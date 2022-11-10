Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Louisiana Mother Of Two Vanished On Her 35th Birthday. Where Is Nahendra Faye Davis?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedBaton Rouge, LA
Her Family Believes She Was Set-Up. What Happened To Tameka Anderson?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedBaton Rouge, LA
His Cousin Said He Walked Into The Woods And Never Returned. What Happened To Jeremiah Parker?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedBaton Rouge, LA
Historically Low Mississippi River: Scott's BluffM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
LSU beats Alabama in a stunning overtime victory, 32-31Tina HowellBaton Rouge, LA
Related
brproud.com
Entergy explains why power is out for some residents in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – It may have been cold for some residents in Baton Rouge when they got out of bed this morning. The power was out for almost 1,300 customers in the area. So what caused the power outage?. According to Entergy, “a crossarm, which is a...
Baton Rouge Business Report
AG Jeff Landry pressing DOTD to explain I-10 lane closure decisions
Attorney General Jeff Landry is calling on the secretary of the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development to provide more information about the department’s plans to significantly reduce the number of travel lanes on Interstate 10 in Baton Rouge for one year or more beginning in 2024 as part of the I-10 widening project.
LAFAYETTE – Pedestrian Death by Street Name Petition Circulating
A new petition to address pedestrian deaths in Louisiana is circulating online.
WAFB.com
Attorney General demands answers after DOTD proposes shutting down I-10 to one lane in either direction
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Attorney General Jeff Landry is calling on the Secretary of the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development to be transparent over his plans to significantly reduce the number of travel lanes on I-10 in Baton Rouge for one year or more beginning in 2024. Attorney...
brproud.com
Update: All lanes open on I-110 South at I-10/110 following vehicle fire
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Local officials in Baton Rouge say all lanes are open on I-10 East at I-10/110 as of 8:15 p.m., Sunday. Earlier in the evening, I-110 South was closed at I-10/110 due to a vehicle fire on I-10 East at Washington Street. For the latest...
brproud.com
EBR school bus involved in accident on Convention St.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – For the second time this year, a school bus with students from Baton Rouge Magnet High School was involved in an accident. The most recent accident took place a little after 7:05 a.m. in the 2800 block of Convention St. The crash involved an...
brproud.com
Special committee pushes for governor testimony, close to final report
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – On Monday, a grand jury in Union Parish began hearings on if criminal charges will be brought in the 2019 in-custody death of Ronald Greene. Greene died after multiple state troopers beat him following a high-speed chase, but blamed his death on a car crash. Back in Baton Rouge, the legislative committee investigating his death rehashed their concerns with state police brass.
theadvocate.com
Baton Rouge's prison will get a $1.2 million upgrade, thanks to federal money. Here's how.
East Baton Rouge’s dilapidated adult jail is poised to receive $1.2 million in upgrades, parish officials say. The funds – approved by the parish's metro council earlier this year as part of a $48 million federal relief package from Congress' American Rescue Plan Act – will go toward improvements at the more than 60-year-old detention center, which has long been criticized for its outdated facilities and high number of inmate deaths.
theadvocate.com
Man dies in three-vehicle crash, stopped at red light, in East Baton Rouge Parish, officials say
A man died in a three-vehicle crash Saturday night when a speeding driver plowed into cars sitting at a red light on U.S. 61 near Zachary, State Police said. The crash happened shortly before 11 p.m. Saturday, as two southbound vehicles were stopped at a red light at the intersection of U.S. 61 and La. 64 in East Baton Rouge Parish, State Police said in a statement.
Pedestrian struck by vehicle on Bertrand Drive
Lafayette Police is on the scene of a major vehicle crash.
brproud.com
St. George Fire Department looking ahead to December vote, Santa parades
BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) ––– The St. George Fire Department explains how an upcoming vote on Dec. 10 will impact the way they can serve the community. Voters will decide on a millage tax that could generate about $5.5 million for the department. Fire Chief Gerard Tarleton explains the new funds will allow them to hire around 40 more employees and the necessary equipment.
theadvocate.com
Drain the swamp: Atchafalaya Basin water level reached historic lows last month. Here's why
It was February 2019 when Ben Pierce had his drone out in Henderson Lake in the Atchafalaya Basin and the thing starting blinking red to indicate that something was wrong. The drone, an older DJI Phantom that he estimated was valued at $1,500-$2,000, hit a cypress tree and went into the water. Water level that day was as high as 10 feet in some areas, but it was still too cold to go in after it.
brproud.com
Baton Rouge Fire Department issues urgent safety reminder following deadly house fire
BAKER, La. (BRPROUD) – One person lost their life in a Baker area house fire early Monday morning. The Baton Rouge Fire Department (BRPD) told BRProud’s Jessica Knox that after investigating the incident, it appears the blaze was preventable. Multiple fire departments were called to the scene after...
theadvocate.com
Ochsner scoops up Baton Rouge health care provider group to boost critical, intensive care services
Impact Network, a Baton Rouge-based group of hospital physicians and nurse practitioners who specialize in critical and intensive care, has joined Ochsner Health’s Baton Rouge arm, the hospital system announced Monday. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Impact Network, which has been around for 20 years, has 12...
wbrz.com
Shake Shack's first Baton Rouge location opens Monday
BATON ROUGE - Shake Shack, the wildly popular burger chain based out of New York, has opened its first restaurant in the capital area. In August, the company announced its first-ever Baton Rouge restaurant on Bluebonnet Boulevard, just outside the Mall of Louisiana. The new location officially opened Nov. 14.
Woman Identified in Fatal Pedestrian Crash on Bertrand Road in Lafayette
LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - We now know the name of the woman killed in the tragic crash on Sunday night. Lafayette Police say 66-year-old Ada Davis of Lafayette was in the middle of the roadway in the 1600 block of Bertrand Drive when she was struck by a vehicle's passenger side mirror as the vehicle was traveling northbound in the inside lane...
brproud.com
House special committee hears testimony in Ronald Greene death investigation
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Two testimonies were heard in Monday morning’s House Special Committee to Inquire into the Circumstances and Investigation of the Death of Ronald Greene meeting. The committee convened a little after 10 a.m. at the Louisiana State Capitol. State Police Col. Lamar Davis testified...
Safest Cities in Louisiana
Louisiana is home to numerous cities and towns, each with unique characteristics. But when it comes to safety, how do they stack up?. The state flag of Louisiana, USA.By User=527498. - Public Domain, Wikimedia Commons.
KPLC TV
14-year-old struck by police car undergoing treatment in Baton Rouge
Westlake, LA (KPLC) - The 14-year-old boy who was hit by a Westlake police unit remains hospitalized in Baton Rouge. Aiden Shotwell was struck while attempting to cross Westwood Road, south of Phillips Road Saturday afternoon. Aiden underwent emergency surgery in Lake Charles Saturday evening, then was transported to a...
Louisiana Man Accidentally Stabbed When Hugging His Friend
Most everyone has heard of accidental shootings, but this might be the first case in Louisiana history where we've had an accidental stabbing involving someone other than yourself. It all started with a simple hug. Well, not a "simple" hug but you get the implication. When real guy friends hug,...
Comments / 4