ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcallen, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ValleyCentral

HPD: Man breaks into La Michoacana, steals large amounts of money

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man is wanted after breaking into a ‘La Michoacana’ meat market, police said. The break-in occurred at 12:13 a.m. Nov. 11 at the ‘La Michoacana,’ located at the 900 block of W. Harrison, Harlingen Police Department stated. “Once inside the store the male took a large amount of US currency, […]
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Car bursts in flames after crash in Pharr

Correction: The location of the crash has been updated PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — First responders battled a blaze in Pharr after a crash Monday, officials say. According to a post by the Texas Department of Transportation, Pharr District, the accident occurred near Alamo Road and Military Highway. Sgt. Maria Montalvo, a public information officer with […]
PHARR, TX
kurv.com

Man Run Over And Killed In Weslaco

No charges are expected after a driver struck and killed a man in Weslaco Friday night. 46-year-old Sie Garcia was walking near North Texas Boulevard and Adelita Street at around 9 p.m. Friday when he was hit by a vehicle. The driver stayed at the scene and Garcia was rushed...
WESLACO, TX
ValleyCentral

PD: Man arrested for stealing cars from lots, deceived salespeople by switching out keys

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police arrested a man who was wanted for theft of a motor vehicle. Marco Antonio Salas, 43, was arrested on four counts of theft of a motor vehicle, Brownsville police say. According to Investigator Martin Sandoval, the Brownsville Police Department public information officer, Salas was wanted for stealing cars from […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Man threatens couple with knife, slashes their tires, police say

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police arrested a man accused of chasing a man and woman with a knife and slashing their tires. Ricardo De La Garza was taken into custody by the Brownsville Police Department Criminal Investigation Unit for the offenses of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon family violence, criminal mischief, assault and […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Border Patrol: Woman arrested with Barrett .50 caliber in her possession

WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A woman was arrested Tuesday after U.S. Border Patrol agents found a Barrett .50 caliber rifle in the backseat of her SUV. Elizabeth Santiago was arrested for attempting to export the rifle from the United States without a license or written authorization, court documents stated. A criminal complaint obtained by ValleyCentral […]
WESLACO, TX
KLTV

Texas Sheriff fired following allegations of indecency with a child

MISSION, Texas (KWTX) - A Hidalgo Sheriff County Deputy has been fired after an investigation was done in connection to allegations of committing indecency with a child. David Munoz, 35, was arrested after the Mission Police Department obtained a warrant for his arrested and residence. Today, November 2, 2022, after...
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

Alamo man sentenced for crash that killed motorcyclist

ALAMO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An Alamo man was sentenced to state jail for his involvement in a 2019 crash that left a motorcyclist dead. Carlos Vasquez was ordered to serve seven years in state jail on Tuesday after pleading guilty to charges of accident involving death, according to Hidalgo County Jail records. An indictment obtained […]
ALAMO, TX
ValleyCentral

CCSO executes warrant near Harlingen elementary school

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cameron County Sheriff’s investigators executed an arrest warrant for Usbaldo Garza Jr. on Monday. According to a social post from Sheriff Eric Garza, investigators along with Harlingen Police Department and investigators with the Cameron County District Attorney’s office executed the warrant at a home near an elementary school in Harlingen. Investigators […]
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

San Juan man convicted for transporting migrants in tractor-trailer

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Rio Grande Valley man was guilty of illegally transporting migrants within the United States, according to a ruling from a federal jury in Corpus Christi. After a two-day trial, a jury convicted Rodolfo Cazares, 52, of San Juan, the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Southern District of Texas announced […]
SAN JUAN, TX
ValleyCentral

Edinburg man pleads not guilty to kidnapping, raping woman at gunpoint

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An Edinburg man pleaded not guilty after being arrested on charges of kidnapping and sexual assault. Victor Alfonso Cereno was arrested on charges of aggravated kidnapping with a deadly weapon and aggravated sexual assault, according to Hidalgo County Jail records. Records show that Cereno entered a plea of not guilty Wednesday. […]
EDINBURG, TX
cw39.com

Former Brownsville cop ordered to prison

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A former Brownsville Police officer has been sentenced to federal prison. According to a news release from the United States Attorney’s Office Southern District of Texas, Jose Salinas, 53, was ordered to serve eight years in federal prison by U.S. District Judge Fernando Rodriguez Jr. after his conviction of trafficking one kilogram of methamphetamine.
BROWNSVILLE, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy