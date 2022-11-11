Read full article on original website
Willpower Needed: The PieCaken Rules Thanksgiving This Year in the Hudson Valley
You may have missed my debut last year of the most amazing Thanksgiving dessert. All holiday desserts can be amazing but the Piecaken is in a class of its own. The Piecaken might be the ultimate dessert mashup. If you are unfamiliar with this amazing pairing let me take a moment to explain. A PieCaken is the combination of spice cake, apple pie, pumpkin pie, and pecan pie with spiced icing layered stacked all together to create one big decadent dessert.
Hudson Valley NY: Why You Can’t Be with Your Pet at the Vet’s?
Have you taken your pet to the veterinarian since the beginning of COVID-19? Have you been through the whole 'not going into the office with your pet?' For the first time since March of 2020, I needed to take my cat to the vet. I heard from others about having to check in from the car and wait for a vet tech to come to get the pet. You are sitting in the car with an iPad, and you're waiting in the car while your beloved pet is getting seen by the doctor without you.
[Video] New York Hiker’s Risky Air Rescue By DEC
What is it like to be hoisted hundreds of feet in the air after suffering a debilitating injury on a mountainside? Two more New Yorkers now have that answer after an intense and dangerous day in the Adirondacks. Air Rescues of New York Hikers. Mountain rescues can be both difficult...
DEC Issues Special Warning to Hudson Valley Hikers This Weekend
It's no wonder why hikers from all across the country flock to the Hudson Valley. Countless miles of gorgeous trails lead to incomparable views in every season. This weekend, however, may be particularly dangerous, warns the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (NYS DEC). It's all thanks to Daylight Saving time.
New York’s ‘Most Popular Hunting Season’ Begins In Hudson Valley
Hudson Valley hunters get ready. The state's "most popular big game hunting season" is almost here!. Earlier this week the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Commissioner Basil Seggos reminded Hudson Valley residents deer and bear hunting seasons in New York's Southern Zone begin Saturday, Nov. 19. Deer,...
‘Chance For Snow’ For Hudson Valley, New York Next Week
Winter is coming. The chance of the Hudson Valley dealing with its first snowstorm of the season is increasing. For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.
Many New York Drivers Seem to Ignore This Law Every Day
Several drivers across New York State may be shocked to know that they are probably breaking this law every week and they could put kids at risk by doing so. Some people really don't know about this law in New York and it's alarming. It's also extremely dangerous to both drivers and children on the roadways. I came across this situation about a year ago and you only need to make this mistake once. I was driving on Route 9 in Poughkeepsie, New York when all of a sudden I was forced to slam on my brakes because the car in front of me came to a complete halt in the middle lane of the busy road. I immediately thought something had to be wrong. It wasn't until another car stopped in the lane next to the car ahead of me. Some cars continued to drive right past us.
Video: “Fearless” Predator Caught On Camera In HV Park
Dutchess County, NY recently had a visit from one of the most elusive predators in the Hudson Valley. One man was lucky enough to catch it on camera. New York State is full of sharp-toothed omnivores, and there are constant sightings of black bears, coyotes, and foxes all over the Hudson Valley. Recently, the NYS DEC even recorded a fisher in the forest adorably playing with bait (in the form of a CD hanging from a tree branch), as well as a marten frolicking in the Adirondack woods. This recent predator sighting, however, was right in the middle of a populated area.
Is It Really Illegal to Sleep in Your Car in New York State?
Have you ever asked yourself the question, "Is it legal for me to sleep in my car in New York State?" Do you think a cop will write you a ticket if they find you asleep in your car?. While there are certain areas that do not allow people to...
Could You Survive in This Highly Rated, But Unbelievably Tiny Upstate NY Airbnb?
I spend many weekends and vacations during the warm(er) months at a campground where I have a travel trailer. It's my getaway for a six-month period. Now that the season is over, I anxiously await May 1st, 2023. Spending time in the country is so amazing, especially for those of...
The Best Upstate New York Chili for Those Chilly Days
As the days are starting to get shorter, the temperatures outside are beginning to drop along with it. When it gets chilly in Upstate New York, we can find comfort in lots of different delicious, hearty foods. But one of the best options on a chilly day is a good crock of homemade chili, of course, served in homes and restaurants all across the region.
A River Runs Through These 11 Great Upstate New York Towns
New York has so many wonderful rivers (big and small) which cross the Upstate region and beyond. In this gallery, we take a close look at 11 of New York State's great rivers. These include the Niagara, Susquehanna, Chenango, Hudson, Genesee, and others. There may be even one or two on here that you have never heard of. With each river, we highlight one great "river town" to go along with it. Take a look, maybe your own hometown is on this list. Or maybe, you'll get some new day trip or family vacation ideas!
No Snow? Hudson Valley Winter Parking Restrictions Are Now Effect
While New York is currently experiencing warmer than normal temperatures, no one is thinking about snow, or are they? There are towns, villages and municipalities in the Hudson Valley that do have their minds on snow. More specifically, when and where you can park because of winter snow. Reminder to...
Missing Hudson Valley Hiker Stranded Overnight on Cliff Saved
A local man is lucky to be okay after he went missing overnight. Authorities say he had gone out for a hike Tuesday, only to slip and fall down a cliff. NBC says it was his own screams for help that actually saved him. The man was all alone through the night in freezing temperatures but is expected to be okay, according to NBC.
Cumberland Farms Store in New York State Held Up By Man in Skeleton Mask
Isn't Halloween supposed to be over? Police are investigating an armed robbery that took place at a convenience store in New York state. The suspect appears to be pale and boney looking, according to the surveillance photos. Did anyone check the local graveyard?. Police need your help. Have You Seen...
New York Man Nearly Kills Stranger After Using Bathroom In Hudson Valley
A Hudson Valley man nearly killed a stranger after the stranger allowed him to use his bathroom. Sullivan County District Attorney Meagan Galligan recently announced that 22-year-old Brian Scott of Wurtsboro, New York was sentenced before the Sullivan County Court to 15 years in prison plus five years of post-release supervision.
Tongues, Balls & Cans: 8 Crazy World Records Set in New York
Tongues, balls, and cans, oh my! All have broken records in New York. November 10 is Guinness World Record Day. To celebrate we highlight a few of the weird, wild and wacky record holders in New York. Widest Tongue. Byron Schlenker of Syracuse holds the Guinness Book of World Records...
What Do You Need to Become a New York State Forest Ranger?
If you love being outdoors, helping people and promoting conservation there is a potential career field for you, as a forest ranger. There are a few things that you need to have before you can be a forest ranger, you might have already done them. In addition to specific education,...
Winning Powerball Tickets Sold In Hudson Valley, Upstate New York
Over 20 tickets sold in New York State for the record Powerball jackpot are third-prize winners. Just because you didn't win doesn't mean you didn't earn a good amount of money!. The record Powerball drawing was delayed Monday night and it remained delayed as of 9 a.m. Tuesday morning. Record...
Hand Sanitizer Recalled In New York State, May Contain Toxic Methanol
The Food and Drug Administration recently announced that a company has issued a recall for hand sanitizer that may contain Methanol. Adam’s Polishes, LLC, which is based in Thornton, Colorado, is recalling Adam’s Polishes Hand Sanitizer. FDA testing found that lot 133475 of the hand sanitizer contains methanol. The company is recalling 19 other lots voluntarily to be cautious.
