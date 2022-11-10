Michael Adler Dies: Steven Soderbergh & Viola Davis Lawyer Was 73

Renowned entertainment attorney Michael Adler has died.

The retired Lichter Grossman Nichols Adler Feldman & Clark partner died November 9 surrounded by his family at his Los Angeles home after a short illness. He was 73.

Previously a partner at Mitchell Silberberg & Knupp, UCLA Law School grad Adler joined then-Lichter Grossman & Nichols in 1997, five years after the firm first put up its shingle. With a client list that included Steven Soderbergh , Viola Davis , Kristin Scott Thomas, Cary Joji Fukunaga and Connie Nielsen, among many others, Adler was regarded as a straight shooter who was fiercely loyal to his patrons. With no irony, Adler also was involved in transactions such as the financing and distribution of the Soderbergh-directed Magic Mike.

To that end, Adler spent a great deal of time before his 2019 retirement transitioning his clients to younger partners at the firm to ensure a frictionless shift.

Adler is survived by his wife, Dr. Brenda Fabe; his children, Jeremy Adler and Rachel Adler; their respective spouses, Susan Smith and Jonah King; and four grandchildren.

Funeral services for Adler will be held at 12:30 p.m. November 11 at Mount Sinai Simi Valley. For more information about the Shiva, contact the Lichter Grossman Nichols Adler Feldman & Clark office directly .

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations in Adler’s memory be made to one of his favorite charities: American Friends of IDC Herzliya, Builders of Jewish Education or Camp JCA Shalom.