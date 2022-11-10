Read full article on original website
WGME
Portland city staff to meet with food truck owners, public to address rule changes
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Portland’s food truck fiasco could be coming to a resolution. The city will present its new recommendations during Tuesday night’s city council meeting. City staff will meet Tuesday night with the public and the owners of dozens of food trucks impacted this summer by changing rules on where they could operate.
WGME
Brunswick food pantry moves to new location
PORTLAND (WGME) -- A Midcoast food pantry now has a new home. The Midcoast Hunger Prevention Program officially opened up its new location at 179 Neptune Drive in Brunswick Monday. Program leaders say the pandemic transformed everything, and they ran out of space at their old location, so they knew...
penbaypilot.com
Area firefighters knock down stubborn fire at former Camden motel
CAMDEN —Black smoke spiraling into the blue sky near Camden Hills State Park could be spotted as far away as Rockland, as firefighters from Camden, Rockport, Lincolnville, Hope and Union raced to Beloin’s Motel, on Route 1 just one mile north of Camden’s downtown. The fire was...
Disaster Almost Struck Bowdoin College in Brunswick, Maine Last Night
Is it me or are there way too many dimly-lit roads? Not just in Maine, but across New England and possibly even the country. Because that mixed with the crappy, rainy weather last night almost caused a massive disaster on the Bowdoin College campus in Brunswick, Maine last night and almost ruined three lives.
This Portland Pier Condo for Sale Amazes with its Views & Location
Portland has been a very desirable destination for quite some time. Even in this crazy housing market, with prices still high, houses continue to sell. And now a condo unit has hit the market that might take desirable to a new level. Introducing the Portland Pier Complex, a condo community...
WMTW
Maine community leader shot in Ethiopia returning to U.S., group says
LEWISTON, Maine — A Lewiston community leader who was shot and injured in Ethiopia is coming back to the U.S. Fowsia Musse is known for her work in Lewiston overseeing Maine Community Integration. This content is imported from Facebook. You may be able to find the same content in...
WGME
Maine Turnpike Authority ready for potential snowfall this week
PORTLAND (WGME) -- With a chance of snow in the forecast this week, the Maine Turnpike Authority says crews are ready. The MTA says crews are making sure equipment is in place, plow drivers are ready and the seven maintenance camps along the turnpike have the materials they need. They...
In Maine, mass timber seen as a climate solution and an economic opportunity
Construction at Bowdoin College using mass timber. Photo courtesy Bowdoin College. As the engineered wood material called mass timber gains traction in Maine, supporters believe it could both help lower carbon emissions from new buildings and galvanize the growth of the state’s forestry industry. “It has enormous potential to...
lcnme.com
Three-vehicle crash closes Route 32 in Waldoboro
Waldoboro police and fire units responded to a three-vehicle crash in the vicinity of 726 Bremen Road (Route 32) in Waldoboro. The crash was reported around 5 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 14. According to Waldoboro Emergency Medical Services Chief Derek Booker, three individuals were transported to LincolnHealth’s Miles Campus in...
WGME
Residents notice sentimental items removed from grave sites of Portland cemetery
PORTLAND (WGME) - Kathy Eliscu’s husband, Ted White, was buried in Portland's Evergreen Cemetery in 2014. In the years since, she has left flowers and sentimental objects at his grave. On Thursday, her friend called and said they had been removed. “It’s very hurtful when you lose somebody that...
Two Huge Bobcats Were Just Spotted in Cumberland, Maine
Keep the pets inside! We’ve got some crazy creatures in the neighborhood. Just last night on November 8, two huge bobcats were seen roaming around residential neighborhoods in the evening. I don’t know if I just personally don’t know a lot about bobcats but I didn’t think they lurked...
The Majority of Mainers Didn’t Realize This is The Smallest County
Have you ever thought how many people live in your city, state, or county? It seems to me that we always love to read articles about the size of our communities. I have always wondered what county in Maine is the very smallest. Portland, one of the liveliest cities in...
Live in One of These Maine Towns? Get Into Gardens Aglow Free on November 18
Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens is gearing up for its eighth annual seasonal celebration, Gardens Aglow. This one of a kind event is perfect for you to bring your family and friends to this Thanksgiving and Christmas season. Get ready to walk through more than 750,000 LED lights that take over 14 acres of the gardens.
WGME
$7M grant to expand career training, experiences for students in Biddeford
BIDDEFORD (WGME)-- A Biddeford-area program training high school students in some of the most in-demand careers is getting a $7 million boost. The Biddeford Regional Center of Technology provides hands-on training and college credits in a variety of trades and career paths for high school students around the area. "Our...
Police search Presumpscot River for missing Portland man
PORTLAND, Maine — Portland police and an air boat from Brunswick searched the Presumpscot River Friday morning for a 21-year-old Portland man missing since Nov. 4. Samuel Mugisha was last seen leaving his Auburn Street apartment at about 8 a.m. that day, state police said Monday. A Silver Alert...
WGME
I-Team: 80 percent of Maine districts, schools report zero bullying incidents
BETHEL (WGME) -- The CBS13 I-Team discovers 80 percent of schools and districts across Maine report zero incidents of bullying, according to the most recent state data from the 2021 school year. But a parent with students in one of those districts said her kids have been bullied for years.
Update: York County Sheriff confirms one man dead, one woman injured in Waterboro shooting Sunday
PORTLAND, Maine — Update: York County Sheriff William King confirmed late Sunday night a woman was shot in her Waterboro home. In a release, King said Sheriff's Deputies responded to the home of Elizabeth and Jeremy Rideout located on Lakeview Drive. In the release, King said Elizabeth was shot...
Portland, Maine Brewery Unveils New Beer Inspired By Allen’s Coffee Brandy
There's a handful of items and brands that just remind everyone of Maine. There's items like an Italian sandwich, with its soft roll, deli ham and cheese and bunch of veggies slathered in oil. There's a brand like Moxie, which features an indescribable taste that could put hair on your teeth. There's also Allen's Coffee Brandy, a favorite of people from The County, who have survived long, arduous winters thanks to the inexpensive signature alcohol.
WMTW
Woman crashes car through Walgreens in York County
CORNISH, Maine — A Walgreens in Cornish sustained major damage after a woman crashed her car into the building Thursday. Officials say Donna Letellier, 77, had left the store and got into her vehicle to drive away. According to deputies, Letellier placed her car into drive, instead of reverse,...
WMUR.com
Farmington child hospitalized for RSV in Maine after family cannot find NH beds
PORTLAND, Maine — A Farmington mother could not find an available hospital bed in New Hampshire for her daughter battling RSV. Shannon Goodwin said her 3-month-old daughter Rou was placed on a ventilator and has been in the ICU for almost two weeks. When her daughter needed to be...
