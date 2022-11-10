ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie County, PA

Veterans honored in ceremony at Erie County Courthouse

By Briaunna Malone
 4 days ago

An early celebration for local veterans took place at the Erie County Courthouse Thursday.

The ceremony included guest speaker Erie County Executive Brenton Davis, and keynote speaker, Retired Major General of the U.S. Army, Mari Eder.

Roofing company fixing roof for local veteran — free of charge

Veterans in attendance were recognized by standing for their branch during the Armed Forces Melody.

The ceremony also included a Presentation of the Wreath and a Presentation of Colors by Cathedral Prep’s JROTC Color Guard.

Erie to hold Veterans Day Parade this weekend

“I think it’s a great opportunity, a chance to learn some skills, meet a lot of great people, potentially travel. Really it’s a way to honorably serve your country, build values, and have a chance to do something rewarding with your life,” said Jeremy Crist, colonel, U.S. Army Reserves.

Crist told us veterans are less than 1% of the community and he appreciates having one day of the year to be recognized for their service.

