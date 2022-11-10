Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
4 Great Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
UFO made very fast entrance and exit says Florida witnessRoger MarshTitusville, FL
4 Great Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
A Military-Style Amusement Park With TANKS YOU CAN DRIVE is Officially Coming to OrlandoUncovering FloridaOrlando, FL
Related
Officials: 4 slain University of Idaho students are victims
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Officials say all four University of Idaho students who were found dead inside a home near campus on Sunday are considered victims in the case, but police have yet to release the cause of death or other details about the investigation. Police discovered the students’ bodies just before noon as they responded to a report of an unconscious person at a home steps away from the Moscow, Idaho campus. The victims were identified as Ethan Chapin, a 20-year-old from Conway, Washington; Madison Mogen, a 21-year-old from Coeur d’Alene, Idaho; Xana Kernodle, 20, from Avondale, Arizona; and Kaylee Goncalves, 21, from Rathdrum, Idaho. The Moscow Police Department has labeled the deaths as “homicides” but maintains there is not an active risk to the community. University of Idaho president Scott Green said the students were all “killed” under tragic circumstances, and Moscow Mayor Art Bettge said all four of the students were considered victims in the investigation. Moscow Police Capt. Anthony Dahlinger told the Idaho Statesman Monday night that none of the deceased students are believed to be responsible for the deaths.
More tech layoffs: Are these additional signs of possible recession? Bay Area expert explains
"We haven't seen these kind of trends simultaneously maybe ever. Certainly not in the last 20 to 25 years."
SEAN HANNITY: This is a national disgrace
Fox News host Sean Hannity lays out why Election Day should be a national holiday and why states need to restore election integrity in his opening monologue on 'Hannity.'
Former MLB player Yasiel Puig agrees to plead guilty in federal gambling case
LOS ANGELES — Former Major League Baseball player, Yasiel Puig, agreed to plead guilty to lying to federal agents who were investigating an illegal gambling operation, according to an announcement from the U.S. Department of Justice Monday. According to a news release from the DOJ, Yasiel Puig Valdés, 31,...
There's more to Katie Hobbs than anyone understood (including media, MAGA and the Democrats)
Finally, the wait is over! Katie Hobbs is the next governor of Arizona, and Trump Republicanism suffers another major defeat. The MAGA energy that swept Kari Lake to victory in her primary has become hemlock in general elections. Lake joins the list of hapless MAGA candidates who lost the governor's...
US Navy: 70 tons of missile fuel from Iran to Yemen seized
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — (AP) — The U.S. Navy said Tuesday it found 70 tons of a missile fuel component hidden among bags of fertilizer aboard a ship bound to Yemen from Iran, the first-such seizure in that country's yearslong war as a cease-fire there has broken down.
Comments / 0