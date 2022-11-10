Waseca police report 'shooting incident' on N. State Street

Waseca police are currently investigating what they referred to as a “shooting incident” in the 100 block of N. State Street.

At around 3 p.m., the Waseca Police Department posted a press release on its Facebook page that stated, at around 12:28 a.m., they were dispatched out to a call reporting multiple gun shots in the 100 block of N. State Street, near where the Post Office is located.

A criminal complaint states that the caller reported hearing “roughly 10 gunshots”. Shortly after, the release said officers “encountered a vehicle” that had been shot multiple times. The victim had called the police to report he’d been shot at. The driver sustained no injuries during the incident.

The press release said that law enforcement identified a suspect vehicle that was leaving the area, and the police stopped the vehicle as it pulled up to a residence. Two adult men were arrested.

Anthony Coleman, 29, and Khalee Fox, 27, were arrested on Thursday morning and each were charged with attempted murder in the first degree and second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon, both of which are felonies. The victim claimed in a police interview that he and Fox, “had a history” but that they had “shaken hands about a week ago.”

Coleman and Fox both have their initial hearings scheduled for Nov. 28.

Coleman has a prior misdemeanor conviction for disorderly conduct in 2020, and Fox has a prior felony conviction for third-degree assault and a prior misdemeanor conviction for giving a police officer a false name/ID card.

At this time, the Waseca Police Department believe there is no continued threat to the public. The investigation is open, with the Waseca Police Department saying that they are actively investigating the incident.

Anyone with potential information on the case is asked to call 507-835-9720 to speak with an officer regarding case #2022-7040. The Waseca Police Department was assisted at the scene by Waseca County Sheriff’s Office deputies, the New Richland Police Department, the Janesville Police Department and members of the South Central Drug Investigation Unit.

This shooting comes a little over three months after a shooting in Janesville, where a victim was inured and paralyzed from the waist down; in that case, two men were arrested and charged with attempted murder.