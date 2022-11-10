ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Reward offered for information on assailants in East Village robbery, assault

By Phil Diehl
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 4 days ago

Investigators on Thursday announced a reward of up to $1,000 for help from the public in locating the people who robbed and injured three others last month in the East Village.

The three robbers, all men, got into an argument with two other men just before 11 p.m. Oct. 14, on J Street near 11th Avenue, according to a news release from San Diego County Crime Stoppers and the San Diego Police Department.

During the argument, two men were punched in the face and after they fell to the ground were kicked in the face until unconscious, police said. A 60-year-old man who tried to intervene was punched in the head and fell to the ground, striking his head on the concrete.

A person nearby tried to use a cellphone to call 911, but one of the robbers stole it.

The victims suffered numerous injuries including a skull fracture, broken nose and a broken eye socket, police said.

According to police and Crime Stoppers, the assailants were described as:

A Black man, 25 to 30 years old, tall with a thin build and an afro hairstyle, who at the time of the incident was wearing a black T-shirt, black jeans and white shoes with a black stripe.

A Black man with a light complexion, about 30 years old, tall, thin, who was wearing a black T-shirt, gray jeans and black shoes.

A Black man with a light complexion, about 30 years old, tall with a heavy build and full beard. The man was wearing a tan Padres "Tony Gwynn" jersey, black pants and white shoes at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information about the case should call the Police Department's Central Division at (619) 744-9531 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8411.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

