,000.

IMPD has not disclosed at this time if any arrests have been made in connection to the theft.

Porter went on to play against the Pacers on Wednesday, contributing 17 points toward a Nuggets win.

Comments / 17

Taller Than Most
4d ago

Why does anyone bring $12k of stuff to a hotel room…and leave it there unattended?!! I’m sure my comment will be negative to some but come one…that is ridiculous. Bring the cash to the arena. Ask for a safe at the hotel

Johnny Cannon
4d ago

well that just looks terrible for Indianapolis, no doubt someone on the hotel staff was in on it

Mary Walker
4d ago

And our Mayor just said, Indianapolis downtown is safe.

