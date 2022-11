When Brendalee Vialpando first interviewed for the role of executive chef of Local Jones at Cherry Creek’s Halcyon hotel, she immediately knew it was where she wanted to work. The New Mexico–born chef had an extensive resumé, attending culinary school at the Art Institute in Santa Monica and working at kitchens in Las Vegas and the Bay Area. But when she relocated to Denver nine months ago, she wasn’t sure where her next culinary venture would take her—but the staff at Local Jones changed that.

DENVER, CO ・ 13 HOURS AGO