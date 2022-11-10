Read full article on original website
13 WHAM
MCC students help refugee families acclimate to Rochester with interactive play
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Students at Monroe Community College helped refugee children and families acclimate themselves Monday night in Rochester with a night of interactive play. MCC's Phi Theta Kappa, an international honor society, hosted a resource fair and an evening full of activities for refugees in Rochester. "Play can...
13 WHAM
Rochester Fire Department promotes 17 firefighters
Rochester, N.Y. — Monday was a proud day for city firefighters. The Rochester Fire Department held a promotion ceremony for 17 officers at Strong Museum. The department promoted six firefighters to captain and 11 to lieutenant. "For a firefighter, the two greatest moments in your career are when you...
13 WHAM
United and Healing Through Hope hosts church and resource fair
Rochester, N.Y. — United and Healing Through Hope of Monroe County hosted a church and resource fair on Saturday. The event provided the public an opportunity to register to receive a Thanksgiving Food Basket. Those who attended the event were also able to learn about the resources that churches,...
13 WHAM
Benefit concert helps Ukrainian family to resettle in Canandaigua
Canandaigua, N.Y. — Connie Fredericks-Malone put on a benefit concert in support of Called to Care, Canandaigua’s effort to resettle a Ukrainian family in Canandaigua on Sunday. The concert was held at the First Congregational Church in Canandaigua and was also live streamed. Fredericks-Malone sings jazz standards made...
13 WHAM
Monroe County announces funds for youth workforce development program
Rochester, N.Y. — Working to break down barriers for at-risk youth and their families in the Greater Rochester area. Monroe County leaders announced $5.8 million in funding towards The Hive, which combines the services of several community youth-serving nonprofit organizations, including EnCompass, the Boys and Girls Club, and Teen Empowerment.
13 WHAM
Sweet Creations gingerbread display returns to George Eastman Museum
Rochester, N.Y. — The George Eastman Museum’s annual Sweet Creations gingerbread display returned this weekend. The display includes more than 60 cleverly designed decorated gingerbread creations. The hours of the display are:. Tuesday - Saturday 10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. Sunday 11:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. The display...
13 WHAM
Renovations complete at Park Square apartments
Rochester, N.Y. — Local leaders cut the ribbon Monday morning on the newly renovated Park Square apartment building downtown. The $118 million project included upgrades to the 48-year-old facility on Manhattan Square Drive to provide a new and improved living space for 335 affordable housing units. Amenities for residents...
13 WHAM
Cold air returns to WNY
Rochester, NY (WHAM) - A chilly northwest flow of air made a return to WNY today. The high temperature didn't escape the 30s for many areas. Also, for the first time this season, most communities near Rochester recorded their first snowflakes of the season today. You may be wondering if...
13 WHAM
Central Library of Rochester hosts birthday celebration for late local trailblazer
Rochester, N.Y. — The Central Library of Rochester joined the daughter of activist, author, publisher, historian, and radio personality Howard W. Coles to celebrate what would be his 119th birthday on Sunday,. Coles passed away on December 10, 1998. Members of Coles’ family and loved ones honored the late...
13 WHAM
Cold air is sticking around
Rochester, NY (WHAM) - Our unusually mild weather pattern has come to an end in WNY. Through the first 12 days of this month the average temperature is nearly 10 degrees above normal. A deep trough of low pressure in the atmosphere will start to quickly turn this trend around over the next few weeks.
13 WHAM
Veterans share importance of Monroe County's first Veteran's Day Parade
Rochester, N.Y. — Red, white, and blue lined Highland Park as community members and local leaders paid tribute to past and present members of the Armed Forces with Monroe County's first-ever Veteran's Day Parade. Many veterans at the parade shared their stories from war, but also shared what they...
13 WHAM
Career fair educates others about employment opportunities in construction
Rochester, N.Y. — Many were able to learn about emerging employment opportunities in construction at the Boys & Girls Club of Rochester on Saturday. New York State Assemblymembers Harry Bronson and Demond Meeks partnered with UNiCON Rochester Careers in Construction Inc. and hosted a career fair focusing on construction.
13 WHAM
Time to ready your car for winter
Snow will be here soon, which means it is time to make sure your vehicle is ready to take on the winter roads. At Turning Leaf Auto Repair in Henrietta, technicians have already been busy checking out cars, and putting on snow tires. Owner Brian Siebert said at the top...
13 WHAM
Woman stabbed on Seneca Manor Drive
Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police Officers responded to Rochester General Hospital for the report of a woman stabbed around 4:30 a.m. Saturday. Upon arrival, police located the victim, a woman in her 20's. The victim suffered a laceration to the upper body and is currently being treated at RGH...
13 WHAM
Rochester Police: Three women shot, two dead Monday night
Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police say two women are dead after a shooting on the city's northwest side. Around 7:20 p.m., officers responded to a residence on Costar Street for reports of multiple people shot. Upon arrival, police found three women who were shot. One of them was dead...
13 WHAM
Car crashes into pond next to Bill Gray's Iceplex
Henrietta, N.Y. — Around 11:00 a.m. a 18-year-old driver and her 17-year-old passenger were transported to Strong Memorial Hospital after the car they were riding in slid out of control and crashed into a pond on Rt. 390 southbound, next to Bill Gray's Iceplex. Both women were transported as...
13 WHAM
Man recovering after being shot at Genesee Valley Park
Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police Officers responded to Strong Memorial Hospital for the report of a walk-in shooting victim around 9:30 p.m. Saturday. Upon arrival, officers were directed to the victim, a 22-year-old man who was suffering from at least one gunshot wound to his upper body. After treatment,...
13 WHAM
2 RSV deaths reported in Monroe County amid early surge in cases
Rochester, N.Y. — It's not unusual to see people with runny noses, coughing and sneezing this time of year. However, local doctors say what is concerning is a rising number of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) cases this early in the season. "We saw more cases in October than we...
13 WHAM
Monroe County Fire investigating fire at Silo Restaurant & Bar on Paddy Creek Circle
Greece, N.Y. — Monroe County Fire is investigating a fire that happened at Silo Restaurant & Bar on Paddy Creek Circle on Saturday. Ridge Road Fire was able to get the fire controlled quickly, and Barnard Fire, Gates Fire and North Greece Fire also responded to assist. The restaurant...
13 WHAM
Causes of death released for Geneva man & 2-year-old son
Geneva, N.Y. — The Monroe County medical examiner has determined what caused the deaths of an Ontario County man and his toddler son earlier this year. David Conde Sr., 59, and his 2-year-old son David Jr. were found dead Feb. 15 inside an apartment on Hamilton Street in Geneva.
