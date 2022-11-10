ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waseca, MN

Waseca police report 'shooting incident' on N. State Street

By By ETHAN BECKER
Waseca County News
Waseca County News
 4 days ago

Waseca police are currently investigating what they referred to as a “shooting incident” in the 100 block of N. State Street.

At around 3 p.m., the Waseca Police Department posted a press release on its Facebook page that stated, at around 12:28 a.m., they were dispatched out to a call reporting multiple gun shots in the 100 block of N. State Street, near where the Post Office is located.

A criminal complaint states that the caller reported hearing “roughly 10 gunshots”. Shortly after, the release said officers “encountered a vehicle” that had been shot multiple times. The victim had called the police to report he’d been shot at. The driver sustained no injuries during the incident.

The press release said that law enforcement identified a suspect vehicle that was leaving the area, and the police stopped the vehicle as it pulled up to a residence. Two adult men were arrested.

Anthony Coleman, 29, and Khalee Fox, 27, were arrested on Thursday morning and each were charged with attempted murder in the first degree and second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon, both of which are felonies. The victim claimed in a police interview that he and Fox, “had a history” but that they had “shaken hands about a week ago.”

Coleman and Fox both have their initial hearings scheduled for Nov. 28.

Coleman has a prior misdemeanor conviction for disorderly conduct in 2020, and Fox has a prior felony conviction for third-degree assault and a prior misdemeanor conviction for giving a police officer a false name/ID card.

At this time, the Waseca Police Department believe there is no continued threat to the public. The investigation is open, with the Waseca Police Department saying that they are actively investigating the incident.

Anyone with potential information on the case is asked to call 507-835-9720 to speak with an officer regarding case #2022-7040. The Waseca Police Department was assisted at the scene by Waseca County Sheriff’s Office deputies, the New Richland Police Department, the Janesville Police Department and members of the South Central Drug Investigation Unit.

This shooting comes a little over three months after a shooting in Janesville, where a victim was inured and paralyzed from the waist down; in that case, two men were arrested and charged with attempted murder.

Comments / 0

Related
KIMT

Boy, 16, arrested after being spotted with ghost gun in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A 16-year-old was taken to a juvenile detention center after he was spotted flashing a gun in a vehicle. Police said it happened Thursday afternoon in a business parking lot at 3918 18th Ave. NW. An officer walked up without being seen and saw the 16-year-old passenger...
ROCHESTER, MN
KEYC

POLICE: 2 arrested following shooting in Waseca

WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) - Police in Waseca say two people have been arrested following a shooting early Thursday morning. According to a release, just before 12:30 Thursday morning, police were called to a municipal parking lot between the Post Office and State Street for the report of gunfire. A short time later, police found a vehicle and a driver and learned the vehicle had been shot multiple times. Police say there were no injuries.
WASECA, MN
KROC News

Winona County Rollover Crash Injures Rochester Man

Utica, MN (KROC-AM News)- A rollover crash in Winona County sent a Rochester man to St. Mary’s Hospital early Saturday morning. The State Patrol’s incident report says 43-year-old William Waller was traveling west on Hwy. 14 when his Chevy Tahoe went off the road and rolled into the ditch at the intersection of Hwy. 14 and County Rd. 33 in Utica. The single-vehicle rollover crash occurred shortly before 5:45 a.m. while snow and ice were on the road.
WINONA COUNTY, MN
myalbertlea.com

Law Enforcement Log

Yesterday at 9:51 a.m. 34-Year old Ashley Stewart cited for failure to change Driver’s License address. 10:28 a.m. A juvenile at Albert Lea High School cited for possession of an E-Cig 12:52 p.m. 49-Year old Lance Baker cited for No Minnesota Driver’s License. 1:17 p.m. 43-Year old Donicio...
ALBERT LEA, MN
KIMT

Rochester woman injured in crash on icy roads

ROCHESTER, Minn. - One Rochester woman was injured in a Saturday morning crash. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, 50-year-old Sandra Ortiz was driving on the Civic Center Drive ramp to Highway 52 when the car spun out on the ramp and hit the cement railing. The roads were snowy...
ROCHESTER, MN
steeledodgenews.com

Attempted armed robbery leads to felony charges

An Owatonna man faces multiple felonies after authorities say he used a stolen gun during an attempted robbery – and fired it twice during the incident. Hunter Hazen Allen, 21, was arraigned Monday in Steele County District Court, where he was charged with second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon, first-degree attempted aggravated robbery and receiving stolen property.
OWATONNA, MN
KIMT

SE Minnesota woman out nearly $4K after falling for fake job posting

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A 38-year-old Byron woman is out nearly $4,000 after falling for a fake job offer on LinkedIn. The woman was offered a job from Exactech, a legitimate company, but later it was found the posting and person she was communicating with were fake, the sheriff’s office said.
BYRON, MN
KIMT

Mower Co. crash turns fatal after deer goes through windshield

MOWER COUNTY, Minn. - A 58-year-old Austin woman has died after a two-vehicle crash involving a deer on Thursday night. The Mower Co. Sheriff’s Office said it happened at 5:09 p.m. at 555th Ave. just south of 235th St. in rural Austin. A southbound vehicle struck a deer and...
AUSTIN, MN
KIMT

Austin man sentenced for cross-border chase

AUSTIN, Minn. – Leading police on a cross-border chase results in probation for a Mower County man. Weston William Zuehl, 39 of Austin, has been sentenced to three years of supervised probation and ordered to pay $3,318.12 in restitution. He was arrested on April 20, 2020, and charged with...
AUSTIN, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Rochester Woman Sentenced For Hallucinogenic Mushroom Operation

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester woman was sentenced today for a conviction connected to the discovery of a hallucinogenic mushroom grow operation last fall. 24-year-old Kailyn Felker earlier admitted to a second-degree drug possession charge through a plea agreement with the Olmsted County Attorney's Office. In exchange, a first-degree drug sale charge and a gross misdemeanor count of illegal possession of a firearm were dismissed.
ROCHESTER, MN
KAAL-TV

Byron woman out $3,700 in fake job scam

(ABC 6 News) – A Byron woman is out $3,700 and jobless after a scammer pretending to work for a joint replacement manufacturer pretended to offer her a job and paychecks, then asked for money. The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office said the 38-year-old woman received a fake job offer...
BYRON, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Rochester Area Rest Stop to Close Monday

Eyota, MN (KROC-AM News)- A rest stop near Rochester is scheduled for a temporary closure starting on Monday. A MnDOT news release indicates the westbound I-90 Marion Rest Area will close at 7 a.m. The closure is to allow crews to install a new water treatment system. The facility is...
ROCHESTER, MN
KEYC

Accident on US Highway 14 Monday afternoon

Kelsey and Lisa visited Rooms and Rest in Mankato, where they learned the differences in mattresses, making that final decision a little easier!. Celebrating its tenth year, the Holiday Craft and Vendor Show has aimed to bring together the community and kick off the holiday season. Healthy and delicious: the...
MANKATO, MN
Fun 104.3

What To Do If You See Someone Texting While Driving In Minnesota

Every single day, I'm cruising along Hwy 52 or Hwy 63 in Rochester, Minnesota and I see someone staring at their phone more than they are looking at the road. A few years ago, a woman was watching Netflix while driving, and then crashed her car. Not joking. It's against the law in Minnesota to text while driving and yet I'm basically crossing my fingers hoping that someone doesn't hit me while they are texting. It infuriates me and I started to wonder if there truly was anything that I could do when I see someone texting while driving. Well, I found out and the answer is "yes".
ROCHESTER, MN
Waseca County News

Waseca County News

Waseca County, MN
182
Followers
356
Post
26K+
Views
ABOUT

Waseca County News has been serving Waseca County since 1982 and publishes Wednesdays and online at www.WasecaCountyNews.com

 https://www.southernminn.com/waseca_county_news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy