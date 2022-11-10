Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man arrested at Eagan Gardens Apartments after threatening neighbor with a gunLimitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
Brayden Foster has been found and is safe!Limitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
Eagan, Minnesota home catches fire - November 2, 2022Limitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
Two in custody following a theft at Hobby LobbyLimitless Production Group LLCWest Saint Paul, MN
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in MinnesotaKristen WaltersPlymouth, MN
USPS Suspends Service in North Dakota
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: USPS, and National Weather Service and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Brooklyn Park Salvation Army receives 100 coats from local hospice center
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. — Local community members have teamed up with Moments Hospice to donate winter coats to a Brooklyn Park Salvation Army Service Center that was set on fire and vandalized earlier this month. "We are so honored to be able to provide and donate over 100 coats...
Be Careful – New Carjacking Scam in Minnesota More Common
We have had new snow falling in the last day. Things tend to get a bit slippery when that happens and along with that comes some possible fender benders. Yes, most of them (if they happen) are probably legit fender benders. But there is a new scam going on in the metro area. This could move to more of outer Minnesota as well.
Pet Haven opens its first brick-and-mortar home for rescued animals
ST PAUL, Minn. — When you play hard, it's nice to have a soft place to crash. The rescued animals with Pet Haven now have that place in St. Paul's Rondo community. Established in 1952, Pet Haven is Minnesota's first and oldest animal rescue organization. And after 70 years, there is a brick-and-mortar building for staff and foster parents to work with the animals.
KIMT
SE Minnesota woman out nearly $4K after falling for fake job posting
OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A 38-year-old Byron woman is out nearly $4,000 after falling for a fake job offer on LinkedIn. The woman was offered a job from Exactech, a legitimate company, but later it was found the posting and person she was communicating with were fake, the sheriff’s office said.
Google settles with 40 states, including MN, over location privacy lawsuit
Google reached a $392 million settlement Monday with 40 states, including Minnesota, after they accused the company of tracking users' locations without them knowing. Minnesota will receive more than $8 million from the deal, according to Attorney General Keith Ellison. "Google knew that its location-tracking practices were tracking people against...
What's open, what's closed on Veterans Day 2022
Friday, Nov. 11, marks Veterans Day, a day to honor those who have served in the United States military. It's a federal holiday, so some things will be closed. Here's a quick guide to what's open and what isn't:. Government services: Government offices and services are pretty much all closed...
kelo.com
Minnesotans, Winter Hazard Awareness Week starts tomorrow
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — With the season of winter coats upon us, it’s Winter Hazard Awareness Week in Minnesota (November 14-18). National Weather Services in Minnesota as well as the Department of Public Safety will be posting winter safety tips throughout the week on social media platforms. They’ll be covering everything from indoor/outdoor winter safety to winter fire safety, and winter driving. The Minnesota Department of Public Safety says this is the time to refresh winter safety knowledge and skills – and get prepared.
City officials in Minneapolis release plan to address traffic safety
MINNEAPOLIS — City officials have released a draft for a three-year plan to help cut down on traffic deaths in Minneapolis. The 2023-2025 Minneapolis Vision Zero Action Plan lays out several strategies and actions the city will take in an attempt to make the streets safer for drivers and pedestrians.
Twin Cities survey indicates a big jump in holiday spending; here's why
MINNEAPOLIS — Inflation is weighing on the minds of holiday shoppers across the country this year, but according to a new survey, it doesn't appear to be weighing as heavily on the wallets of Twin Cities shoppers. The holiday shopping survey conducted by Deloitte, found that Twin Cities consumers...
southsidepride.com
Happy days are here again!
Keith Ellison and Angie Craig made it. And the DFL picked up one more state Senate seat, enough to control the Senate, the House and the governor’s mansion. We have a right to grand expectations. We want codified into law and proposed as an amendment to the state Constitution...
How to save money on energy bills during the winter
MINNEAPOLIS -- The temperatures are dropping and that's a sign that you should be getting your house ready for the winter months.The department of energy says there are several ways you could potentially save money while also keeping your home warm during these colder months. First you can cover any drafty windows with a clear sheet of plastic. Also, make sure there are no leaks in those windows, doors or even your pipes. And when it comes to your heating system, make sure you're properly replacing all of those important filters.Joe Young at Settergren's Hardware in south Minneapolis says even though the...
What To Do If You See Someone Texting While Driving In Minnesota
Every single day, I'm cruising along Hwy 52 or Hwy 63 in Rochester, Minnesota and I see someone staring at their phone more than they are looking at the road. A few years ago, a woman was watching Netflix while driving, and then crashed her car. Not joking. It's against the law in Minnesota to text while driving and yet I'm basically crossing my fingers hoping that someone doesn't hit me while they are texting. It infuriates me and I started to wonder if there truly was anything that I could do when I see someone texting while driving. Well, I found out and the answer is "yes".
getnews.info
Local Business Owner, once a Single Teenage Mother, Gives Back for the Holidays
Brittney Kline, Owner of Boss Lady Shoetique is hosting a Turkey giveaway for more than 50 single mothers. Minneapolis, MN – November 11, 2022 – Boss Lady Shoetique, LLC, will host a Turkey giveaway on Saturday, November 19th, 2022. The owner, Brittney Kline, believes offering a hand of hope to young single mothers, could be the difference maker in someone’s life. Ms. Kline, Boss Lady Shoetique’s CEO, comes from a background of being a teen mother as well as a single mother. This has created a passion and drive to help mother’s that are in need during the holiday season. The goal was to help 25-50 families. With the outpouring of support from the community, we can aid well over 50 single mothers.
whbl.com
Feds Going After Wisconsin-Based Business
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTAQ-METRO) – Federal investigators are moving against a massive sanitation company that’s accused of employing children as young as 13 on dangerous overnight shifts at food processing plants. The Department of Labor requested a temporary injunction Wednesday against Wisconsin-based Packers Sanitation Services after investigators found at...
Minnesota Lawmakers Likely to Find State Budget Surplus Has Grown
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - A monthly update from the state continues to suggest the Democrats now control the Minnesota Legislature could find themselves next year facing a budget surplus significantly larger than the more than $9 billion surplus that was predicted back in March. The latest revenue review...
Labor department uncovers kids working at Minnesota meat-packing plants
MINNEAPOLIS -- Federal investigators say they have uncovered underage kids working dangerous jobs at Minnesota meat-packing plants.The Labor Department went to court to stop what it calls "oppressive child labor" violations.Investigators say they found more than 30 teenagers working overnight shifts. Their jobs included cleaning dangerous equipment.One 13-year-old suffered chemical burns.The kids all worked for a sanitation company in Minnesota and Nebraska.There are strict laws about what jobs and which hours children can work.
Minnesota VA explains issues facing veterans today
INVER GROVE HEIGHTS, Minn. — The official State of Minnesota Veterans Day celebration was back in person this year at the Veterans Memorial Community Center in Inver Grove Heights. The event began with a community breakfast followed by remarks by veterans and elected officials. According to the Minnesota Department...
Cat burgled: 2 kittens reportedly stolen from metro PetSmart locations
EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. — Two kittens that were up for adoption at two separate Twin Cities PetSmart locations have been reported stolen. A spokesperson from Ruff Start Rescue, an animal rescue service that partners with PetSmart's adoption centers, says a kitten was taken from its kennel at the store's Eden Prairie location on the afternoon of Nov. 6.
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in Minnesota
If one of your guilty pleasures is enjoying a juicy chicken sandwich, crispy golden waffle fries, or a creamy milkshake, you may be excited to learn that a popular restaurant chain just opened another new location in Minnesota. Read on to learn more.
