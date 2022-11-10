Burnley ensured they went into the World Cup break top of the Sky Bet Championship after a statement 3-0 win over Blackburn in the East Lancashire derby. It took until the second half for Vincent Kompany's men to break the deadlock at Turf Moor, following a dominant first, and they did so when Ashley Barnes pounced to head in a beautiful cross from Anass Zaroury in the six-yard box (55).

2 DAYS AGO