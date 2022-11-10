ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

13 WHAM

Rochester Fire Department promotes 17 firefighters

Rochester, N.Y. — Monday was a proud day for city firefighters. The Rochester Fire Department held a promotion ceremony for 17 officers at Strong Museum. The department promoted six firefighters to captain and 11 to lieutenant. "For a firefighter, the two greatest moments in your career are when you...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

United and Healing Through Hope hosts church and resource fair

Rochester, N.Y. — United and Healing Through Hope of Monroe County hosted a church and resource fair on Saturday. The event provided the public an opportunity to register to receive a Thanksgiving Food Basket. Those who attended the event were also able to learn about the resources that churches,...
MONROE COUNTY, NY
13 WHAM

Benefit concert helps Ukrainian family to resettle in Canandaigua

Canandaigua, N.Y. — Connie Fredericks-Malone put on a benefit concert in support of Called to Care, Canandaigua’s effort to resettle a Ukrainian family in Canandaigua on Sunday. The concert was held at the First Congregational Church in Canandaigua and was also live streamed. Fredericks-Malone sings jazz standards made...
CANANDAIGUA, NY
13 WHAM

Monroe County announces funds for youth workforce development program

Rochester, N.Y. — Working to break down barriers for at-risk youth and their families in the Greater Rochester area. Monroe County leaders announced $5.8 million in funding towards The Hive, which combines the services of several community youth-serving nonprofit organizations, including EnCompass, the Boys and Girls Club, and Teen Empowerment.
MONROE COUNTY, NY
13 WHAM

Sweet Creations gingerbread display returns to George Eastman Museum

Rochester, N.Y. — The George Eastman Museum’s annual Sweet Creations gingerbread display returned this weekend. The display includes more than 60 cleverly designed decorated gingerbread creations. The hours of the display are:. Tuesday - Saturday 10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. Sunday 11:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. The display...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Renovations complete at Park Square apartments

Rochester, N.Y. — Local leaders cut the ribbon Monday morning on the newly renovated Park Square apartment building downtown. The $118 million project included upgrades to the 48-year-old facility on Manhattan Square Drive to provide a new and improved living space for 335 affordable housing units. Amenities for residents...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Cold air returns to WNY

Rochester, NY (WHAM) - A chilly northwest flow of air made a return to WNY today. The high temperature didn't escape the 30s for many areas. Also, for the first time this season, most communities near Rochester recorded their first snowflakes of the season today. You may be wondering if...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Cold air is sticking around

Rochester, NY (WHAM) - Our unusually mild weather pattern has come to an end in WNY. Through the first 12 days of this month the average temperature is nearly 10 degrees above normal. A deep trough of low pressure in the atmosphere will start to quickly turn this trend around over the next few weeks.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Career fair educates others about employment opportunities in construction

Rochester, N.Y. — Many were able to learn about emerging employment opportunities in construction at the Boys & Girls Club of Rochester on Saturday. New York State Assemblymembers Harry Bronson and Demond Meeks partnered with UNiCON Rochester Careers in Construction Inc. and hosted a career fair focusing on construction.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Time to ready your car for winter

Snow will be here soon, which means it is time to make sure your vehicle is ready to take on the winter roads. At Turning Leaf Auto Repair in Henrietta, technicians have already been busy checking out cars, and putting on snow tires. Owner Brian Siebert said at the top...
HENRIETTA, NY
13 WHAM

Woman stabbed on Seneca Manor Drive

Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police Officers responded to Rochester General Hospital for the report of a woman stabbed around 4:30 a.m. Saturday. Upon arrival, police located the victim, a woman in her 20's. The victim suffered a laceration to the upper body and is currently being treated at RGH...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Rochester Police: Three women shot, two dead Monday night

Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police say two women are dead after a shooting on the city's northwest side. Around 7:20 p.m., officers responded to a residence on Costar Street for reports of multiple people shot. Upon arrival, police found three women who were shot. One of them was dead...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Car crashes into pond next to Bill Gray's Iceplex

Henrietta, N.Y. — Around 11:00 a.m. a 18-year-old driver and her 17-year-old passenger were transported to Strong Memorial Hospital after the car they were riding in slid out of control and crashed into a pond on Rt. 390 southbound, next to Bill Gray's Iceplex. Both women were transported as...
HENRIETTA, NY
13 WHAM

Man recovering after being shot at Genesee Valley Park

Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police Officers responded to Strong Memorial Hospital for the report of a walk-in shooting victim around 9:30 p.m. Saturday. Upon arrival, officers were directed to the victim, a 22-year-old man who was suffering from at least one gunshot wound to his upper body. After treatment,...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Causes of death released for Geneva man & 2-year-old son

Geneva, N.Y. — The Monroe County medical examiner has determined what caused the deaths of an Ontario County man and his toddler son earlier this year. David Conde Sr., 59, and his 2-year-old son David Jr. were found dead Feb. 15 inside an apartment on Hamilton Street in Geneva.
GENEVA, NY

