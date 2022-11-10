ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brunswick, ME

WGME

Brunswick food pantry moves to new location

PORTLAND (WGME) -- A Midcoast food pantry now has a new home. The Midcoast Hunger Prevention Program officially opened up its new location at 179 Neptune Drive in Brunswick Monday. Program leaders say the pandemic transformed everything, and they ran out of space at their old location, so they knew...
BRUNSWICK, ME
penbaypilot.com

Area firefighters knock down stubborn fire at former Camden motel

CAMDEN —Black smoke spiraling into the blue sky near Camden Hills State Park could be spotted as far away as Rockland, as firefighters from Camden, Rockport, Lincolnville, Hope and Union raced to Beloin’s Motel, on Route 1 just one mile north of Camden’s downtown. The fire was...
CAMDEN, ME
WGME

Maine Turnpike Authority ready for potential snowfall this week

PORTLAND (WGME) -- With a chance of snow in the forecast this week, the Maine Turnpike Authority says crews are ready. The MTA says crews are making sure equipment is in place, plow drivers are ready and the seven maintenance camps along the turnpike have the materials they need. They...
PORTLAND, ME
lcnme.com

Three-vehicle crash closes Route 32 in Waldoboro

Waldoboro police and fire units responded to a three-vehicle crash in the vicinity of 726 Bremen Road (Route 32) in Waldoboro. The crash was reported around 5 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 14. According to Waldoboro Emergency Medical Services Chief Derek Booker, three individuals were transported to LincolnHealth’s Miles Campus in...
WALDOBORO, ME
Q106.5

Two Huge Bobcats Were Just Spotted in Cumberland, Maine

Keep the pets inside! We’ve got some crazy creatures in the neighborhood. Just last night on November 8, two huge bobcats were seen roaming around residential neighborhoods in the evening. I don’t know if I just personally don’t know a lot about bobcats but I didn’t think they lurked...
CUMBERLAND, ME
WGME

$7M grant to expand career training, experiences for students in Biddeford

BIDDEFORD (WGME)-- A Biddeford-area program training high school students in some of the most in-demand careers is getting a $7 million boost. The Biddeford Regional Center of Technology provides hands-on training and college credits in a variety of trades and career paths for high school students around the area. "Our...
BIDDEFORD, ME
94.9 HOM

Portland, Maine Brewery Unveils New Beer Inspired By Allen’s Coffee Brandy

There's a handful of items and brands that just remind everyone of Maine. There's items like an Italian sandwich, with its soft roll, deli ham and cheese and bunch of veggies slathered in oil. There's a brand like Moxie, which features an indescribable taste that could put hair on your teeth. There's also Allen's Coffee Brandy, a favorite of people from The County, who have survived long, arduous winters thanks to the inexpensive signature alcohol.
PORTLAND, ME
WMTW

Woman crashes car through Walgreens in York County

CORNISH, Maine — A Walgreens in Cornish sustained major damage after a woman crashed her car into the building Thursday. Officials say Donna Letellier, 77, had left the store and got into her vehicle to drive away. According to deputies, Letellier placed her car into drive, instead of reverse,...
CORNISH, ME

