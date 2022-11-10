ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shawano, WI

Name released in fatal Portage County SUV crash

Police have identified the man who died in a Portage County SUV crash as 51-year-old Richard Wurzinger, of Bancroft. The crash was reported just before 6 a.m. on Nov. 5 on Forest Drive in the town of Plover. Deputies responded to the scene and discovered an SUV that struck a tree in the north ditch.
PORTAGE COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

WausauPilot

Pedestrian airlifted, driver sought in hit-and-run crash

Police are searching for the driver of an SUV who struck a pedestrian on Hwy. 54 and fled the scene, according to a Portage County Sheriff’s Department news release. A 911 call at about 8:20 p.m. Saturday alerted authorities to a man in distress on the roadside of the highway, at CTH TT in the town of Lanark. The victim, 1 31-year-old Amherst man, was airlifted to Aspirus Hospital in Wausau. His current condition has not been released.
PORTAGE COUNTY, WI
seehafernews.com

WSAW

Wausau Police release video of suspect that damaged electric meter

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wausau Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a person they said damaged a residential power meter. The incident happened around 4 a.m. Friday morning at home on the 300 block N. Bellis Street. Wausau Police said it has happened multiple times over the past few months, always around the same time of the morning.
WAUSAU, WI
WDEZ 101.9 FM

Send Off held for Miss Wisconsin

WAUSAU, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – Wausau native and Miss Wisconsin 2022 Grace Stanke will be heading to Uncasville, Connecticut for the Miss America competition. There was a local send-off event held on Sunday. She’s hoping to take the title for the state of Wisconsin and Wausau. She’s a graduate of...
WAUSAU, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Hobart-Lawrence police investigating deadly crash on I-41, 40-year-old pedestrian killed

TOWN OF LAWRENCE, Wis. (WBAY) - Hobart-Lawrence police responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian crash on I-41 southbound, south of CTH S, Friday around 9:08 p.m. A Kia was heading south on I-41 when it hit a pedestrian in the lane of traffic, according to police. A 20-year-old man from Appleton was driving the Kia. He was not hurt, but the vehicle was damaged.
HOBART, WI
WausauPilot

Thousands without power in Weston

More than 4,400 residents are without power in the Wausau area Monday, with the bulk of the outages reported in Weston. Readers tell Wausau Pilot & Review that the power outage began at about 7:30 a.m. in Weston. Other communities impacted include Ringle, Bevent, Norrie, Kronenwetter, Hatley and Wausau. Wisconsin...
WESTON, WI
hometownbroadcasting.com

11/11/22 Oshkosh Home Invader

Oshkosh Police are looking for a man who confronted a woman in her home Friday morning in the 1500 block of Covington Drive. She called police shortly after 6:30 to say a man she didn’t know was in her residence around an hour earlier. She had physical contact with him but wasn’t injured during the encounter. Ultimately the man took off. He was wearing dark clothing and a cloth face mask which covered the lower portion of his face. Police are asking that anyone who lives in the area that has video surveillance cameras check to see if the suspect shows up on their cameras between 12 and 6 am Friday morning. If you do you should call the Oshkosh Police Department and ask for Detective Robertson. If you have information and wish to remain anonymous call the Winnebago County Crime Stoppers at 1-920-231-8477.
OSHKOSH, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Fox11online.com

2 drivers receive citations after driving around emergency equipment

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY (WLUK) -- The Fox Valley Metro Police Department is reminding drivers to be vigilant of emergency equipment. During a crash on I-41 NB at HWY N just after 4 a.m. Saturday, two drivers went around the emergency equipment. The vehicles continued traveling on I-41 toward the crash location.
WBAY Green Bay

The Sensory Gym opens near Green Bay

Michelle Saldana wants to make sure her son gets justice. A Ripon High School student with cerebral palsy is raising money for robotic legs so she can walk across the stage when she receives her diploma. Updated: 2 hours ago. Cruz Beltran, 17, was laid to rest this weekend. A...
GREEN BAY, WI

