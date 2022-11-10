ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KDVR.com

Man held on suspicion of murder for hitting pedestrian in Denver

DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Police Department is investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian. The crash happened on Monday around 1:50 a.m. near 8th Avenue and Federal Boulevard. When police arrived at the scene of the crash, they found a pedestrian with serious injuries. The victim was taken...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Suspect and 2 boys shot in Aurora arranged to meet, affidavit says

AURORA, Colo. — The 18-year-old suspect in a shooting in Aurora that left a 12-year-old boy dead and a 13-year-old boy injured had arranged to meet with the boys, which was when the shooting took place, according to the arrest affidavit. Aurora Police Department officers responded about 2:57 p.m....
AURORA, CO
KDVR.com

Fake money, weapons and possible drug lab found in crime bust

Elbert County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested two men in connection to a counterfeit money investigation they've been conducting for nearly three weeks. Fake money, weapons and possible drug lab found in …. Elbert County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested two men in connection to a counterfeit money investigation they've been conducting...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Vail Police investigating death of Commerce City woman

VAIL, Colo. — A Commerce City woman was found dead in Vail over the summer and investigators are hoping the public can help them figure out what happened. Kendra Hull's body was found July 9 in Gore Creek. Vail Police told 9NEWS that because the cause of death was undetermined they are investigating it as suspicious.
VAIL, CO
The Longmont Leader

Colorado police arrest suspect in shooting of 12-year-old

AURORA, Colo. (AP) — Police in Colorado said Saturday that they have arrested an 18-year-old suspect as part of their investigation into a Friday shooting that left a 12-year-old boy dead and a 14-year-old boy wounded. The suspect has been charged with first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder, officials said.
AURORA, CO
9NEWS

20-year-old dies in Aurora crash

AURORA, Colo. — A 20-year-old woman is dead after a crash in Aurora on Saturday morning. According to the Aurora Police Department (APD), officers responded to a crash at the intersection of South Tower Road and East Girard Avenue around 12:45 a.m. on Saturday. When officers arrived they found...
AURORA, CO
9NEWS

Fatal car crash leaves 1 woman dead

DENVER — At about 4:51 a.m. Denver Police Department (DPD) responded to a report of a single-vehicle accident near the 1400 block of S Santa Fe. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a sedan with two passengers inside. Investigators believe that the vehicle possibly rolled during the...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Man killed in hit-and-run near Hampden & Dawson intersection in Aurora

Police are searching for a driver and vehicle involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash in Aurora.A man was found dead on Thursday night near the intersection with East Hampden Avenue and South Dawson Street in Aurora last night. According to Aurora Police Department's press release, the driver of a black SUV hit the man near the intersection just before 11 p.m. and never stopped to help him. Police responded to the crash after the suspect vehicle had left the scene, and the victim was found lying in the street on Hampden eastbound in the left lane near the intersection with Dawson. He was pronounced dead on scene. Anyone with information can call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867). Tipsters can anonymously report any information to Metro Denver Crime Stoppers and doing so allows them to be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000. 
AURORA, CO
1310kfka.com

Man struck, killed in Greeley

A pedestrian was struck and killed in Greeley Thursday. It happened on the 2400 block of 8th Avenue. Greeley and Garden City police said a 75-year-old man was struck by a vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver is cooperating with authorities, who say neither speed nor alcohol or drugs were factors in the crash.
GREELEY, CO
