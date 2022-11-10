Oshkosh Police are looking for a man who confronted a woman in her home Friday morning in the 1500 block of Covington Drive. She called police shortly after 6:30 to say a man she didn’t know was in her residence around an hour earlier. She had physical contact with him but wasn’t injured during the encounter. Ultimately the man took off. He was wearing dark clothing and a cloth face mask which covered the lower portion of his face. Police are asking that anyone who lives in the area that has video surveillance cameras check to see if the suspect shows up on their cameras between 12 and 6 am Friday morning. If you do you should call the Oshkosh Police Department and ask for Detective Robertson. If you have information and wish to remain anonymous call the Winnebago County Crime Stoppers at 1-920-231-8477.

OSHKOSH, WI ・ 3 DAYS AGO