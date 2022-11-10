Read full article on original website
techeblog.com
Mercedes-AMG ONE Hypercar Sets New Production Vehicle Nurburgring Nordschleife Lap Record
It’s official, the Mercedes-AMG ONE is now the fastest production vehicle to lap Nurburgring Nordschleife with a time of 6:35.183 beating out the previous record holder, a Porsche 911 GT2 RS Manthey (6:43.300). Maro Engel, 24-Hour of Le Mans winner and DTM driver, was behind the wheel using the official start/finish line in section T13.
topgear.com
This Mercedes 560 SEL AMG is absolutely brilliant and up for sale
Aren't classic AMGs just the best? This original 560 is big, brutish and up for auction... if you have many dollars. Skip 11 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. AMG is an absolute juggernaut these days. It’s the performance...
MotorAuthority
2023 Porsche 718 Cayman and Boxster lineup add Style Editions
Porsche has an answer for those who want something different in the Porsche 718 lineup, but it's not the upcoming 2023 Porsche 718 Spyder RS. On Tuesday, the 2023 Porsche 718 Cayman Style Edition and 718 Boxster Style Edition were announced with an available vibrant and eye-catching finish. The Style...
Carscoops
The Mercedes CL65 AMG Is A Forgotten 603 HP Super-Coupe That Could Live With A Lamborghini
Electric vehicles have completely changed the way performance cars look. In the old days it was fairly easy to tell the fastest production cars on the road, because, well, they looked like the fastest cars on the road. They were usually supercars or sports cars, low, wide and noisy, and maybe with a wild wing on the back. But these days you’ve got just a much chance of getting smoked from the lights by that bland, near-silent sedan in the next lane.
Top Speed
The Mercedes R107 a Classic Convertible You Should Absolutely Buy
The market of classic Mercs is a weird one. Some models go for insane amounts of money, and others are attainable by most classic car buyers out there. Most classic cars that are cheap generally do not have anything impressive or unique about them. They are just vehicles that were affordable and used to be aimed toward the mass market. As the years progressed, fewer and fewer are left running, and this makes them more sought after, which turns them into a classic. However, the driving experience does not match that of more premium cars of the time. But, this isn’t the case with cheap classic Mercs. The vast majority of them are reliable, good-looking, and great to drive. The R107 is a great example of an affordable classic Merc, and here's why:
The Worst Car Brands in America
The U.S. auto industry continues to struggle with poor sales. In September, just over 1 million cars were sold in the United States, a nearly 30% decline compared to five years prior. The effects of COVID and the more recent inflationary period have kept Americans away from the dealership lots and have also caused supply […]
The Forgotten Pontiac Concept Car That Still Looks Futuristic Today
The 1980s were a wild time for automotive experimentation, and Pontiac was one of many automakers that introduced an oddly prescient car concept.
NASCAR team owner breaks record with Formula 1 pole
Stewart-Haas Racing NASCAR team owner Gene Haas saw his Formula 1 team take their first ever pole position ahead of their 143rd start. Haas timed Friday afternoon’s wet-dry Formula 1 qualifying session for Saturday afternoon’s Sao Paulo Grand Prix sprint qualifying race just right, and it resulted in a surprising maiden pole position for Kevin Magnussen at Interlagos Circuit.
What Does a Red or Yellow Dot on Your Tires Mean?
Do those red and yellow paint dots on tires mean the tires are on sale? Is there something wrong with tires marked with these dots? Do the dots indicate where or when the tires were made?. Nope, nope and nope. They aren’t just weird car features, either. Here’s what’s really...
MG's All-Electric Mazda Miata Rival Arriving In April
In the automotive world, there is a lot of forbidden fruit; the cars that the white collars in the boardrooms decide will fit nicely in Europe but not the US or much better in China than the Middle East. Thoughts of RS4 Avants and Suzuki Jimnys abound, but let's add another to the list with the upcoming BEV roadster from MG: The Cyberster.
Watch: Crazy C7 Corvette Jet Boat Chased by Water Police in Florida
Check out this video of a bizarre boat in Florida that has the body of a C7 Corvette. It caught the attention of the water police, who pursued it on a high-speed chase. The post Watch: Crazy C7 Corvette Jet Boat Chased by Water Police in Florida appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Here’s Why the Straight-Six (I6) Engine is Making a Comeback
The beloved inline 6 engine was all-but extinct. Now multiple automakers are resurrecting it for the same reasons. The post Here’s Why the Straight-Six (I6) Engine is Making a Comeback appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
MotorAuthority
Ringbrothers reveals 1969 Ford Mustang Mach 1 build at 2022 SEMA show
Ringbrothers has produced some impressive Ford Mustang builds over the years, but the Wisconsin hot rod shop has come up with yet another new spin on Ford's pony car. This 1969 Ford Mustang Mach 1, known as Patriarc, debuted at the 2022 SEMA show and is the result of over 5,000 hours of work, according to Ringbrothers. Those hours went into completely reengineering the chassis and powertrain, and extensively modifying the body.
This Ferrari Enzo V12 Crate Engine For Sale Is Ready for the Ultimate Engine Swap
You can't just buy Ferrari engines off the shelf, so this auction offering is a one-of-a-kind opportunity.
New Aehra Electric SUV With Butterfly Doors Makes The Tesla Model X Look Lame
Another luxury all-electric SUV has arrived, adding to the growing list that includes the Tesla Model X, Audi e-tron, and Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV. Meet the Aehra SUV from the Milan, Italy-based EV startup. Teaser images were revealed in September, and the first official exterior photos just landed. No interior pictures have been released yet.
GM Makes Another Huge and Risky Bet
General Motors (GM) and its premium Cadillac brand are taking a huge risk. The Detroit giant is doing what no other American electric-vehicle manufacturer - not even market leader Tesla (TSLA) -- has dared do so far: attacking the ultraluxury segment. The automaker and Cadillac have just disclosed the model-year...
MotorAuthority
2023 Hyundai Ioniq 5 N, Carroll Shelby's Ford Shelby GT500: Today's Car News
The Hyundai N performance division is working on its first electric vehicle. It will be based on the Ioniq 5, and a prototype reveals modifications like a wider track, stiffer suspension, and larger wheels and brakes. Look for peak power to at least match the 576 hp of the related Kia EV6 GT.
Autoblog
Best truck tires of 2022 (they're great for SUVs, too)
Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. If you're in the market for truck tires, we'd like to share with you some solid choices. Admittedly, we can't test every truck and SUV tire on the market — a massive undertaking — so we're leaning here on the best tires as evaluated by the good folks at Consumer Reports and Tire Rack, who performance-test hundreds of tires per year. Tire Rack also ranks its tire by customer feedback. Interestingly, the two sources have come up with two very different sets of rankings, but they concur on many points.
Top Speed
Drag Race: Lamborghini Urus Vs. Audi TT-RS, Porsche Cayman GT4, And Volkswagen Golf R
Mat Watson and his team from ‘Carwow’ pit four very different vehicles against each other on the drag strip. The mix included a Lamborghini Urus, a Porsche Cayman GT4, an Audi TT-RS, and a Volkswagen Golf R. With the difference in size, shape, weight, and engine capacities, the race is quite unpredictable.
Which SUV Brand Lasts the Longest?
Some SUV models can easily last for over a decade. Which SUV brand lasts the longest? The post Which SUV Brand Lasts the Longest? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
