FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Seafood Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Two SC Cities Were Named the “Best Places To Retire” in the StateKennardo G. JamesBluffton, SC
Missing From His Playpen: Quinton SimonNikSavannah, GA
When You Feel "Held Hostage" In A Toxic RelationshipThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedSavannah, GA
Georgia Council Considers Renaming City Square Over Concerns That It Glorifies Pro-Slavery Vice President John CalhounToby HazlewoodSavannah, GA
Former Kentucky congressman Carroll Hubbard dead at 85
PADUCAH, Ky. (AP) — Former U.S. Rep. Carroll Hubbard of Kentucky, who served nine terms in the House, spent time in prison and was disbarred twice, has died. He was 85. Byrn Funeral Home in Mayfield said Hubbard died Saturday at a nursing facility in Paducah. A Democrat also known for acts of kindness, he was elected to the Kentucky Senate in 1967 and served there until 1974, when he was elected to Congress from Kentucky’s 1st District. He remained in the House for 18 years but lost his bid for a 10th term in 1992 following the House banking scandal. Hubbard served more than two years in prison after pleading guilty to charges including conspiracy and obstruction of justice.
Louisiana grand jury convenes in Black man's deadly arrest
FARMERVILLE, La. (AP) — A Louisiana grand jury began hearing evidence Monday in the deadly 2019 arrest of Ronald Greene. The long-awaited testimony in a northern Louisiana courtroom will determine whether state charges are brought against the white troopers captured on body-camera video stunning, striking and dragging the Black motorist by his ankle shackles following a high-speed chase near Monroe. Greene's death was long shrouded in secrecy but exploded into public view last year after The Associated Press obtained and published graphic body-camera footage showing the 49-year-old pleading for mercy and wailing, “I’m your brother! I’m scared! I’m scared!”
Why AP called the Arizona's governor race for Katie Hobbs
The Associated Press called the Arizona governor’s race for Democrat Katie Hobbs on Monday after the latest round of vote releases gave her a 20,000-vote lead that the AP determined she would not relinquish. The AP concluded that even though Republican Kari Lake had been posting increasingly larger margins in vote updates from Maricopa County, she was not gaining a big enough share to overtake Hobbs and was running out of remaining votes. Counting had gone on for nearly a week since the Tuesday election as officials continued to tally massive amounts of late-arriving ballots. The margin narrowed substantially since polls closed.
Lawsuit: Mississippi abortion ban might not be valid yet
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A group of anti-abortion doctors in Mississippi say the validity of the state’s law banning most abortions remains uncertain. The doctors argue in a lawsuit filed Monday that another legal victory is required to clarify the ban and protect them from possible punishment by medical institutions. The Mississippi Justice Institute filed the lawsuit on behalf of the American Association of Pro-Life Obstetricians and Gynecologists against the Mississippi State Board of Medical Licensure and its executive director, Dr. Kenneth Cleveland. The lawsuit argues that while the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, the state Supreme Court must overturn its 1998 opinion holding that abortion is a right protected by the Mississippi Constitution.
California breaks ground on Native American monument
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — State officials in California are preparing to build a monument to the state's Native American tribes. Officials on Monday broke ground on a statue to honor the late William Franklin Sr., a well-known member of the Miwok Indians. Franklin's statue will replace a statue of Father Junipero Serra, a Roman Catholic priest who worked to convert Native Americans to Christianity. Protesters tore down the Serra statue in the summer of 2020. They viewed him as a colonialist who worked to destroy Native American tribes and culture. Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a law last year to replace the Serra statue with a monument for Native Americans.
Alabama man sentenced to death for 2018 triple homicide
GUNTERSVILLE, Ala (AP) — An Alabama man convicted of killing a 7-year-old boy and two women has been sentenced to death. A judge handed down the death sentence Monday to Jimmy O’Neal Spencer in accordance with the jury’s decision last month. Spencer was found guilty of capital murder in the 2018 deaths of 65-year-old Martha Dell Reliford; 74-year-old Marie Kitchens Martin and Martin’s great-grandson, 7-year-old Colton Ryan Lee. Marshall County Circuit Judge Tim Riley told Spencer he was “a reason for the death penalty to exist.” Spencer was on parole at the time of the slayings. Politicians have cited Spencer’s case in pushing to make the state’s parole process tougher, and the rate of paroles has dropped sharply since then.
Fudd scores 32, No. 5 UConn beats third-ranked Texas 83-76
STORRS, Conn. (AP) — Azzi Fudd scored 22 of her career-high 32 points in the second half to help No. 5 UConn beat third-ranked Texas 83-76 in an early season showdown of top-ranked teams. Aubrey Griffin added 14 points and Lou Lopez Senechal had 12 for the Huskies (2-0), who moved up one spot in the poll earlier in the day. UConn stayed unbeaten against Texas in 10 meetings. Sonya Morris, who arrived at Texas as a graduate transfer from DePaul, led the Longhorns with 21 points.
Miller throws 4 TD passes, S. Utah routs D-II Lincoln 55-0
CEDAR CITY, Utah (AP) — Justin Miller threw four touchdowns passes and Southern Utah beat Division II-member Lincoln University (Calif.) 55-0. Miller was 22-of-25 passing for 208 yards. He threw two touchdown passes to Brennon Hutchings and one each to Marcus Phillips Jr. and Tim Patrick Jr. Southern Utah (3-6) put up 450 yards of offense while holding Lincoln to 74 yards and just four first downs. Rhett Reiley completed three passes for 35 yards for Lincoln.
Jennifer Siebel Newsom takes stand at Weinstein trial
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jennifer Siebel Newsom, a documentary filmmaker and the wife of California governor Gavin Newsom, has taken the stand at the trial of Harvey Weinstein. Newsom is the fourth of the women Weinstein is accused of assaulting to testify at his Los Angeles trial. The 48-year-old was an aspiring actress in 2004 when she says Weinstein raped her at a Beverly Hills hotel during what she thought was going to be a business meeting. Weinstein's attorney said during opening statements that she had consensual sex with the former movie mogul to try to get ahead in Hollywood.
