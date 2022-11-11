ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Willpower Needed: The PieCaken Rules Thanksgiving This Year in the Hudson Valley

You may have missed my debut last year of the most amazing Thanksgiving dessert. All holiday desserts can be amazing but the Piecaken is in a class of its own. The Piecaken might be the ultimate dessert mashup. If you are unfamiliar with this amazing pairing let me take a moment to explain. A PieCaken is the combination of spice cake, apple pie, pumpkin pie, and pecan pie with spiced icing layered stacked all together to create one big decadent dessert.
Hudson Valley NY: Why You Can’t Be with Your Pet at the Vet’s?

Have you taken your pet to the veterinarian since the beginning of COVID-19? Have you been through the whole 'not going into the office with your pet?' For the first time since March of 2020, I needed to take my cat to the vet. I heard from others about having to check in from the car and wait for a vet tech to come to get the pet. You are sitting in the car with an iPad, and you're waiting in the car while your beloved pet is getting seen by the doctor without you.
CONNECTICUT STATE
[Video] New York Hiker’s Risky Air Rescue By DEC

What is it like to be hoisted hundreds of feet in the air after suffering a debilitating injury on a mountainside? Two more New Yorkers now have that answer after an intense and dangerous day in the Adirondacks. Air Rescues of New York Hikers. Mountain rescues can be both difficult...
NEW YORK STATE
DEC Issues Special Warning to Hudson Valley Hikers This Weekend

It's no wonder why hikers from all across the country flock to the Hudson Valley. Countless miles of gorgeous trails lead to incomparable views in every season. This weekend, however, may be particularly dangerous, warns the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (NYS DEC). It's all thanks to Daylight Saving time.
‘Chance For Snow’ For Hudson Valley, New York Next Week

Winter is coming. The chance of the Hudson Valley dealing with its first snowstorm of the season is increasing. For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.
NEW YORK STATE
Many New York Drivers Seem to Ignore This Law Every Day

Several drivers across New York State may be shocked to know that they are probably breaking this law every week and they could put kids at risk by doing so. Some people really don't know about this law in New York and it's alarming. It's also extremely dangerous to both drivers and children on the roadways. I came across this situation about a year ago and you only need to make this mistake once. I was driving on Route 9 in Poughkeepsie, New York when all of a sudden I was forced to slam on my brakes because the car in front of me came to a complete halt in the middle lane of the busy road. I immediately thought something had to be wrong. It wasn't until another car stopped in the lane next to the car ahead of me. Some cars continued to drive right past us.
NEW YORK STATE
Video: “Fearless” Predator Caught On Camera In HV Park

Dutchess County, NY recently had a visit from one of the most elusive predators in the Hudson Valley. One man was lucky enough to catch it on camera. New York State is full of sharp-toothed omnivores, and there are constant sightings of black bears, coyotes, and foxes all over the Hudson Valley. Recently, the NYS DEC even recorded a fisher in the forest adorably playing with bait (in the form of a CD hanging from a tree branch), as well as a marten frolicking in the Adirondack woods. This recent predator sighting, however, was right in the middle of a populated area.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
The Best Upstate New York Chili for Those Chilly Days

As the days are starting to get shorter, the temperatures outside are beginning to drop along with it. When it gets chilly in Upstate New York, we can find comfort in lots of different delicious, hearty foods. But one of the best options on a chilly day is a good crock of homemade chili, of course, served in homes and restaurants all across the region.
MICHIGAN STATE
A River Runs Through These 11 Great Upstate New York Towns

New York has so many wonderful rivers (big and small) which cross the Upstate region and beyond. In this gallery, we take a close look at 11 of New York State's great rivers. These include the Niagara, Susquehanna, Chenango, Hudson, Genesee, and others. There may be even one or two on here that you have never heard of. With each river, we highlight one great "river town" to go along with it. Take a look, maybe your own hometown is on this list. Or maybe, you'll get some new day trip or family vacation ideas!
No Snow? Hudson Valley Winter Parking Restrictions Are Now Effect

While New York is currently experiencing warmer than normal temperatures, no one is thinking about snow, or are they? There are towns, villages and municipalities in the Hudson Valley that do have their minds on snow. More specifically, when and where you can park because of winter snow. Reminder to...
What Do You Need to Become a New York State Forest Ranger?

If you love being outdoors, helping people and promoting conservation there is a potential career field for you, as a forest ranger. There are a few things that you need to have before you can be a forest ranger, you might have already done them. In addition to specific education,...
Hand Sanitizer Recalled In New York State, May Contain Toxic Methanol

The Food and Drug Administration recently announced that a company has issued a recall for hand sanitizer that may contain Methanol. Adam’s Polishes, LLC, which is based in Thornton, Colorado, is recalling Adam’s Polishes Hand Sanitizer. FDA testing found that lot 133475 of the hand sanitizer contains methanol. The company is recalling 19 other lots voluntarily to be cautious.
COLORADO STATE
101.5 WPDH plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York.

