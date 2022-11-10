ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

KCRA.com

Veterans at higher risk of cybercrime attacks, survey reveals

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Veterans are at a higher risk of being victimized by cybercrime attacks, according to a recent poll conducted by Ipsos on behalf of cybersecurity company Aura. The survey found that 71% of veterans and service members had been victims of cybercrime and identity theft, compared to...
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Families in Dixon remember loved ones on Veteran' Day

DIXON, Calif. — At the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery in Dixon, there is a sea of patriotism. There are names of heroes forever etched in stone. Each of them has their own story. "He served in the Vietnam War, but was stationed in Germany," said widow Vicki Staley. "We...
DIXON, CA
KCRA.com

Near 48,000 UC workers begin strike across all 10 campuses

DAVIS, Calif. — Thousands of academic workers are striking across all 10 University of California campuses, walking off the job at 8 a.m. Monday. The strike will impact the entire UC system, including UC Davis. Negotiations between the University of California system and the UAW union – which represents...
DAVIS, CA
KCRA.com

Plans move forward for Kaiser’s Inpatient Bed Tower project in Roseville

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Plans are starting to move forward for Kaiser Permanente’s Inpatient Bed Tower project in Roseville. Roseville’s planning commission approved the plan amendment this week. The project is an expansion of the Roseville Medical Center. The new six-story bed tower would be located in the...
ROSEVILLE, CA
KCRA.com

Suspected Stockton serial killer Wesley Brownlee arraignment postponed

STOCKTON, Calif. — The arraignment for suspected Stockton serial killer Wesley Brownlee has been postponed to January. He is expected to be arraigned on more charges in connection with the recent slayings of six people. Brownlee was arrested by police on Oct. 15 while driving on Winslow Way and...
STOCKTON, CA
KCRA.com

Jackpot! Winning lottery ticket sold at Sacramento gas station

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A winning California lottery ticket worth $41 million was sold in Sacramento Saturday night, according to the California Lottery. The jackpot ticket for the SuperLotto Plus drawing was bought at a Chevron at 2500 Fulton Avenue, according to officials. The store employees wonder if the winner...
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Sacramento State men's basketball defeats UCSD 65-55

SAN DIEGO — Zach Chappell's 19 points helped Sacramento State defeat UCSD 65-55 on Saturday. Chappell had five rebounds for the Hornets (1-1). Akolda Mawein scored 12 points while shooting 3 of 6 from the field and 6 for 6 from the line, and added five rebounds. Austin Patterson recorded 10 points and was 3-of-5 shooting (3 for 4 from distance).
SAN DIEGO, CA
KCRA.com

El Dorado County sheriff investigating 'suspicious death'

EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. — Authorities are investigating a woman's death as suspicious in El Dorado County. The sheriff's office responded to an apartment in the Shingle Springs area on Saturday for a report of "suspicious circumstances," authorities said in a post on social media. Find Saturday's top stories...
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
KCRA.com

Yolo County vote count continues after machine delay

In Yolo County, where some of the races on Election Day have not been decided, the registrar of voters said a machine went down, which caused the ballot processing to be delayed as more ballots were coming in through the mail. The registrar of voters said the machine that went...
KCRA.com

Sac State hits 10 wins in 45-17 thrashing of Portland State

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Pierre Williams caught seven passes for 136 yards and two touchdowns and Sacramento State beat Portland State 45-17 on Friday night. Asher O'Hara threw a 5-yard scoring pass to Williams to start the scoring, and later, in the second quarter, Jake Dunniway threw a 4-yard score to Williams for a 17-0 advantage. O'Hara's 39-yard touchdown run with 3:52 left before intermission made it 24-0.
SACRAMENTO, CA

