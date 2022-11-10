Read full article on original website
Police identify motorcyclist killed in Ingham County crash
INGHAM COUNTY, MI - The motorcyclist killed Thursday evening in a crash with a truck in Ingham County has been identified. Yohinori Ishii, 60 from Farmington Hills, was killed when a pickup truck collided with his motorcycle on Nov. 11, according to the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies originally...
GRPD: Two arrests made in recovery of stolen car
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids police are responding to an incident on State Street, in the area of Cherry Street and Washington Street. On Monday afternoon, police say they recovered a stolen vehicle near State Street around 4:30 pm. Police also told FOX 17 that two arrests were...
Lansing resident arrested in fatal shooting near WMU
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A suspect has been arrested in connection to a shooting that left a man dead in Kalamazoo late last week. The shooting resulted in the death of 21-year-old Bryce Salter on Friday, Nov. 11, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety (KDPS). Investigators say they...
Drive-by shooting in Flint leaves 14-year-old dead
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Police say a 14-year-old boy died after a drive-by shooting in Flint early Sunday. The victim was inside a residence in the 2900 block of Branch Road around 3:30 a.m. when someone fired gunshots from a vehicle passing by, according to Michigan State Police. Some of...
Police dog stabbed during standoff with barricaded gunman
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – A police dog suffered serious stab injuries early Monday, Nov. 14, during a overnight standoff with a man who fired multiple gunshots, Grand Rapids police said. The dog suffered potentially life-threatening injuries. The incident began just before 8 p.m. Sunday in the 1300 block of...
Grand Rapids police identify body of man found in Grand River
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The body of a man found in the Grand River last week has been identified. The Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD) says 41-year-old Scott Hardy was found dead under the Bridge Street bridge on Friday, Nov. 11. Police say they are still waiting on autopsy...
Chase involving stolen cars and gunshots goes through Genesee and Oakland counties
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. - Flint Police Department reported many vehicles were stolen on November 14 at around 3:00 a.m. at S Saginaw St and Atherton Rd in Flint. Flint Police said a witness reported that suspects rammed the front gate driving through a dealership storage lot, leaving the lot with an undetermined of vehicles.
GRPD: Standoff suspect arrested after stabbing police dog
A suspect stabbed a police dog during a standoff in northwest Grand Rapids early Monday morning.
Woman accused of killing road workers in drunken driving crash pleads guilty to murder
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – A woman accused of driving drunk and killing two road workers in a construction zone has pleaded guilty to murder. Ryann Danielle Musselman pleaded guilty, Nov. 9, to one count of second-degree murder in connection with the deaths of construction workers Nicholas Andres Sada and Davyon Desmon-Aereailes Rose while they were working on the freeway.
Police investigate fatal crash on I-94 in Washtenaw County
WASHTENAW COUNTY, Mich. – Police are investigating a hit-and-run that killed a motorist on Wednesday on I-94 west of Ann Arbor. Michigan State Police in Brighton were called at 6:45 p.m. on Nov. 9 to the deadly incident on the westbound side of I-94 just east of Zeeb Road in Scio Township.
60-Year-Old Man Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Ingham County (Stockbridge Township, MI)
The Ingham County Sheriff’s Office reported a two-vehicle collision on Friday evening. The accident occurred at the intersection of Stockbridge Road and Dexter Trail at about 6:30 p.m.
Deputies: Thieves asked woman for ride, stole car
A woman had her car stolen from her in Jenison on Sunday, deputies say.
GRPD: 1 injured in Saturday night shooting
The Grand Rapids Police Department is looking for a suspect after one person was injured in a shooting late Saturday night.
60-year-old man killed in crash between truck, motorcycle in Ingham County
INGHAM COUNTY, MI -- Alcohol may have played a role in a fatal collision between a truck and motorcycle Friday evening, police said. At about 6:30 p.m. Nov. 11, deputies from the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash between a pickup truck and a motorcycle at the intersection of Stockbridge Road and Dexter Trail, north of Stockbridge.
Couple killed in Northville Township rollover crash
NORTHVILLE TWP., Mich. (FOX 2) - A Northville couple was killed in a rollover crash early Saturday morning. The crash happened at 12:17 a.m. on Bayberry Way, which is located in the area of Seven Mile and Napier roads in Northville Township. Police say the vehicle was attempting to navigate...
Suspect arrested, K9 injured after hours-long barricade in NW Grand Rapids
The suspect is allegedly involved in a felonious assault that happened on Saturday morning. Police negotiated for over six hours through the night.
Group storms Flint dealership, steals 13 vehicles; 7 recovered in Metro Detroit area
GENESSEE COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A group of about 30 people stormed a Genesee County dealership and stole 13 vehicles Monday morning before fleeing to the Metro Detroit area. Gunfire was exchanged with a security guard before the suspects headed south in the stolen vehicles. The guard was not hurt.
