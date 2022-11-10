ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cathedral City, CA

Cathedral City celebrates the opening of $27M veterans housing development

By City News Service
KESQ News Channel 3
KESQ News Channel 3
 4 days ago

City and community leaders gathered today to celebrate the grand opening of the $27 million veterans housing development in Cathedral City.

The grand opening ceremony was held at 10 a.m. Thursday in the new veteran's Village, at 30600 Landau Blvd., according to city officials. Stakeholders Mayor Ernesto Gutierrez, Riverside County Supervisor Manuel Perez, John Bigley of Urban Housing Communities and others spoke at the ceremony.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1O6Z0J_0j6W2qXC00

City officials said that the veteran's housing development project launched from a conversation between Lori Zito of the Urban Housing Communities and former Mayor Gregory S. Pettis, who died in 2019. During their conversation, they came to the realization that homeless veterans in the Coachella Valley needed housing.

A groundbreaking ceremony for the Veteran's Village project, was held in April 21, 2021.

On Thursday, Veteran's Village was officially opened with 48 one-bedroom units and 12 two-bedroom units including amenities such as a community center, a swimming pool, a horseshoe court and bocce ball courts, city officials said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ua7kb_0j6W2qXC00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FaKTi_0j6W2qXC00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZE0Vm_0j6W2qXC00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16wNq9_0j6W2qXC00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QlRT1_0j6W2qXC00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LDzVL_0j6W2qXC00

Veterans will also have access to supportive services from organizations including Mental Health Systems, Loma Linda Veterans Administration, Riverside Continuum of Care and the Salvation Army, according to city officials.

The California Tax Credit Allocation Committee, Citibank, RBC, Veterans Housing and Homeless Prevention funds through Housing and Community Development, the county, the city and the office of Assemblyman Eduardo Garcia, D-Coachella, helped fund the project.

Be the first to know when news breaks in Coachella Valley. Download the News Channel 3 app here.

Get the News Channel 3 app here.

The post Cathedral City celebrates the opening of $27M veterans housing development appeared first on KESQ .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KESQ News Channel 3

Indio receives a $256K grant to expand internet access in underserved communities

The city of Indio received a $256,746 state grant to deploy high-speed broadband services to thousands of people in Downtown Indio and the Jewel neighborhood. The Jewel neighborhood is located east of Jackson Street and north of Avenue 45. Approximately 6,500 residents, which is almost a quarter of residents in that area, lack internet access, The post Indio receives a $256K grant to expand internet access in underserved communities appeared first on KESQ.
INDIO, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Firefighters knock down fire at Las Primaveras Resort & Spa in Desert Hot Springs

Firefighters were able to quickly knock down a fire at the Las Primaveras Resort and Spa in Desert Hot Springs Monday evening. The fire occurred in the area of Ocotillo Road and 6th Street at around 5:15 p.m. According to Cal Fire, firefighters arrived and found a one-story abandoned apartment building with multiple units on The post Firefighters knock down fire at Las Primaveras Resort & Spa in Desert Hot Springs appeared first on KESQ.
DESERT HOT SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Watch: 25th Annual Palm Springs Veterans Day parade

Thousands of people gathered in downtown for the 25th annual Palm Springs Veterans Day parade. The parade kicked off with a flyover from the Palm Springs Air Museum. Immediately following the parade, the Palm Springs High School Spirit of the Sands Band performed a post-parade patriotic concert on the corner of Palm Canyon and Amado The post Watch: 25th Annual Palm Springs Veterans Day parade appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
ukenreport.com

Relocation Efforts Set for Oasis Mobile Home Park

OASIS – Twelve families will be able to relocate from Oasis Mobile Home Park into better living conditions by early next year after the Riverside County Board of Supervisors unanimously this week allocated money for the move. The county supervisors approved using $279,000 from a $30 million state relocation...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

7 RivCo hiking areas, including Whitewater Canyon, open for first time since May 23

Riverside County reopened several hiking areas on Monday due to improved conditions that have decreased the fire threat.   Riverside County Fire Chief Bill Weiser received approval from the Board of Supervisors to reopen seven hiking areas in the county starting Monday. "I am pleased that we are able to open these beautiful areas of Riverside The post 7 RivCo hiking areas, including Whitewater Canyon, open for first time since May 23 appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
The Associated Press

KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Two New Communities Within the Popular Olivebrook Master Plan in Winchester, California

WINCHESTER, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 11, 2022-- KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of two new communities within the homebuilder’s Olivebrook master plan in the popular Riverside County town of Winchester. Cheyenne and Rock Meadows at Olivebrook are conveniently situated at Olive Avenue and Leon Road, south of Highway 74 between Highway 79 and Interstate 215. The new communities are just minutes away from shopping, dining and entertainment at Menifee Countryside Marketplace and Menifee Town Center and near hiking, biking, camping, boating and fishing at Diamond Valley Lake, one of the largest reservoirs in Southern California. Residents will also enjoy the community’s close proximity to Loma Linda University Medical Center and Mount San Jacinto College. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221111005522/en/ KB Home announces the grand opening of two new communities within the popular Olivebrook master plan in Winchester, California. (Photo: Business Wire)
WINCHESTER, CA
recordgazette.net

Entrepreneurial ‘Spirit’ candidate rivets competition in Beaumont

Joe Frainee has worked for Risco Inc. since he was 18, fresh out of high school with no real sense of direction. His late father, also named Joseph, ran the company when it was in Highland, and insisted that the younger Joe help him with the company until he could figure out what he wanted to do in life.
BEAUMONT, CA
iebusinessdaily.com

Camacho named head nurse for Temecula Valley Hospital

Angie Camacho has been named Temecula Valley Hospital’s chief nursing officer. A registered nurse for more than 20 years, Camacho was most recently administrator and chief nursing officer at Chino Valley Medical Center and San Dimas Community Hospital, according to a statement on Temecula Valley’s website. She began...
TEMECULA, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Riverside County Cancels Burn Permit Suspension

(CNS) – Riverside County’s burn permit suspension was lifted Monday, allowing residents to burn on permitted days. As of 8 a.m. Monday, county residents with current and valid agriculture and residential burn permits can burn on permitted days, according to a statement from the Riverside County Fire Department.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs Aerial Tramway gearing up for busy holiday season

About 10,000 people visited the Palm Springs Aerial Tramway this Veterans Day, and their busy season is just beginning. The majority of spectators were all there for the same reason. Roy Rodriguez, who was visiting from Temecula says he told his family, "Let's go to the tram so we can get close and personal to The post Palm Springs Aerial Tramway gearing up for busy holiday season appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Poll watchers survey ongoing ballot counting process in Riverside County

Ballots are still being counted following last week’s General Election in Riverside County. According to the Riverside County Registrar of Voters, there are approximately 111,000 Vote-by-Mail and 10,000 Provisional ballots that still need to be processed.  The office says that ballots that were postmarked on or before the General Election Day are also in need The post Poll watchers survey ongoing ballot counting process in Riverside County appeared first on KESQ.
KESQ News Channel 3

Ken Calvert wins reelection for 41st Congressional District, AP projects

Republican Congressman Ken Calvert has won reelection for the 41st Congressional District, the Associated Press projects. BREAKING: Republican Ken Calvert wins reelection to U.S. House in California's 41st Congressional District. #APracecall at 8:00 p.m. PST. https://t.co/2nlgpjiEZK— AP Politics (@AP_Politics) November 15, 2022 Calvert was down by over 10,000 votes when the results were released on The post Ken Calvert wins reelection for 41st Congressional District, AP projects appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Second Saturday Local Latin festival

Second Saturdays Center Stage is a FREE community concert series for all ages located downtown Indio off Smurr Street and Indio Blvd. Families enjoyed kid-friendly activities and games. Local food vendors like Birria & Taqueria came with their food trucks to serve the community as the free concert continued. Locals had the opportunity to support some The post Second Saturday Local Latin festival appeared first on KESQ.
INDIO, CA
ukenreport.com

Veterans Pancake Breakfast Set in Coachella

COACHELLA – All Veterans from the Coachella Valley and their families are welcome to attend a free pancake breakfast at Veterans’ Memorial Park on Saturday, Nov. 12 at 9 a.m. This event honors Veterans from all branches of the military. “Veterans hold a very special place in our...
COACHELLA, CA
z1077fm.com

Hay Festival in Joshua Tree, Tamalada and Music Sunday 11/13

The Hay Festival is happening right now at the Joshua Tree Retreat Center – with film screenings, music, dance and food events that celebrate Aztlan culture. On yesterday’s Morning Show with Cody and Jef – Tamale expert Ray Rodriguez joined the hosts to talk about the Tamalada that’s taking place on Sunday at the Food for Thought Café in the retreat center.
JOSHUA TREE, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Measure A has the city of La Quinta divided

La Quinta's Measure A is leaning towards a Yes vote. A "Yes" on Measure A would put specific limits on short-term vacation rentals in the city. "Approximately $8 million in tax revenue to the City would be lost annually," said Marcie Graham, La Quinta's Marketing, Brandshaper & Communications. A "No" on Measure A will keep The post Measure A has the city of La Quinta divided appeared first on KESQ.
LA QUINTA, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

La Quinta High School Culinary Academy hosts ‘Feed the Heroes’ luncheon for Veterans Day

The La Quinta High School Culinary Academy along with the Family, Career and Community Leaders of America hosted a Thanksgiving luncheon today in honor of Veterans Day. The event was held Thursday at the Blackhawk Kitchen located at 79255 Blackhawk Way in La Quinta. “This Thanksgiving meal is awesome. There’s turkey and ham – it's The post La Quinta High School Culinary Academy hosts ‘Feed the Heroes’ luncheon for Veterans Day appeared first on KESQ.
LA QUINTA, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Veterans, service members celebrate 247th birthday of Marine Corps in Palm Springs

Thursday, November 10th marks 247 years since the United State Marine Corps was established. Locally, veterans and service members across the Coachella Valley are honoring those who dedicated and continue to dedicate their lives to service. “Anybody that’s been in the Marine Corps will tell you, your life changes when you become a Marine," said The post Veterans, service members celebrate 247th birthday of Marine Corps in Palm Springs appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
Fontana Herald News

Fire damages two buildings in southwestern Fontana on Nov. 13

A fire damaged two buildings in southwestern Fontana on the morning of Nov. 13, according to the San Bernardino County Fire Department. Crews were dispatched to a reported commercial fire in the 11100 block of Calabash Avenue. Crews quickly arrived to find smoke and fire showing from a vacant commercial building with multiple immediate exposures.
FONTANA, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs, CA
23K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Palm Springs, CA from KESQ News Channel 3, the Desert's News Leader.

 https://kesq.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy