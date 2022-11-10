ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Johnny Depp Thanks Rihanna After His Savage X Fenty Fashion Show Cameo

By Jazmin Tolliver
HuffPost
HuffPost
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ebi1b_0j6W6bgN00

Johnny Depp is showing thanks to Savage X Fenty founder Rihanna.

On Wednesday, the “Pirates of the Caribbean” actor took to social media to tease his appearance in the singer’s latest annual fashion show. This event marked Rihanna’s fourth fashion experience on Amazon Prime since 2019.

In his Instagram reel that has already garnered over 9.5 million views, Depp is posing against technicolor lights as he models sunglasses, a partially revealing button-down shirt and an array of silver chain necklaces.

“Thank you @badgalriri #SAVAGEFENTYSHOW Vol.4 Out Now @primevideo,” he captioned the post.

During his 40-second appearance in “Savage X Fenty Vol. 4,” Depp — who made history as the first male celebrity to “star” in a Savage X Fenty show, per Variety and TMZ — strutted along the catwalk modeling Rihanna’s latest menswear collection to the tune of Outkast’s “So Fresh, So Clean.”

With his hair pulled back in a ponytail and wearing his signature layered necklaces, the longtime actor sauntered through a dark forest as fog machines billowed. A group of dancers joined him, and the Golden Globe winner hugged a tree at the end of his cameo.

Just days before the event, HuffPost confirmed that he would be making his first major in-person appearance at the event following his public court battle with ex-wife Amber Heard.

Rihanna’s move to include Depp in her show sparked an onslaught of mixed reviews across Twitter.

“Rihanna can’t be serious? With all these beautiful and unproblematic men in Hollywood, and Johnny Depp is the one that appeals to you the most?” one user wrote.

Others defended the Grammy winner, with one commenting that “she can have whoever she wants in her own show.”

Earlier this year, a Virginia jury awarded Depp $15 million in damages in his defamation trial against Heard, who accused him of domestic violence and sexual assault.

Jurors also awarded Heard, who still maintains that Depp abused her, $2 million in compensatory damages in a countersuit against the actor.

The case against Heard centered on a 2018 Washington Post op-ed in which she alleged that she was a victim of domestic abuse while married to Depp.

The op-ed ultimately led Depp to file a defamation lawsuit against her over damages to his career following the story being published.

“Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4” comes just months after Depp stirred up controversy for making a surprise virtual appearance at this year’s MTV Video Music Awards as the ceremony’s signature Moon Person.

In a pre-recorded segment, the actor showed up virtually, with his face superimposed onto the VMA’s Moonman, during the unexpected moment at the Prudential Center arena in Newark, New Jersey, in August.

That moment drew mixed reviews, particularly from Heard’s sister, Whitney Heard, who slammed the network as “disgusting and clearly desperate” at the time.

“Savage X Fenty Vol. 4” is now streaming on Amazon Prime.

Comments / 1

Related
shefinds

Fans Are Calling Kim Kardashian’s Face ‘Unrecognizable’ In New Photo: ‘Did She Get Another Nose Job?’

Kim Kardashian was recently photographed in a skintight, all-black outfit while cheering on her daughter, North West, 9, at her basketball game. The reality star, 42, was snapped at a recreation center in Los Angeles, California last week, and while her outfit did show off her noticeable weight loss, some fans had more to say about her suspected plastic surgery, instead.
LOS ANGELES, CA
wonderwall.com

Fans are disturbed by 'disgusting' pic of Harry Hamlin and daughter, more news

There are close families and then there's Harry Hamlin's family. Fans are feeling very uncomfortable over a viral image of Harry seemingly snuggling up to his 24-year-old daughter, Delilah Belle Hamlin. Although the photo is a month old, as it was taken during New York Fashion Week, the snap recently found its way to Instagram. In the photo, Harry leans into his daughter's face while his arm is wrapped tightly around her waist. Delilah, meanwhile, stares somewhat seductively into the camera while wearing a sheer top. Social media went nuts after seeing the seemingly provocative pic. "Woah!!!! That's truly disturbing," one person said. Page Six collected a slew of critical comments: "This is just wrong;" "Nope. All of the no;" "that's a little weird;" "Grosses me out;" "Sooo cringe;" and "This is disgusting." Family first?
ComicBook

Kim Kardashian's Halloween Costume Compared to Saweetie's Mystique Makeover

Kim Kardashian's Halloween costume has Twitter users comparing the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star's viral Mystique cosplay to Saweetie, who transformed into the blue-skinned shape-shifter in 2020. That year, the Grammy Award-nominated "Best Friend" rapper attended Kendall Jenner's Halloween birthday party dressed as the mutant from Fox's X-Men movies, joined by Migos rapper Quavo as fellow Marvel character Beast. After Kim K's Halloween costume channeled Rebecca Romijn's Mystique from 2000's X-Men — recreating the look with face paint, a blue latex bodysuit, yellow contact lenses, and red slicked back hair — Saweetie's Mystique makeover resurfaced in a viral tweet Sunday that got her name trending with more than 100,000 likes to date.
The Independent

Katy Perry worries fans, sparks theories after her eyelid appears paralysed during concert

Katy Perry has fans doing a double-take after her eyelid appeared to get stuck during a recent concert in Las Vegas.The 38-year-old singer was filmed during a performance at her Las Vegas residency and seemingly suffered an eye “glitch” while on stage. The video has since received more than 19m views since it was posted to TikTok on Sunday.In the viral clip, Perry stared into the audience as she struggled to lift her right eyelid. The “Roar” singer – who was wearing a can-inspired silver dress – used her hand to try and lift her eyelid back into its...
LAS VEGAS, NV
HollywoodLife

Johnny Depp’s Daughter Lily-Rose, 23, Looks Just Like Chanel Icon Mom Vanessa Paradis At Chanel Show

Lily-Rose Depp looked every inch the cover girl daughter of gorgeous parents when she stepped out at the Chanel show in Miami on Friday, Oct. 4. The 23-year-old The Idol actress, whose father is iconic actor Jonny Depp and mother is legendary model Vanessa Paradis, stunned at the star-studded show in a light blue cropped tank top and matching miniskirt. The beauty slipped into a pair of black and white wedged heels and added a Chanel belt and Chanel handbag to the ensemble.
MIAMI, FL
Popculture

Lizzo's Halloween Costume Is Causing Controversy

Lizzo drew fire from fans after dressing up as rapper Blueface's girlfriend, Chrisean Rock, for Halloween. The singer wore a costume on Oct. 28 meant to mimic Rock's look, including a missing tooth. However, the outfit has received considerable backlash online from those condemning it for appearing to make fun of someone they see as needing help. Rock and Blueface's public relationship has occasionally become volatile and even violent. Though Rock has retweeted/commented on Lizzo's videos in apparent support of the costume, the latest development in her relationship has intensified the criticism.
The Independent

Voices: Rihanna, what were you thinking when you picked Johnny Depp for your Savage X Fenty fashion show?

I have always liked Rihanna. Well, as much as you can like someone you have never actually met. But as many of us know all too well, your greatest strength is often your greatest flaw – and the thing that initially attracted you to someone later becomes the thing that repels you.I have always admired Rihanna for how effortlessly she exudes that timeless I don’t give a f*** category of cool that never goes out of fashion. But upon learning she is going to feature Johnny Depp in the November fashion show for her Savage X Fenty lingerie brand,...
VIRGINIA STATE
Page Six

‘Angry’ Jessica Simpson claps back at haters after concerning video

Jessica Simpson says she’s feeling “angry” and “defensive” over comments she received on her now-viral ad for Pottery Barn. The “Newlyweds” alum posted a video of herself passionately singing along to her song “Party of One” with emphasis on the “‘I don’t give a f–k about you” line. “I needed to be in my studio today because this is where I ground myself and heal,” she began her lengthy Instagram message. “As much as I have learned to block out destructive noise … people’s comments and judgments can still hurt deeply with their incessant nagging ‘You will never be good...
hotnewhiphop.com

Yung Miami Claps Back At Haters Criticizing Her Look For Takeoff’s Memorial

IG users weren’t happy to see Caresha sharing an OOTD photo dump following the somber memorial in Atlanta. This past weekend began on an incredibly somber note as 28-year-old Takeoff’s memorial took place in Atlanta. The youngest Migos member was fatally shot in Houston at the start of November. Now, his closest friends and fans are doing what they can to ensure that his legacy lives on.
ATLANTA, GA
ETOnline.com

Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates 2-Year Anniversary With Boyfriend Pardison Fontaine

Megan Thee Stallion is celebrating a sweet milestone with her beau, Pardison "Pardi" Fontaine. The duo recently rang in two years together, taking to their respective Instagram accounts on Tuesday to celebrate their anniversary. "Yr 2 with U 💙," the 27-year-old rapper wrote alongside a series of photos featuring the...
HuffPost

HuffPost

198K+
Followers
11K+
Post
96M+
Views
ABOUT

We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.

 https://www.huffpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy