Two teens, homeowner facing possible charges in Pulaski homecoming bonfire explosion
SHAWANO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Investigators are recommending charges against three people in connection to a bonfire explosion that injured several young people from Pulaski. The Shawano County Sheriff’s Office says they have forwarded charges against a 17-year-old Green Bay boy to the District Attorney’s Office. The department...
Charges recommended for two teens in Pulaski bonfire incident
Name released in fatal Portage County SUV crash
“I wasn’t there to protect him”: Grieving mother talks to police about fatal crash
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Heartbreak. Disbelief. Pain. A grieving mother is saying her final goodbye to her son. Cruz Beltran, the 17-year-old who died in a hit-and-run crash, was laid to rest over the weekend. Today his mother is trying to move forward, taking more steps in seeking justice....
Deadly accident on I-41 in Brown County kills Green Bay man
Pedestrian airlifted, driver sought in hit-and-run crash
Police are searching for the driver of an SUV who struck a pedestrian on Hwy. 54 and fled the scene, according to a Portage County Sheriff’s Department news release. A 911 call at about 8:20 p.m. Saturday alerted authorities to a man in distress on the roadside of the highway, at CTH TT in the town of Lanark. The victim, 1 31-year-old Amherst man, was airlifted to Aspirus Hospital in Wausau. His current condition has not been released.
Pedestrian Hit and Killed Outside of Green Bay
Grand Chute police: 17-year-old jailed after series of car and gun thefts
GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) - Grand Chute police say they’re holding a local 17-year-old in the county jail after a series of vehicle thefts and thefts from vehicles since November 4. Police say between Nov. 4 and Nov. 12, four vehicles were reported stolen. In addition, there were numerous...
Mosinee man accused of dumping brother’s body after apparent overdose
A Mosinee man is accused of dumping his brother’s lifeless body next to a bridge and railroad trestle, where he was found last month following a 911 call. Michael Gendron, 39, faces charges of hiding a corpse and bail jumping in connection with the discovery, in a case filed Nov. 11 in Marathon County Circuit Court.
Wausau Police release video of suspect that damaged electric meter
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wausau Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a person they said damaged a residential power meter. The incident happened around 4 a.m. Friday morning at home on the 300 block N. Bellis Street. Wausau Police said it has happened multiple times over the past few months, always around the same time of the morning.
Send Off held for Miss Wisconsin
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – Wausau native and Miss Wisconsin 2022 Grace Stanke will be heading to Uncasville, Connecticut for the Miss America competition. There was a local send-off event held on Sunday. She’s hoping to take the title for the state of Wisconsin and Wausau. She’s a graduate of...
Hobart-Lawrence police investigating deadly crash on I-41, 40-year-old pedestrian killed
Portage County Sheriff’s Office looking for driver, vehicle involved in hit-and-run
Thousands without power in Weston
More than 4,400 residents are without power in the Wausau area Monday, with the bulk of the outages reported in Weston. Readers tell Wausau Pilot & Review that the power outage began at about 7:30 a.m. in Weston. Other communities impacted include Ringle, Bevent, Norrie, Kronenwetter, Hatley and Wausau. Wisconsin...
11/11/22 Oshkosh Home Invader
Oshkosh Police are looking for a man who confronted a woman in her home Friday morning in the 1500 block of Covington Drive. She called police shortly after 6:30 to say a man she didn’t know was in her residence around an hour earlier. She had physical contact with him but wasn’t injured during the encounter. Ultimately the man took off. He was wearing dark clothing and a cloth face mask which covered the lower portion of his face. Police are asking that anyone who lives in the area that has video surveillance cameras check to see if the suspect shows up on their cameras between 12 and 6 am Friday morning. If you do you should call the Oshkosh Police Department and ask for Detective Robertson. If you have information and wish to remain anonymous call the Winnebago County Crime Stoppers at 1-920-231-8477.
Crash on I-41 in Brown County closes all southbound lanes
WRIGHTSTOWN, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is reporting a crash on I-41 southbound at Mile Marker 156.4 in Brown County. According to WisDOT, all lanes are blocked on I-41 southbound as a result of the crash that happened around 9:10 p.m. The Brown County Sheriff’s...
2 drivers receive citations after driving around emergency equipment
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY (WLUK) -- The Fox Valley Metro Police Department is reminding drivers to be vigilant of emergency equipment. During a crash on I-41 NB at HWY N just after 4 a.m. Saturday, two drivers went around the emergency equipment. The vehicles continued traveling on I-41 toward the crash location.
Details released of shooting that killed 5-year-old in Green Bay, charges officially filed
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Green Bay could be looking at over 75 years in prison after he was charged in the shooting that killed a 5-year-old. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 37-year-old Jordan Leavy-Carter was officially charged in the shooting that killed 5-year-old Skyé Bleu Evans-Cowley.
The Sensory Gym opens near Green Bay
Michelle Saldana wants to make sure her son gets justice. A Ripon High School student with cerebral palsy is raising money for robotic legs so she can walk across the stage when she receives her diploma. Updated: 2 hours ago. Cruz Beltran, 17, was laid to rest this weekend. A...
Clintonville K9 finds gun, drugs during traffic stop
A Mosinee man was arrested in Clintonville after a K9 found drugs and a gun in his car during a traffic stop.
