WALA-TV FOX10
2nd Annual Dia-BEAT IT Diabetes 5K Run/Fun Walk
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The 2nd Annual Dia-BEAT IT diabetes 5K Run/Fun Walk is coming up this Saturday at Tricentennial Park. Ayla Goodson is a Type 1 Diabetic and the Founder/Creator. She founded Gemini Studioz Empowerment to hep engage the community, bring an awareness to health and fitness, and to serve others. Click on the link to learn more.
WALA-TV FOX10
“The Return -- Returning to our Roots”
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -There’s an event to help restore parts of Africatown. TIME: 4 TO 7PM Meet and greet 4 to 5, 5pm to 7pm Program. Purpose: Raising funds to restore the Flags at the Africatown cemetery and designing and building a memorial garden. To purchase tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-return-tickets-440601499947. For...
WALA-TV FOX10
Omega Psi Phi Fraternity’s Achievement Week
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Omega Psi Phi Fraternity is holding an Achievement Week with activities almost every day this week. U.J. Robinson Memorial Center, 266 Mobile St., Mobile AL. Tuesday, Nov. 15th Health and Wellness Fair. 2 p.m. – 6 p.m. New Pleasant View Baptist Church, 1517 Katye St., Mobile,...
List of free Thanksgiving food distributions along the Gulf Coast
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Dozens of food distributions are happening along the Gulf Coast to provide help before Thanksgiving. As the price of groceries remains inflated, nonprofits have seen an increase in the number of families that have needed assistance this year. Feeding the Gulf Coast plans to distribute nearly 200,000 lbs. of food to […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Holiday Market held in Robertsdale, benefiting DASH Foundation of Baldwin County
ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WALA) - From holiday music to décor, it’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas. ‘Twas the case in Robertsdale for the 6th Annual Holiday Market hosted by Baldwin County Boss Babes. There were more than a hundred vendors ready to sell and with plenty of...
WALA-TV FOX10
Drug Education Council holds 2nd Annual Disc Golf Tournament in Loxley
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The non-profit organization, Drug Education Council held its 2nd Annual Disc Golf Tournament in Loxley. Disc golf amateurs and pros alike, came out to support. Discs were flying across the course to help fight the use of drugs and honor lost, loved ones. “It’s a really...
WALA-TV FOX10
Gulf Coast Spotlight: ‘Buy a Tree Change a Life’ at Oak Park Church
Oak Park Church is gearing up for Buy a Tree Change a Life. It all kicks off November 20, 2022 at 3321 Sollie Road in Mobile. You can shop for your Christmas tree Monday-Thursday 3-8 p.m. and 10-8 p.m. Friday- Sunday. For more information, visit them online. --- Download the...
thepulsepensacola.com
Served, Sacrificed, Yet Struggling: More than 12,000 Veterans in Escambia and Santa Rosa Counties Living in Financial Hardship
They’ve served and sacrificed for our country yet nearly one quarter — 22% — of our community’s 54,392 veterans struggle to afford the basics, according to a new report from United Way of West Florida and its research partner United For ALICE. In 2019, while 7%...
Cold weather increasing need for help around Mobile, Pensacola
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — We’re getting near-freezing temperatures overnight for the second night in a row. More people in need are seeking shelter from the cold. As a cold wind whips through Mobile Sunday, you can see the chill in the air just by what people are wearing. Extra layers, extra hats or hoods, and […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Alabama lists eight Mobile County schools as ‘failing,’ but officials tout improvements
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Alabama’s latest list of “failing” schools names eight in Mobile County, but officials highlighted improvement by two schools that were on previous assessments. This is the first failing schools list in three years because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Mobile County list includes...
Foley Veterans Day Parade has biggest turnout in history
FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Foley Veterans Day Parade snaked its way through downtown Foley, starting on Verbena Avenue and ending at Max Griffin Park Friday morning. Veterans from all over the state and country came out to be recognized. Leon McGhee, a Vietnam veteran, looks forward to this day each and every year. “It’s […]
The ‘Lady’ returns to Barber Marina in Baldwin County
She's been gone for more than two years but now the "Lady in the Water" at Barber Marina is back home.
WALA-TV FOX10
Rain on the way for overnight into Tuesday
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Thankfully it’ll be warmer today than it was Sunday afternoon. We’ll reach the mid 60s later this afternoon with a gradual increase in clouds. We remain dry today, but some much needed rain will roll through here late tonight and early tomorrow thanks to a gulf low. Rain coverage will be at 70%. Severe weather is unlikely due to warm unstable air remaining offshore. Most of this will be straight rain as it moves from west to east and then exits the area during the day Tuesday.
WALA-TV FOX10
2 juveniles lost in woods found safe, Silverhill PD says
SILVERHILL, Ala. (WALA) - Two missing juveniles lost in some woods in Silverhill over the weekend have been found safe, according to the Silverhill police chief. It was at 6:25 p.m. Sunday when the Silverhill Fire Department was dispatched to assist the the Silverhill Police Department in finding the two missing juveniles lost in a wooded area. After an intense search, the lost juveniles were located, received medical treatment and were reunited with their families.
WPMI
675 free Thanksgiving Turkeys to be given away through November
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — 675 Free Turkeys will be given away for this Thanksgiving at the following locations and dates:. Toulminville Crichton Community Development Corporation will give away 400 turkeys on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at the Dotch Community Center located in Trinity Gardens beginning at 8:00 a.m. Revelation-Maysville...
School bus crash in Mobile, no students injured
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Just before 7 Monday morning, a Mobile County Public School school bus was struck by a white Toyota at Halls Mill Road and McVay Drive. Authorities said students were inside the bus. The driver of the Toyota was taken to the hospital. Officials said none of the students in the bus […]
Site work begins at new Silverhill Elementary School property
SILVERHILL, Ala. (WKRG) – For the first time since the 75-acre property was purchased in July of 2021, crews are clearing the land making way for the new Silverhill Elementary School. “To see actual trees come down, dirt being moved, to see crews out it’s just been an amazing thing,” said Silverhill Mayor Jared Lyles. […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Creating Holiday Hospitality Hot Spots in your home
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -There are several spaces in the home we can all prepare for holiday guests. Closets by Design is here to help!. Krystal Blaydes shares how you can organize hot spots in your home ahead of your holiday gathering. For more information you can call 1-800-BY-DESIGN or online...
utv44.com
Risk of severe weather for beach zones Tue AM
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Level 1 (Marginal) risk of severe weather Tuesday morning for Baldwin county beaches eastward into extreme coastal zones of Escambia (FL) & Santa Rosa counties in the FL Panhandle. Primary threat damaging wind gusts and an isolated tornado can't be ruled out. Meanwhile for your...
WALA-TV FOX10
UMS-Wright honors veterans during Veterans Day assembly
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Students in our area spent the day honoring veterans. At UMWS-Wright, a line of students greeted veterans, waving flags and cheering. UMS-Wright alum and former special forces major Brad Israel was the guest speaker. “Walking through and seeing what it means to these students and these...
