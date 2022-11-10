Read full article on original website
Denver council contributes almost $3 million for homeless motelsDavid HeitzDenver, CO
4 Great Burger Places in ColoradoAlina AndrasColorado State
Parker teen drivers, parents invited to ‘License To Survive’Heather WillardParker, CO
Aurora adopts tough-love approach to homelessnessDavid HeitzAurora, CO
Opinion: Million-dollar bus rides to homeless shelter unforgettableDavid HeitzDenver, CO
KDVR.com
Man held on suspicion of murder for hitting pedestrian in Denver
DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Police Department is investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian. The crash happened on Monday around 1:50 a.m. near 8th Avenue and Federal Boulevard. When police arrived at the scene of the crash, they found a pedestrian with serious injuries. The victim was taken...
21-year-old driver accused of intentionally hitting and killing a man, police say
DENVER — A man was hit and killed by a driver early Monday in west Denver, and police said they believe the 21-year-old suspect intentionally hit the victim. The incident happened just after 1:30 a.m. Monday in a parking lot near the intersection of 8th Avenue and Federal Boulevard, police said.
Suspect and 2 boys shot in Aurora arranged to meet, affidavit says
AURORA, Colo. — The 18-year-old suspect in a shooting in Aurora that left a 12-year-old boy dead and a 13-year-old boy injured had arranged to meet with the boys, which was when the shooting took place, according to the arrest affidavit. Aurora Police Department officers responded about 2:57 p.m....
2nd shooting in Commerce City Sunday leaves woman in critical condition
While deputies were investigating a possible carjacking and shooting in Commerce City Sunday night, they received a call about another gunshot victim less than a mile away.
Driver held for investigation of first-degree murder after crash in west Denver
A pedestrian died following a crash in west Denver early Monday morning and a driver is being held for investigation of first-degree murder.
KDVR.com
Fake money, weapons and possible drug lab found in crime bust
Elbert County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested two men in connection to a counterfeit money investigation they've been conducting for nearly three weeks. Fake money, weapons and possible drug lab found in …. Elbert County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested two men in connection to a counterfeit money investigation they've been conducting...
28-year-old Denver man killed, best friend injured by hit-and-run driver
As Mitchell Garcia, 28, continues to recover in a hospital from his injuries, he's hoping to seek justice for himself and his best friend.
CBS News
Abandoned car leads to criminal quartet believed responsible for 98 Denver metro area crimes
Four people arrested for what police called an "extensive criminal enterprise" received sentences for their roles. Kevin Feathers, the last to be sentenced, got the heaviest penalty. Feathers was convicted of an organized crime and racketeering charge and sentenced to 18 years in state prison. His sentence was handed down...
Vail Police investigating death of Commerce City woman
VAIL, Colo. — A Commerce City woman was found dead in Vail over the summer and investigators are hoping the public can help them figure out what happened. Kendra Hull's body was found July 9 in Gore Creek. Vail Police told 9NEWS that because the cause of death was undetermined they are investigating it as suspicious.
Colorado police arrest suspect in shooting of 12-year-old
AURORA, Colo. (AP) — Police in Colorado said Saturday that they have arrested an 18-year-old suspect as part of their investigation into a Friday shooting that left a 12-year-old boy dead and a 14-year-old boy wounded. The suspect has been charged with first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder, officials said.
KDVR.com
12-year-old killed, 14-year-old wounded in N. Zion shooting, suspect in custody
APD told FOX31 the 12-year-old male victim has died and the 14-year-old male has severe injuries. 12-year-old killed, 14-year-old wounded in N. Zion …. APD told FOX31 the 12-year-old male victim has died and the 14-year-old male has severe injuries. 6-year-old girl raises money to buy turkeys. A 6-year-old girl...
20-year-old dies in Aurora crash
AURORA, Colo. — A 20-year-old woman is dead after a crash in Aurora on Saturday morning. According to the Aurora Police Department (APD), officers responded to a crash at the intersection of South Tower Road and East Girard Avenue around 12:45 a.m. on Saturday. When officers arrived they found...
Emotional support animal stolen, police searching for person of interest
Police are searching for a man and a vehicle in connection to a stolen emotional support animal that was taken from a 7-Eleven last week.
Fatal car crash leaves 1 woman dead
DENVER — At about 4:51 a.m. Denver Police Department (DPD) responded to a report of a single-vehicle accident near the 1400 block of S Santa Fe. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a sedan with two passengers inside. Investigators believe that the vehicle possibly rolled during the...
Man found shot to death in parking lot
Police said they are investigating a deadly shooting that happened overnight Saturday.
Three years after Kate Petrocco's death, public officials say they would support a new investigation
Three years after the death of an Adams County woman under what her family says were suspicious circumstances, public officials are taking notice of her family’s request for an independent investigation. But her sister says they still have more questions than answers. Kate Petrocco died in 2019, found in...
Fatal crash brings Aurora's traffic-related fatality count to 43
A single-vehicle crash early Saturday left a 20-year-old woman dead, police said. Aurora Police responded to a 911 call about a crash at 12:45 a.m. Saturday. The crash occurred at the intersection of South Tower Road and East Girard Avenue. In the initial investigation, police said the Charger was headed...
Man killed in hit-and-run near Hampden & Dawson intersection in Aurora
Police are searching for a driver and vehicle involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash in Aurora.A man was found dead on Thursday night near the intersection with East Hampden Avenue and South Dawson Street in Aurora last night. According to Aurora Police Department's press release, the driver of a black SUV hit the man near the intersection just before 11 p.m. and never stopped to help him. Police responded to the crash after the suspect vehicle had left the scene, and the victim was found lying in the street on Hampden eastbound in the left lane near the intersection with Dawson. He was pronounced dead on scene. Anyone with information can call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867). Tipsters can anonymously report any information to Metro Denver Crime Stoppers and doing so allows them to be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.
1310kfka.com
Man struck, killed in Greeley
A pedestrian was struck and killed in Greeley Thursday. It happened on the 2400 block of 8th Avenue. Greeley and Garden City police said a 75-year-old man was struck by a vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver is cooperating with authorities, who say neither speed nor alcohol or drugs were factors in the crash.
Family seeks justice for slain Greeley woman
Angie Vega's father, Elmer Vega, said he's frustrated the family has to wait for justice.
