KCRA.com
KCRA Today: UC academic workers set to strike, winning lottery ticket sold in Sacramento, CA hits high influenza category
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
KCRA.com
City of Sacramento recruiting community ambassadors to improve underserved areas
In an effort to build trust and engagement, the city of Sacramento is looking for community ambassadors to help give a voice to historically underrepresented communities. Community ambassadors will receive a $2,500 stipend and will serve as a liaison between the city and the community. Individuals will also be required...
KCRA.com
Veterans at higher risk of cybercrime attacks, survey reveals
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Veterans are at a higher risk of being victimized by cybercrime attacks, according to a recent poll conducted by Ipsos on behalf of cybersecurity company Aura. The survey found that 71% of veterans and service members had been victims of cybercrime and identity theft, compared to...
KCRA.com
Video shows group vandalizing Sacramento store less than a month after $90k in jewelry stolen
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Less than a month after they reported a group of women came into their Arden business andstole $90,000 worth of jewelry, the owners of Liz Shoes Best and Fitted Outfits told KCRA 3 News they have been hit again. “It’s tough. It's very tough. We weren't...
KCRA.com
Families in Dixon remember loved ones on Veteran' Day
DIXON, Calif. — At the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery in Dixon, there is a sea of patriotism. There are names of heroes forever etched in stone. Each of them has their own story. "He served in the Vietnam War, but was stationed in Germany," said widow Vicki Staley. "We...
KCRA.com
Near 48,000 UC workers begin strike across all 10 campuses
DAVIS, Calif. — Thousands of academic workers are striking across all 10 University of California campuses, walking off the job at 8 a.m. Monday. The strike will impact the entire UC system, including UC Davis. Negotiations between the University of California system and the UAW union – which represents...
KCRA.com
Plans move forward for Kaiser’s Inpatient Bed Tower project in Roseville
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Plans are starting to move forward for Kaiser Permanente’s Inpatient Bed Tower project in Roseville. Roseville’s planning commission approved the plan amendment this week. The project is an expansion of the Roseville Medical Center. The new six-story bed tower would be located in the...
KCRA.com
Suspected Stockton serial killer Wesley Brownlee arraignment postponed
STOCKTON, Calif. — The arraignment for suspected Stockton serial killer Wesley Brownlee has been postponed to January. He is expected to be arraigned on more charges in connection with the recent slayings of six people. Brownlee was arrested by police on Oct. 15 while driving on Winslow Way and...
KCRA.com
Community update on new I Street Bridge construction set for Monday evening
WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Nearly three years after a design was selected, the community is getting an update on theconstruction of the new I Street Bridge. The bridge will connect the railyards in downtown Sacramento with the Washington neighborhood in West Sacramento. The new state-of-the-art bridge will replace the...
KCRA.com
Jackpot! Winning lottery ticket sold at Sacramento gas station
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A winning California lottery ticket worth $41 million was sold in Sacramento Saturday night, according to the California Lottery. The jackpot ticket for the SuperLotto Plus drawing was bought at a Chevron at 2500 Fulton Avenue, according to officials. The store employees wonder if the winner...
KCRA.com
Man dead after shooting at Citrus Heights apartment complex in Sacramento County
CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — One man is dead following a shooting in a parking lot at a Citrus Heights apartment complex in Sacramento County, authorities said. The shooting happened Friday around 7:57 p.m. at the Foxborough Apartments on Antelope Road off Sunrise Boulevard. Officers arrived at the scene after...
KCRA.com
Sacramento State men's basketball defeats UCSD 65-55
SAN DIEGO — Zach Chappell's 19 points helped Sacramento State defeat UCSD 65-55 on Saturday. Chappell had five rebounds for the Hornets (1-1). Akolda Mawein scored 12 points while shooting 3 of 6 from the field and 6 for 6 from the line, and added five rebounds. Austin Patterson recorded 10 points and was 3-of-5 shooting (3 for 4 from distance).
KCRA.com
El Dorado County sheriff investigating 'suspicious death'
EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. — Authorities are investigating a woman's death as suspicious in El Dorado County. The sheriff's office responded to an apartment in the Shingle Springs area on Saturday for a report of "suspicious circumstances," authorities said in a post on social media. Find Saturday's top stories...
KCRA.com
2 teenagers arrested after chase in stolen vehicle in Sacramento, police say
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A 14-year-old and a 15-year-old were arrested Monday after leading officers on a chase in a stolen vehicle in Sacramento, according to police. (Video above: Top headlines for Nov. 14) Officers attempted to stop the vehicle around 7:30 a.m., which led to a chase. The chase...
KCRA.com
Yolo County vote count continues after machine delay
In Yolo County, where some of the races on Election Day have not been decided, the registrar of voters said a machine went down, which caused the ballot processing to be delayed as more ballots were coming in through the mail. The registrar of voters said the machine that went...
KCRA.com
Placer County sheriff's deputy arrested for being under the influence while on duty
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — A newly hired Placer County sheriff's deputy was arrested Saturday morning after being under the influence of alcohol while on duty, authorities said. Top stories for Saturday, Nov. 12 in the video player above. Deputy Allahno Hughes was suspected to be under the influence when...
KCRA.com
Sac State hits 10 wins in 45-17 thrashing of Portland State
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Pierre Williams caught seven passes for 136 yards and two touchdowns and Sacramento State beat Portland State 45-17 on Friday night. Asher O'Hara threw a 5-yard scoring pass to Williams to start the scoring, and later, in the second quarter, Jake Dunniway threw a 4-yard score to Williams for a 17-0 advantage. O'Hara's 39-yard touchdown run with 3:52 left before intermission made it 24-0.
KCRA.com
Man arrested on warrant, accused of making death threats to a public official, Sacramento police say
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento police arrested a man on Saturday evening accused of making death threats to a public official. Officers were serving an arrest warrant at a home in the 3000 block of C Street, the Sacramento Police Department said. The home is a few blocks north of McKinley Park.
