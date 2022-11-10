Read full article on original website
WITN
Carteret County man arrested on over a dozen drug charges
CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Carteret County deputies say a Newport man was arrested last week on several drug charges. The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office says 33-year-old Gregory Yancey has been charged with the following:. Possession with the intent to manufacture, sell, and deliver cocaine. Manufacture cocaine. Possession with...
WITN
Carteret County 19-year-old faces drug charges
CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in one Eastern Carolina county say a 19-year-old has been arrested after they found drugs on him during a traffic stop. The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office says John Sugg was charged with possession with the intent to manufacture, sell, and deliver marijuana, possession with the intent to manufacture, sell, and deliver schedule-I, felony possession of cocaine, manufacture marijuana, manufacture schedule-I, maintaining a vehicle and maintaining a dwelling.
WITN
Two bodies found in Duplin County home, deputies say
DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in one Eastern Carolina county say two bodies were found in a home last week. The Duplin County Sheriff’s Office says on Nov. 9th at about 3 a.m., deputies were dispatched to 187 John Rich Road, north of Magnolia and south of Warsaw.
Two Carteret County men facing drug charges in separate cases
NEWPORT, N.C. (WNCT) — Two Newport men are facing drug charges in separate arrests that happened recently. John Sugg, 19, of Newport, was arrested by members of the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office on Nov. 1 after a traffic stop where cocaine, marijuana and $1,550 were found in the vehicle. Investigators said the arrest stemmed from […]
New Bern police: Bomb threat at Hatteras Yachts
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — New Bern police are investigating after a bomb threat was reported at Hatteras Yachts on Monday morning. New Bern police said they were dispatched to Hatteras Yachts at 110 N. Glenburnie Rd. at around 7:43 a.m. in reference to a bomb threat. Officials said the threat appeared to have originated […]
4 killed in head-on collision in Wayne County, including man from Kinston
The Highway Patrol said alcohol is not believed to have been a factor.
WITN
Goldsboro woman assaulted during armed burglary
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - A woman was assaulted in her home during a burglary on Thursday. According to Goldsboro Police, Tanijah Cobb was in her apartment on Walnut Street when three males broke into her apartment with handguns on November 10, 2022. Police say she was assaulted and forced into...
WITN
2 North Carolina felons nabbed, guns confiscated, police say
The Goldsboro Police Department nabbed two felons on two separate searches on the same day in the city on November 4.
WRAL
No students injured in Onslow Co. school bus crash
RICHLANDS, N.C. — A school bus was one of three vehicles involved in an accident near 8901 Richlands Highway on Monday morning. No students were hurt in the crash. Injuries are being reported from other vehicles involved in the accident, according to Onslow County Emergency Services Director Norman Bryson. No one had been transported to […]
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Sheriff’s Office searching for alleged Dollar General armed robbery suspect
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect who allegedly robbed a Dollar General on Long Ridge Way Tuesday evening. The armed robbery took place just before 9:00 p.m., when the suspect entered the store, showed a firearm and demanded money, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
thecoastlandtimes.com
North Carolina man sentenced to 15 years in prison, five years supervised release for methamphetamine trafficking and firearm charges
A Jacksonville man was sentenced on November 2, 2022 to 180 months in prison and 60 months of supervised release for trafficking more than 229 grams of crystal methamphetamine and using a firearm in connection with such drug trafficking, according to a press release from the U.S. Department of Justice, Eastern District of North Carolina. Lee Graham, 31, who has three prior state drug trafficking convictions, pleaded guilty to the federal charges on August 4, 2022.
WITN
Goldsboro man charged with trafficking heroin
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Police say a man has been charged with trafficking heroin after a vehicle was searched. The Goldsboro Police Department says Willie Sutton III has been charged with trafficking heroin, possession with intent to sell and deliver methamphetamine, maintaining a vehicle, destruction of evidence, and possession with intent to sell and deliver a schedule-II drug. The passenger of the vehicle, Ronald Pigg, was arrested for an outstanding warrant for possession of methamphetamine.
cbs17
2 arrested for trafficking heroin, other drugs near Goldsboro pizza shop, police say
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Two men were arrested in Goldsboro for drug trafficking on Nov. 5, according to police. On Nov. 5 shortly before 8 p.m., Goldsboro Police Department’s Housing Department was conducting undercover surveillance of the Walmart parking lot along N. Spence Avenue. Officers then found a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot area of Brooklyn’s Pizzeria.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Woman on trial for deadly 2021 rideshare service incident
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A woman is on trial for a 2021 case involving an alleged illegal taxi rideshare service operator who killed a teen girl. Closing arguments are underway in the trial for Rebecker Wilson. Wilson is charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and second degree kidnapping.
WITN
DEPUTIES: Man killed in Carteret Co. hit & run while walking to convenience store
CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in the east are looking for help from the public in solving a hit & run that killed a pedestrian Tuesday. The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office said that around 3:40 a.m. deputies and the Highway Patrol responded after a driver found a body near the intersection of Nine Foot Road and Cooper Lee Drive near Newport.
publicradioeast.org
Juvenile dead after police-involved shooting in Jacksonville
The State Bureau of Investigation a teenage boy was killed in in an officer-involved shooting in Jacksonville after a police chase on Tuesday. Chief Mike Yaniero said officers saw a car passing other vehicles in the center turn lane on Western Boulevard before the driver made a U-turn in front of oncoming traffic.
neusenews.com
Lenoir County restaurant ratings
The following inspections were conducted by the Lenoir County Health Department:. Employee prepped ready-to-eat food with bare hands. Slaw chopper and slicer were visibly dirty. Some food on steam table were less than 135F. Many flies in kitchen and dining areas. Wet wiping cloths laying on prep tables and carts.
