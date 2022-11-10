ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Pittsburgh residents help Hurricane Nicole victims prepare for incoming weather

By Jillian Hartmann, WPXI-TV
 4 days ago
PITTSBURGH — As Tropical Storm Nicole continues to batter Florida, the Brother’s Brother Foundation in Pittsburgh is preparing to send essential items to affected areas. The foundation said they are ready to go at a moment’s notice.

Those items include water, tarps, first-aid kits, gloves, masks and hygiene kits filled with shampoo, toothbrushes and body wash.

“If you’ve been displaced and you need what’s essential to live, that’s what we have,” said Ozzy Samad, the president of Brother’s Brother Foundation.

Samad says a lot of the damage they are seeing is along the east coast of Florida, where Nicole made landfall as a Category 1 hurricane this morning.

His daughter was near West Palm when was the storm hit.

“The winds started really picking up and the rain definitely got stronger, and once it was dark you could tell it wasn’t your average storm,” said Marina Samad.

Nicole is also causing flight cancellations.

DJ Delucia, from Mars, Florida, was planning to visit his sister in Orlando, but his flight was canceled.

“It’s kind of a headache. I’m very concerned that my flight will be canceled again and there are no availability flights Friday morning, so I don’t know when I’m going to make it down there,” said Delucia.

The remnants of Nicole are expected to make it to our area tomorrow during many big WPIAL football games. Those games will not be postponed due to the rain.

At this time, the BBF is assessing the impact in Florida and are ready to ship supplies as needed.

“What we try to do is make sure we can complement the work (of) other organizations already on the ground, so for us it’s critical to be ready and ready to go,” said Ozzy Samad.

Anyone who wants to help those impacted in Florida hurricane victims can visit this link: https://brothersbrother.org/join/donations/.

Steady, heavy rain to end the week, potential flood issues (11/10/22)

