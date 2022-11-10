Lansing Township Police have person of interest after body left by dumpster

LANSING TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — Lansing Township Police say they have identified a person of interest in the suspicious death of 45-year-old Randolph Putmon of Lansing.

Putmon was found by a dumpster in Lansing Township in the early hours of Nov. 7.

Police said after further investigation they figured out two people came to the area and dragged a body from the bed of a truck and left it by a dumpster. The body was later identified as Putmon.

Now, police said they have a person of interest. Their investigation indicates that Putmon was staying at the house of 43-year-old Jeremy Barber on Nov. 6.

They were staying at an address within one mile of where he was left dead, police said.

Barber is believed to be driving a Chevrolet S 10 or similar pickup truck, police said . The truck has a factory color of dark red and has been spray painted matte black.

Anyone with information regarding the location of Barber or the pickup truck is asked to contact the Lansing Township Police Department at 517-485-1700 or Detective Randy Volosky at 517-999-0291 or voloskyr@lansingtownship.org .

