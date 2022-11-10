D-FW saw a 22% decline in home sales in October, the steepest since 2020
Dallas-Fort Worth home sales were down 22% last month from a year before, marking the first decline of more than 20% since around May 2020, when the start of the COVID-19 pandemic stalled buying and selling activity.
About 6,600 homes sold in Dallas-Fort Worth in October, according to the latest report from the Texas Real Estate Research Center at Texas A&M University and North Texas Real Estate Information Systems.
