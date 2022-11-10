ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

SkySports

Cristiano Ronaldo's options slim for next club | Man Utd want elite forward

While Cristiano Ronaldo has slim pickings over his next move Manchester United are already targeting a new elite forward, says Melissa Reddy. Speaking on a special edition of the Essential Football podcast, Sky Sports News senior reporter Reddy said a lack of interest from the likes of Napoli, Atletico Madrid and Chelsea, who had all courted Ronaldo in the summer, meant the vilified striker's options of his next move were limited.
SkySports

Sky Bet EFL players at the World Cup: Who is heading to Qatar?

A total of 29 players will represent the Sky Bet EFL at the World Cup. Hailing from 19 different clubs, a total of 25 players from the Championship will head to Qatar, while there will also be two from League One and two more from League Two. So who are...
SkySports

Burnley 3-0 Blackburn: Ashley Barnes scores twice to send Clarets top of Championship going into World Cup break

Burnley ensured they went into the World Cup break top of the Sky Bet Championship after a statement 3-0 win over Blackburn in the East Lancashire derby. It took until the second half for Vincent Kompany's men to break the deadlock at Turf Moor, following a dominant first, and they did so when Ashley Barnes pounced to head in a beautiful cross from Anass Zaroury in the six-yard box (55).
SkySports

World Cup 2022: Bayern Munich, Barcelona and Manchester City dominate squads in Qatar

A tournament-topping 163 English-based players will be representing their nations at the World Cup in Qatar - but which domestic teams dominate and which nations have the most experience?. The English tally represents one-fifth of World Cup squads and is 77 more than any other country, with 86 players from...
SkySports

Cristiano Ronaldo wants Man Utd to sack him after interview, says Jamie Carragher

Following Cristiano Ronaldo's interview where he criticises Manchester United and Erik ten Hag, Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher discusses why the club should sack the 37-year-old and that there is no way back. Ronaldo wants the sack. This was always going to happen. It was always going to end like...

