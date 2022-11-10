Read full article on original website
2022 World Cup: Man Utd's Bruno Fernandes and Christian Eriksen question Qatar hosting tournament
Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes and Christian Eriksen have questioned Qatar hosting the World Cup and the human rights issues surrounding the country ahead of the tournament's start next week. The duo will represent Portugal and Denmark respectively in the tournament, which opens with hosts Qatar facing Ecuador on November 20.
Cristiano Ronaldo: Manchester United taking legal advice before responding to the Portuguese player's shock interview
Manchester United will have legal advice before they decide how to respond to Cristiano Ronaldo’s bombshell interview. Ronaldo's interview with TalkTV, published by The Sun on Sunday evening, saw the 37-year-old criticise the club and manager Erik ten Hag, who the player says he has "no respect" for. Ronaldo:...
Brighton 1-2 Aston Villa: Danny Ings scores twice as Unai Emery makes it back-to-back Premier League wins
Unai Emery made it back-to-back wins as Aston Villa manager in the Premier League as a Danny Ings double helped them to a 2-1 win at Brighton. In-form Brighton grabbed the perfect start when Alexis Mac Allister's press robbed Douglas Luiz of possession inside the first 90 seconds before sweeping home the opener.
Rugby League World Cup: George Williams on England's 'heartbreak' | Shaun Wane: We have to be better
George Williams laid bare the heartbreak he and his team-mates experienced as Stephen Crichton landed the game-winning drop goal in England's Rugby League World Cup semi-final defeat to Samoa. The host nation had managed to send the contest into golden point extra-time through Herbie Farnworth's late converted try following an...
Fulham 1-2 Man Utd: Alejandro Garnacho's last-gasp winner seals dramatic victory for Erik ten Hag's side before World Cup
Manchester United teenager Alejandro Garnacho struck in the third minute of stoppage time to clinch a dramatic 2-1 victory over Fulham in the final Premier League game before the World Cup. The Cottagers were moments from holding Erik ten Hag's side to a draw after Dan James (61) had cancelled...
2018 World Cup: Do you remember these iconic moments from an incredible tournament in Russia?
The 2018 World Cup thrilled and excited in equal measure. From Cristiano Ronaldo's hat-trick to Germany's early exit, we look back at the memorable moments. France won the World Cup for the second time after beating Croatia 4-2 in a pulsating final in Moscow that included a controversial use of VAR.
World Cup 2022: Argentina's Lionel Messi says France, Brazil and England are among favourites to win in Qatar
Lionel Messi says Brazil, France and England are the biggest threats to his dream of finally getting a World Cup winners' medal with Argentina. The 35-year-old Paris Saint-Germain forward will again shoulder Argentina's hopes in Qatar as they bid to deliver the South American country's third world title but first since 1986.
Cristiano Ronaldo: Manchester United forward says he feels 'betrayed' and has 'no respect' for Erik ten Hag
Cristiano Ronaldo says he feels "betrayed" by Manchester United for trying to force him out of the club and says he has "no respect" for boss Erik ten Hag because he "doesn't show respect for me". In an interview with Piers Morgan for TalkTV released by The Sun on Sunday...
Cristiano Ronaldo's options slim for next club | Man Utd want elite forward
While Cristiano Ronaldo has slim pickings over his next move Manchester United are already targeting a new elite forward, says Melissa Reddy. Speaking on a special edition of the Essential Football podcast, Sky Sports News senior reporter Reddy said a lack of interest from the likes of Napoli, Atletico Madrid and Chelsea, who had all courted Ronaldo in the summer, meant the vilified striker's options of his next move were limited.
Ref Watch: Did Arsenal, Tottenham get lucky and why weren't Brighton given penalty? Dermot Gallagher assesses
Dermot Gallagher dissects the big refereeing flashpoints from the weekend's Premier League action. INCIDENT: Harry Kane's goal was given after Clement Lenglet was deemed not to have fouled Leeds goalkeeper Illan Meslier. VERDICT: Goal should have been disallowed. DERMOT SAYS: I think Lenglet clearly fouls the goalkeeper. The goalkeeper's in...
Sky Bet EFL players at the World Cup: Who is heading to Qatar?
A total of 29 players will represent the Sky Bet EFL at the World Cup. Hailing from 19 different clubs, a total of 25 players from the Championship will head to Qatar, while there will also be two from League One and two more from League Two. So who are...
Burnley 3-0 Blackburn: Ashley Barnes scores twice to send Clarets top of Championship going into World Cup break
Burnley ensured they went into the World Cup break top of the Sky Bet Championship after a statement 3-0 win over Blackburn in the East Lancashire derby. It took until the second half for Vincent Kompany's men to break the deadlock at Turf Moor, following a dominant first, and they did so when Ashley Barnes pounced to head in a beautiful cross from Anass Zaroury in the six-yard box (55).
Cristiano Ronaldo: Man Utd future in doubt after Erik ten Hag 'no respect' comments in Piers Morgan interview
Manchester United perform better without Cristiano Ronaldo in the starting XI, according to the stats - and the difference is stark. Ronaldo's time at the club appears to be drawing to a close after revealing he has "no respect" for manager Erik ten Hag and feels "betrayed" by the club in an explosive interview with Piers Morgan.
World Cup 2022: Bayern Munich, Barcelona and Manchester City dominate squads in Qatar
A tournament-topping 163 English-based players will be representing their nations at the World Cup in Qatar - but which domestic teams dominate and which nations have the most experience?. The English tally represents one-fifth of World Cup squads and is 77 more than any other country, with 86 players from...
Cristiano Ronaldo: Man Utd doubted me over my sick daughter when I missed pre-season
Cristiano Ronaldo has claimed members of the Man Utd hierarchy doubted him when he said he could not attend pre-season because his daughter was ill in hospital, and says the Glazer family "do not care" about the club. Ronaldo accused United of betraying him - claiming the club tried to...
Arsenal are best team in Premier League so far but Manchester City will easily win title, says Gary Neville
With the first part of the Premier League season coming to an end this weekend due to the World Cup break, Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville gives his verdict on the big talking points in the top flight. Arsenal are a class act but City will ease to title. I...
Alejandro Garnacho thrills like a young Cristiano Ronaldo and Unai Emery's Aston Villa transformation continues - Premier League hits and misses
Alejandro Garnacho was not even born when Cristiano Ronaldo made his Manchester United debut, but two decades later his own thrilling breakthrough is carrying echoes of his idol's. In the space of under two weeks, the 18-year-old has scored in the Europa League, produced two match-winning assists in the Carabao...
Cristiano Ronaldo wants Man Utd to sack him after interview, says Jamie Carragher
Following Cristiano Ronaldo's interview where he criticises Manchester United and Erik ten Hag, Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher discusses why the club should sack the 37-year-old and that there is no way back. Ronaldo wants the sack. This was always going to happen. It was always going to end like...
Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho has the rascal gene that all the best players have, says Jamie Redknapp
Alejandro Garnacho possesses the "devilment" and "rascal gene" that could help the Manchester United teenager become a great player following his stoppage-time winner against Fulham, according to Sky Sports' Jamie Redknapp. In the final match before the curtain fell on the Premier League ahead of the World Cup break, the...
Diversity in women's football: Game must 'show desire for change' | Beth Mead comments labelled 'a bit uneducated'
Courtney Sweetman-Kirk says football must show "a genuine desire for change" to tackle the lack of diversity in elite girls' and women's football. Sweetman-Kirk's comments come after England manager Sarina Wiegman told Sky Sports News before Friday's 4-0 win over Japan she "would love to see more Black players in the team".
