NBC Chicago

With Nearly All Vote Totals Reported, Here's Where Amendment 1 Stands

With nearly all precincts currently reporting vote totals for the Workers' Rights Amendment, also known as Amendment 1, it appears a final determination on whether or not the measure passed could be near. Amendment 1, a measure that would add protections to the state constitution for workers seeking to unionize...
ILLINOIS STATE
NBC Chicago

Illinois Governors Office

Revised budget estimates from a state agency reveal that Illinois could see a revenue surplus of more than $1.5 billion in the next fiscal year, and Gov. J.B. Pritzker is proposing to use those funds to bolster the state’s savings and pay off a variety of debts.
ILLINOIS STATE
The Center Square

Movement to create a new state in southern Illinois gaining momentum

(The Center Square) – A growing list of Illinois counties disenfranchised with the goings-on in Cook County have voted in nonbinding resolutions to leave Illinois and form a new state. Residents in three more counties – Brown, Hardin and a portion of Madison County – voted in favor of a nonbinding resolution allowing their county board to explore the possibility of leaving the state, bringing the total to 27. In all three counties, close to 75% of residents were in favor of the idea. ...
ILLINOIS STATE
Herald & Review

Illinois Democrats get desired result with help of gerrymandered map

SPRINGFIELD — In the fall of 2021, Springfield Democrats gathered behind closed doors to draw what would eventually become the state's new congressional map. This once-a-decade redistricting process had significant national implications. Illinois — with Democrats in control of the state legislature and governor's mansion — would be one of the most important counterweights to Republican gerrymandering in other states around the country.
ILLINOIS STATE
NBC Chicago

Illinois Income and Property Rebate Checks Will Take ‘Several Months' to Be Issued, State Says

If you're still waiting to receive your income or property tax rebate check from the state of Illinois, you're not alone. Under the state's Family Relief plan, payments for qualified individuals and households began rolling out Sept. 12. The Illinois Department of Revenue said taxpayers who filed tax form IL-1040 should begin receiving payments at that time." In its most recent update, the department said the distribution process will take "several months."
ILLINOIS STATE
videtteonline.com

Updates on Worker's Rights Amendment, Unit 5 tax proposition

The Worker's Rights Amendment requires 60% approval, or half of all ballots cast to vote "yes" to pass and amend the Illinois state constitution. Currently, it has 58.18% approval with 2,091,106 "yes" votes as of 3:28 p.m. Friday. 99% of votes have been counted. NBC has reported that a final...
ILLINOIS STATE
marijuanamoment.net

Local Illinois Lawmaker Pushes For Psychedelics Decriminalization With New Bill

An Evanston, Illinois lawmaker is sponsoring a new proposal to make the Chicago suburb the next U.S. city to decriminalize psychedelics. Councilmember Devon Reid’s proposal would make possessing, cultivating and delivering entheogenic substances like psilocybin punishable by a $100 fine without the threat of jail time. That fine could be waived for people who complete a drug treatment program or “reasonable public service work.”
EVANSTON, IL
NBC Chicago

Has Illinois' Workers' Rights Amendment Passed? Here's Where Election Results Stand

Although Election Day for the 2022 midterms has come and gone, votes across many races are still being counted, including one prominent Illinois ballot initiative. Amendment 1, also known as the Workers’ Rights Amendment, a measure that would add protections to the state constitution for workers seeking to unionize — and also would prohibit state lawmakers from passing "right-to-work" laws — currently trending toward passing.
ILLINOIS STATE
wmay.com

Giannoulias Seeks Public Input During Transition

Incoming Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias is asking for public input on ways he can reshape and improve the office. Giannoulias has set up a transition website to solicit ideas on how the Secretary of State’s Office provides services. His win Tuesday means Giannoulias will become the first new Secretary of State since the late 1990s, when Jesse White won the first of his six terms in office.
ILLINOIS STATE
Washington Examiner

Union leaders declare victory to ban 'right to work' in Illinois

Supporters of a ballot measure to enshrine collective bargaining in the Illinois state constitution, a strategy that labor organizers might try to replicate in other states. Amendment 1, also known as the Workers’ Rights Amendment, amends the state constitution to block the legislature from promulgating right-to-work laws in the future. Right-to-work laws, which are in place in about half the states, allow workers to decide whether to join a labor union.
ILLINOIS STATE
