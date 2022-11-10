Fargo woman died; Minnesota men injured in Grant County fatal crash

A Fargo woman has been identified as the person who died Monday morning in a two-vehicle crash west of Milbank.

Preliminary crash information indicates that Josephine Jacobawi, 28, was driving a 2008 Econoline Van eastbound on U.S. Highway 12 when it crossed the centerline into the westbound lane and collided head-on with a westbound 2005 Dodge Ram pickup, according to a news release from the South Dakota Department of Public Safety. Both vehicles came to rest in the eastbound lane.

Jacobawi was pronounced dead at the scene. She was wearing a seatbelt. The crash was at 10 a.m. about 10 miles west of Milbank.

Joshua Hayes, 26, of New London, MN, was driving the pickup. He sustained life-threatening injuries. Robert Ulman, 26, of Spicer, MN, was the passenger. He received serious non-life threatening injuries. Both occupants were taken by ambulance to the Milbank hospital. Seatbelt use by both occupants is under investigation.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. All information released so far is only preliminary.

The Highway Patrol is an agency of the South Dakota Department of Public Safety.