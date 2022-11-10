Read full article on original website
As Legal Challenges Loom, Illinois Democrats Could Tackle ‘SAFE-T Act' in Veto Session This Month
While Democrats maintained the governor’s mansion and supermajorities in both chambers of the General Assembly this November, the “SAFE-T Act’s” status as a hot-button campaign and legal issue will in all likelihood lead lawmakers to consider making tweaks to the legislation. One of the more controversial...
With Nearly All Vote Totals Reported, Here's Where Amendment 1 Stands
With nearly all precincts currently reporting vote totals for the Workers' Rights Amendment, also known as Amendment 1, it appears a final determination on whether or not the measure passed could be near. Amendment 1, a measure that would add protections to the state constitution for workers seeking to unionize...
Revised budget estimates from a state agency reveal that Illinois could see a revenue surplus of more than $1.5 billion in the next fiscal year, and Gov. J.B. Pritzker is proposing to use those funds to bolster the state’s savings and pay off a variety of debts.
Movement to create a new state in southern Illinois gaining momentum
(The Center Square) – A growing list of Illinois counties disenfranchised with the goings-on in Cook County have voted in nonbinding resolutions to leave Illinois and form a new state. Residents in three more counties – Brown, Hardin and a portion of Madison County – voted in favor of a nonbinding resolution allowing their county board to explore the possibility of leaving the state, bringing the total to 27. In all three counties, close to 75% of residents were in favor of the idea. ...
Illinois state lawmakers share expectations for SAFE-T Act in fall veto session
(The Center Square) – Illinois lawmakers are set to return to Springfield for the fall veto session Tuesday. Members from both parties shared their expectations regarding potential changes to the controversial SAFE-T Act. The Safety, Accountability, Fairness, and Equity Today, or SAFE-T Act, was approved by the General Assembly...
Pritzker Proposes Using $1.7 Billion Revenue Surplus to Bolster Illinois' Rainy Day, Pension Funds
Revised budget estimates from a state agency reveal that Illinois could see a revenue surplus of more than $1.5 billion in the next fiscal year, and Gov. J.B. Pritzker is proposing to use those funds to bolster the state’s savings and pay off a variety of debts. According to...
Illinois Democrats maintain control of all levers of state government
As votes continued to be tallied Wednesday, returns showed Illinois Democrats would hold every statewide elected office and maintain supermajorities in the General Assembly while extending their majority on the Illinois Supreme Court. After a fiery election night speech in which Gov. JB Pritzker excoriated the Republican Party as “unwilling...
Illinois quick hits: no major overhauls of SAFE-T Act expected;
After months of being criticized by Republicans and law enforcement officials on provisions in the criminal justice reform package SAFE-T Act, Democrats are saying don’t expect a major overhaul of the bill. The measure affects several aspects of law enforcement in Illinois, and also ends cash bail on January...
Supreme Court Allows Jan. 6 Committee Subpoena for Phone Records of Arizona GOP Chief Kelli Ward
The Supreme Court rejected a request by Arizona Republican Party Chairwoman Kelli Ward to block her phone records from being subpoenaed by the select House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. The denial sets the stage for the House committee to obtain those records from her T-Mobile account. The...
Illinois Democrats get desired result with help of gerrymandered map
SPRINGFIELD — In the fall of 2021, Springfield Democrats gathered behind closed doors to draw what would eventually become the state's new congressional map. This once-a-decade redistricting process had significant national implications. Illinois — with Democrats in control of the state legislature and governor's mansion — would be one of the most important counterweights to Republican gerrymandering in other states around the country.
Pediatric ICU Beds Almost Full in Illinois Due to RSV, With Only 4% Availability Statewide
Health officials are worried about how quickly RSV is spreading, particularly with concerns over flu and COVID cases also rising this winter, and in Illinois, the number of pediatric intensive care unit beds is dropping quickly. The Illinois Department of Public Health told NBC Chicago Monday that pediatric ICU beds...
Illinois Income and Property Rebate Checks Will Take ‘Several Months' to Be Issued, State Says
If you're still waiting to receive your income or property tax rebate check from the state of Illinois, you're not alone. Under the state's Family Relief plan, payments for qualified individuals and households began rolling out Sept. 12. The Illinois Department of Revenue said taxpayers who filed tax form IL-1040 should begin receiving payments at that time." In its most recent update, the department said the distribution process will take "several months."
Updates on Worker's Rights Amendment, Unit 5 tax proposition
The Worker's Rights Amendment requires 60% approval, or half of all ballots cast to vote "yes" to pass and amend the Illinois state constitution. Currently, it has 58.18% approval with 2,091,106 "yes" votes as of 3:28 p.m. Friday. 99% of votes have been counted. NBC has reported that a final...
Local Illinois Lawmaker Pushes For Psychedelics Decriminalization With New Bill
An Evanston, Illinois lawmaker is sponsoring a new proposal to make the Chicago suburb the next U.S. city to decriminalize psychedelics. Councilmember Devon Reid’s proposal would make possessing, cultivating and delivering entheogenic substances like psilocybin punishable by a $100 fine without the threat of jail time. That fine could be waived for people who complete a drug treatment program or “reasonable public service work.”
Has Illinois' Workers' Rights Amendment Passed? Here's Where Election Results Stand
Although Election Day for the 2022 midterms has come and gone, votes across many races are still being counted, including one prominent Illinois ballot initiative. Amendment 1, also known as the Workers’ Rights Amendment, a measure that would add protections to the state constitution for workers seeking to unionize — and also would prohibit state lawmakers from passing "right-to-work" laws — currently trending toward passing.
After Election Wins in Maryland and Missouri, Marijuana Advocates Look to Next States
Law-abiding marijuana enthusiasts could find themselves in a bit of a predicament following voter approval of a recreational cannabis initiative in Missouri. Though it soon will become legal for adults to possess and ingest cannabis, it could take a couple more months before they can legally buy it. Maryland residents...
Giannoulias Seeks Public Input During Transition
Incoming Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias is asking for public input on ways he can reshape and improve the office. Giannoulias has set up a transition website to solicit ideas on how the Secretary of State’s Office provides services. His win Tuesday means Giannoulias will become the first new Secretary of State since the late 1990s, when Jesse White won the first of his six terms in office.
Union leaders declare victory to ban 'right to work' in Illinois
Supporters of a ballot measure to enshrine collective bargaining in the Illinois state constitution, a strategy that labor organizers might try to replicate in other states. Amendment 1, also known as the Workers’ Rights Amendment, amends the state constitution to block the legislature from promulgating right-to-work laws in the future. Right-to-work laws, which are in place in about half the states, allow workers to decide whether to join a labor union.
Illinois Coronavirus Updates: COVID Alert Levels, Tripledemic Fears
Several Chicago-area counties now have new masking recommendations as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention raises their COVID alert levels. The new guidelines come as experts express increased fears over a so-called "tripledemic" heading into the holiday season. Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic across...
Only ‘wave’ Illinois Republicans see in Legislature is the farewell one from Durkin as House GOP leader
With redistricting on their side, strong fundraising from party leaders and a boost of millions from Gov. J.B. Pritzker, statehouse Democrats appear to be retaining their supermajority statuses in both chambers.
