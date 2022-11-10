Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
HPD: Man breaks into La Michoacana, steals large amounts of money
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man is wanted after breaking into a ‘La Michoacana’ meat market, police said. The break-in occurred at 12:13 a.m. Nov. 11 at the ‘La Michoacana,’ located at the 900 block of W. Harrison, Harlingen Police Department stated. “Once inside the store the male took a large amount of US currency, […]
Car bursts in flames after crash in Pharr
Correction: The location of the crash has been updated PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — First responders battled a blaze in Pharr after a crash Monday, officials say. According to a post by the Texas Department of Transportation, Pharr District, the accident occurred near Alamo Road and Military Highway. Sgt. Maria Montalvo, a public information officer with […]
Man screaming in the street leads to stash house discovery, police say
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Edinburg police discovered a stash house after man created a disturbance on the street, police said. The Edinburg Police Department stated that they received a call of a 35-year-old man screaming in the streets at 3:30 a.m. Saturday at the 1500 block of Thompson Street. Officers made contact with the man […]
kurv.com
Man Run Over And Killed In Weslaco
No charges are expected after a driver struck and killed a man in Weslaco Friday night. 46-year-old Sie Garcia was walking near North Texas Boulevard and Adelita Street at around 9 p.m. Friday when he was hit by a vehicle. The driver stayed at the scene and Garcia was rushed...
Border Patrol arrest 117 migrants in separate failed smuggling attempts
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Border Patrol agents across the Rio Grande Valley made 117 arrests this week in four failed smuggling attempts. Nov. 8 On Tuesday, Nov. 8, a McAllen Border Patrol Station camera operator spotted bodies running northbound from the Rio Grande near Abram. The detection prompted Customs and Border Patrol Air and Marine […]
PD: Man arrested for stealing cars from lots, deceived salespeople by switching out keys
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police arrested a man who was wanted for theft of a motor vehicle. Marco Antonio Salas, 43, was arrested on four counts of theft of a motor vehicle, Brownsville police say. According to Investigator Martin Sandoval, the Brownsville Police Department public information officer, Salas was wanted for stealing cars from […]
Man threatens couple with knife, slashes their tires, police say
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police arrested a man accused of chasing a man and woman with a knife and slashing their tires. Ricardo De La Garza was taken into custody by the Brownsville Police Department Criminal Investigation Unit for the offenses of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon family violence, criminal mischief, assault and […]
Border Patrol: Woman arrested with Barrett .50 caliber in her possession
WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A woman was arrested Tuesday after U.S. Border Patrol agents found a Barrett .50 caliber rifle in the backseat of her SUV. Elizabeth Santiago was arrested for attempting to export the rifle from the United States without a license or written authorization, court documents stated. A criminal complaint obtained by ValleyCentral […]
KLTV
Texas Sheriff fired following allegations of indecency with a child
MISSION, Texas (KWTX) - A Hidalgo Sheriff County Deputy has been fired after an investigation was done in connection to allegations of committing indecency with a child. David Munoz, 35, was arrested after the Mission Police Department obtained a warrant for his arrested and residence. Today, November 2, 2022, after...
KRGV
Teen arrested after human-smuggling related chase ends in crash at McAllen shopping center
A 17-year-old male driver was arrested in connection with a crash near a McAllen shopping center that the Texas Department of Public Safety said was caused by a human-smuggling related chase. According to DPS, the vehicle driven by an unidentified 17-year-old male evaded authorities before crashing. Six people bailed from...
Alamo man sentenced for crash that killed motorcyclist
ALAMO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An Alamo man was sentenced to state jail for his involvement in a 2019 crash that left a motorcyclist dead. Carlos Vasquez was ordered to serve seven years in state jail on Tuesday after pleading guilty to charges of accident involving death, according to Hidalgo County Jail records. An indictment obtained […]
CCSO executes warrant near Harlingen elementary school
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cameron County Sheriff’s investigators executed an arrest warrant for Usbaldo Garza Jr. on Monday. According to a social post from Sheriff Eric Garza, investigators along with Harlingen Police Department and investigators with the Cameron County District Attorney’s office executed the warrant at a home near an elementary school in Harlingen. Investigators […]
DPS pursuit of stolen pickup starts in Kenedy County, ends with rollover in Harlingen
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A vehicle pursuit that began in Kenedy County and ended in Harlingen is under investigation by the Texas Department of Public Safety. The driver is being charged with evading arrest with a motor vehicle, possession of a stolen vehicle, failure to stop and render aid, three charges of deadly conduct due […]
San Juan man convicted for transporting migrants in tractor-trailer
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Rio Grande Valley man was guilty of illegally transporting migrants within the United States, according to a ruling from a federal jury in Corpus Christi. After a two-day trial, a jury convicted Rodolfo Cazares, 52, of San Juan, the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Southern District of Texas announced […]
Driver pulls out machete after road rage incident in Brownsville, police say
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Brownsville man was arrested after threatening a man and a woman with a machete, police said. Mark Anthony Vasquez, 20, was taken into custody Nov. 8 at the 6700 block of Pino Azul on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to Brownsville police. A woman driving a […]
KRGV
Brownsville police seeking man accused of failing to complete construction job
The Brownville Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a man wanted on a theft charge. Rafael Dimas Gonzalez is wanted by police after he was hired to do construction work on a residence last year that he never started on. According to a news release, the...
Remains of missing Texas woman identified in Colorado 35 years later
Authorities in Colorado have identified the remains of a missing Texas woman 35 years after her disappearance.
Edinburg man pleads not guilty to kidnapping, raping woman at gunpoint
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An Edinburg man pleaded not guilty after being arrested on charges of kidnapping and sexual assault. Victor Alfonso Cereno was arrested on charges of aggravated kidnapping with a deadly weapon and aggravated sexual assault, according to Hidalgo County Jail records. Records show that Cereno entered a plea of not guilty Wednesday. […]
cw39.com
Former Brownsville cop ordered to prison
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A former Brownsville Police officer has been sentenced to federal prison. According to a news release from the United States Attorney’s Office Southern District of Texas, Jose Salinas, 53, was ordered to serve eight years in federal prison by U.S. District Judge Fernando Rodriguez Jr. after his conviction of trafficking one kilogram of methamphetamine.
IDEA student arrested after making threats to students and staff, authorities say
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A student at an IDEA school in Edinburg was taken into custody after allegations of making verbal threats to staff and classmates on Friday. A 16-year-old student at IDEA Toros College Prep made comments threatening to cause bodily injury to the staff and students attending the school, according to a news […]
Comments / 0