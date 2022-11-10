ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is it time to bench Davis Mills? Lovie Smith drops blunt reaction to QB switch idea after loss to Giants

The Houston Texans continue to labor through a lost 2022 campaign, with their latest loss in Week 10 to the New York Giants only adding to their woes. As the Texans, whose record now sits at 1-7-1 on the season, continue to lose, many have wondered whether or not head coach Lovie Smith would consider sending Davis Mills to the bench amid Houston’s offensive struggles.
RUMOR: Astros looking to poach this star player from Yankees

It is never too early for the Houston Astros to make roster plans for the 2023 MLB season. The Astros, who have just won the 2022 World Series by beating the Philadelphia Phillies in the Fall Classic in six games, have a glaring need in the infield — particularly an everyday first baseman. One player […] The post RUMOR: Astros looking to poach this star player from Yankees appeared first on ClutchPoints.
