Garfield County coroner reports New Castle train incident involving pedestrian was fatal

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
How a Colorado hot springs recreates Iceland’s Blue LagoonBrittany AnasGlenwood Springs, CO
MSNBC Guest Says a Potential Loss for Lauren Boebert is a Gain For OnlyFansApril McAbeeRifle, CO
New 21-and-up hot springs coming to ColoradoBrittany AnasGlenwood Springs, CO
Creepy or cool? Glenwood Springs cave home hits market for $2.45 millionBrittany AnasGlenwood Springs, CO
nbc11news.com
Accident Friday night leads to drunk driver arrest
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - An accident between a mini van and a truck resulted in a DUI arrest on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. At approximately 7:30 p.m. on Friday night, a mini van and another vehicle collided at the intersection of Orchard Ave. between Court Road. The driver of...
Pedestrian killed while walking on train tracks in Colorado
Officials from the Garfield County Coroner's Office have identified 47-year-old Lisa Detweiler as the woman who was fatally struck by a train in New Castle earlier this week. The collision occurred at the intersection of Kamm Avenue and the Union Pacific Railroad tracks on Thursday, according to a news release. Crews from the coroner's office were dispatched to the scene after being notified that a pedestrian had been killed by a passing freight train.
nbc11news.com
Man shot dead in Wednesday’s early morning shooting identified by Coroner
MESA COUNTY, Colo. (KKCO) - An argument in the early morning hours of Wednesday turned deadly after one Grand Junction man was shot to death. The Mesa County Coroner’s Office completed its examination of the man slain, identifying him as 29-year-old Grand Junction resident Lucas Terry. According to the coroner, Terry was confirmed to have been killed by a gunshot wound to the chest.
KJCT8
One fatality confirmed in Highway 330 accident
MOLINA, Colo. (KJCT) - The Colorado State Patrol reports that a car rolled off the edge of Highway 330 and into one of the nearby creeks just before 2 p.m. Tuesday. The CSP has confirmed at least one fatality. Motorists planning on driving through the Molina and Collbran areas may...
Grand Junction Hospital Nurse Accused of Heinous Patient Assaults
A former nurse employed by St. Mary's Hospital in Grand Junction, Colorado has been accused of atrocious acts. According to an arrest affidavit by Grand Junction Police, Christopher Lambros, 61, was arrested on October 25, 2022, for 3 Felony counts of sexual assault. Caught in the Act at St. Mary's...
Massive 2,000-Pound Boulder Crashes Through Colorado Home
A 2,000-pound boulder crashed through a New Castle, Colorado home last Thursday. The incident caused significant damage to the home and also resulted in a gruesome injury for one of the home’s residents. The Camacho family remains in shock from the entire event. Jazmine Camacho explained what happened to...
westernslopenow.com
Grand Junction Woman Sentenced for Stealing More Than $250,000 from Her Customers
Grand Junction woman, Debra Campbell, is facing 37 months in prison and ordered to pay restitution fees of $410,889 for wire fraud and filing false tax returns by the United States Attorney’s office for the District of Colorado. At age 66, Debra will be behind bars until 2025 and will be on supervised release for another 3 years.
Hunter Finds Remains of Colorado Man Missing for Over a Decade
On July 30, 2010, the community of Carbondale, Colorado, was rocked by the sudden disappearance of William Worley. The 61-year-old resident had apparently driven out to Redstone, about 16 miles south of Carbondale, and vanished into thin air. Five days after he was reported missing, authorities discovered Worley’s car parked...
garfield-county.com
Garfield County closures for Veterans Day
County landfill near Rifle is open for business on Nov. 11. All Garfield County offices of elected officials and county administrative departments are closed Friday, Nov. 11, for Veterans Day. Staff functions that serve the community in emergency or 24-hour capacities remain in operation, as needed, and administrative offices of such departments are closed.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Fishing Guide Alliance works to spruce up popular boat ramp at Westbank
The Roaring Fork Fishing Guide Alliance (RFFGA) recently coordinated a project to improve the conditions at the Sam Caudill State Wildlife Area/Westbank boat ramp, which is one of the busiest ramps on the Roaring Fork River. RFFGA President Kyle Holt coordinated a project. He said the condition of the ramp...
Settlement reached after Palisade winery refuses to let service dog into tasting room
A discrimination complaint was recently submitted to the U.S. Attorney’s Office by a person who had been prohibited from entering a Colorado winery tasting room while accompanied by her service dog.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
New mini-storage facility coming to West Glenwood by Ami’s Acres
Garfield County commissioners on Monday agreed to a land use permit for a mini-storage development to be built to the west of the Ami’s Acres Campground west of Glenwood Springs. “This is quite a project,” Garfield County Commissioner Mike Samson said. “It’s an unusual, unique piece of property and...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Man wanted in Rifle hit-and-run arrested in New Mexico
A man accused of striking his mother with a vehicle in Rifle and then fleeing was picked up by authorities in New Mexico. Tyson McLemme, 40, is accused of striking his mother with a Jeep near Joyce Park and fleeing the scene on Sept. 5. McLemme is also reported to have struck several vehicles and a fence during the incident. He eventually led the Rifle Police Department on a short chase before ditching the crashed vehicle and getting away on foot.
Man Built Colorado Magic Mushroom House on Hallucinogenic Drugs
Few would argue that Colorado isn't 'magical' in a lot of ways. However, you may be surprised to find out that a very unique, maybe the most unique home in the state, was built by a man who was allegedly under the influence of magic mushrooms and LSD. Colorado's Magic...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Final count gives Jankovsky clear edge over Gordon for Garfield County commissioner
It took an extra day of vote-counting, but incumbent Republican Garfield County Commissioner Tom Jankovsky appears to have emerged as the winner in his re-election bid over Democratic challenger Ryan Gordon with the final tally released Wednesday afternoon. After the late-night count Tuesday gave Jankovsky the edge by just 44...
9News
Geologists remember 1882 earthquake known as Colorado's Big One
GOLDEN, Colorado — The strongest earthquake to ever hit Colorado occurred on November 7, 1882. Geologists today, refer to it as Colorado's Big One. The headline in the Rocky Mountain News – Terra Totters, a perceptible earthquake shock felt in the city. “It knocked out power here in...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Monday letters: Health fair thanks, gerrymandering alive
On Saturday, Sept. 24, the Glenwood Springs Community Center and West Mountain Regional Health Alliance (WMRHA) partnered with 365 Health (formerly 9Health Fair) to offer a community-wide health fair. We found this first-time event to be a huge success offering blood work, free health screenings and assessments to about 200 community members.
Aspen Daily News
Buglione unseats DiSalvo to become new sheriff in town
Pitkin County Sheriff Joe DiSalvo was unseated by challenger Michael Buglione in a race that came down to the wire, according to unofficial results from the Pitkin County Clerk’s Office. Buglione collected 4,671 votes to 4,272 for DiSalvo, a margin of 52.23 to 47.77%. The challenger maintained a similar-sized...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
All ballot questions pass for western Garfield County cities
Ballot questions for Parachute, Rifle and Silt all passed following Tuesday’s election. This election cycle saw Parachute include two ballot questions. Question 2E asked voters to support an amendment allowing existing appointed or elected officials to fill a vacancy to serve until the expiration of the office term. As of 11 a.m. Wednesday, the question passed 168 votes over 65.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
RFTA climate action planning project more than halfway complete
The Roaring Fork Transportation Authority is more than halfway through its climate action plan project. The inter-governmental transit agency created a four-phase project aimed at reducing greenhouse emissions within the agency’s regional bus operations. The first two phases involved working with various stakeholders and deciding on target goals. Phase...
