wtvy.com

Legal Talk Tuesday: Holiday Decor

More money is making its way to Coffee County! Today. Governor Kay Ivey awarded the commission a 350-thousand dollar grant. The Boys and Girls Club of the Wiregrass is gearing up to celebrate its 60th anniversary!
COFFEE COUNTY, AL
washingtoncounty.news

3rd BBQ in the Pines served up good food, fun for festival goers

Where there was smoke, there was delicious barbecue in the making at the Washington County Chamber of Commerce’s 3rd BBQ in the Pines festival Saturday. Families and barbecue connoisseurs trickled into Hard Labor Creek Hunting Plantation for an afternoon of good eats, games, music and shopping among local tent vendors.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, FL
wdhn.com

Peanut festival security closer to normal

With Sunday being the last day of the Peanut Festival, only about half the festival was open today, and security was much closer to normal. After the shooting Saturday, the Peanut Festival brought in extra officers from both Dothan police and Houston County police. The extra security totaled to about...
DOTHAN, AL
WRBL News 3

In depth: Peanut Festival Parade shooting and search for suspects

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A full investigation is underway into the deadly shooting at Saturday’s National Peanut Festival Parade. Dothan police are looking for two 18-year-olds, described as persons of interest. One of two shooting victims is in the hospital. Authorities have not yet released his name, but he is said to be in stable […]
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

Dothan sewer line work for November 14 - 18

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The latest batch of sewer rehabilitation work was announced by the City of Dothan for the week of November 14 - 18. L & K Construction will be replacing sewer lines on Osceola Street between Pontiac Avenue and North Iroquois Avenue. Traffic at this time will be limited to locals only and no thru traffic.
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

Ivey awards grant for Coffee County veterans home

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVY) - Alabama Governor Kay Ivey announced on Monday that she has awarded the Coffee County Commission with a grant to go towards the construction of a veterans home in Enterprise. In a release from the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs (ADECA), the $350,000 Community Development...
COFFEE COUNTY, AL
wdhn.com

Major headliner and deal at the National Peanut Festival

DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— It’s the eighth day of the National Peanut Festival Wiregrass and you know what that means! Your favorite country music artist is coming to town!. Starting at 7:00 p.m., CMA Award-winning artist Lainey Wilson will be performing at the AllMetal Amphitheater. Jess Kellie Adams will...
DOTHAN, AL
wdhn.com

Showers and storms tomorrow, then a big cooldown

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Cloud cover will increase throughout the day today as moisture starts to increase ahead of our next system. High temperatures should be a bit warmer than yesterday, but we’ll still be almost 10 degrees below average for mid-November as most locations top out in the low 60s.
DOTHAN, AL
wdhn.com

ALERT: Coffee County road closed

COFFEE COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — A Coffee County road will be closed for gas line installation. On Monday, November 14, County Road 232 in Coffee County will be closed for gas line installation. The road will remain closed until further notice. Stay with WDHN News for updates.
COFFEE COUNTY, AL
wdhn.com

Dothan contractors begin local sewer line work

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Two City of Dothan contractors will begin working on sewer lines starting Monday. City Contractors will be performing sewer line rehabilitation work beginning Monday, November 14 through Friday, November 18. L & K Construction will begin replacing sewer lines on Osceola Street between Pontiac Avenue...
DOTHAN, AL
wdhn.com

Peanut Festival security beefed up after deadly parade shooting

DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)– After the deadly shooting during the National Peanut Festival Parade, Dothan Police are increasing security during the last full night of the festival. While security has been increased, police do not believe the shooting is connected with the National Peanut Festival saying:. We have no reason...
DOTHAN, AL
WALB 10

Cold Air Returns - Fall Weather is Back To Stay

Today has been cloudy because a front is ready to pass through the area. It will move in completely tonight. That will drop temperatures into the 40s. It’ll be the coldest we’ve been in nearly 3 weeks. In Albany, temperatures are riding 8 degrees above normal for the...
ALBANY, GA
WJHG-TV

Two teens wanted in deadly National Peanut Festival parade shooting in Dothan

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan police are looking for two teens they say were involved in a deadly shooting along the National Peanut Festival Parade route. The deadly shooting was all caught on camera Saturday morning. Investigators have identified two persons of interest. They are asking the community for assistance...
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

wdhn.com

TRAFFIC ALERT: Temporary lane closure on Honeysuckle Road

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The northbound lane of Honeysuckle Road near the Honeysuckle Road Congregation Church will be temporarily closed on Monday evening. On Monday, The Beaver Creek Sanitary Sewer Trunk Line Rehabilitation contractor will begin installing a small sewer bypass line at 9:00 p.m. The northbound lane of...
DOTHAN, AL
WEAR

Police: Arrest made in Alabama Peanut Festival Parade fatal shooting

DOTHAN, Ala. -- The Dothan Police Department arrested an 18-year-old who fatally shot one person and injured another during the National Peanut Festival Parade in Dothan Alabama. Mekhi Nasir Lawton, 18, of Dothan, is charged with one count of murder and one count of first degree assault. Dothan police say...
DOTHAN, AL
WMBB

Panama City woman dead in fatal Jackson County crash

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A 46-year-old Panama City woman is dead after a fatal vehicle crash in Jackson County Saturday afternoon. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, her vehicle was traveling northbound on County Road 167 approaching State Road 276. A second vehicle was traveling eastbound on State Road 276. The first vehicle then […]
JACKSON COUNTY, FL

