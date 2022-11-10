Read full article on original website
State officials celebrate completion of affordable housing rehabilitation project in Rochester
Officials said the apartments will remain affordable to households with incomes below or at 60%
13 WHAM
Rochester Fire Department promotes 17 firefighters
Rochester, N.Y. — Monday was a proud day for city firefighters. The Rochester Fire Department held a promotion ceremony for 17 officers at Strong Museum. The department promoted six firefighters to captain and 11 to lieutenant. "For a firefighter, the two greatest moments in your career are when you...
13 WHAM
United and Healing Through Hope hosts church and resource fair
Rochester, N.Y. — United and Healing Through Hope of Monroe County hosted a church and resource fair on Saturday. The event provided the public an opportunity to register to receive a Thanksgiving Food Basket. Those who attended the event were also able to learn about the resources that churches,...
13 WHAM
Sweet Creations gingerbread display returns to George Eastman Museum
Rochester, N.Y. — The George Eastman Museum’s annual Sweet Creations gingerbread display returned this weekend. The display includes more than 60 cleverly designed decorated gingerbread creations. The hours of the display are:. Tuesday - Saturday 10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. Sunday 11:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. The display...
Neighbors rallying against redeveloping Irondequoit Catholic school
IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. (WROC) — On the corner of St. Paul and Colebrook Drive in Irondequoit stands St. Thomas the Apostle Church —still active— and behind it, an empty building that used to be the St. Thomas Catholic School. The Diocese of Rochester is looking to sell the vacant structure for development. Michael Yaniga lives down […]
13 WHAM
Monroe County announces funds for youth workforce development program
Rochester, N.Y. — Working to break down barriers for at-risk youth and their families in the Greater Rochester area. Monroe County leaders announced $5.8 million in funding towards The Hive, which combines the services of several community youth-serving nonprofit organizations, including EnCompass, the Boys and Girls Club, and Teen Empowerment.
13 WHAM
MCC students help refugee families acclimate to Rochester with interactive play
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Students at Monroe Community College helped refugee children and families acclimate themselves Monday night in Rochester with a night of interactive play. MCC's Phi Theta Kappa, an international honor society, hosted a resource fair and an evening full of activities for refugees in Rochester. "Play can...
Quicklee’s on Culver Road open for business
The gas franchise offers car fuel, food fuel, and caffeine fuel.
13 WHAM
Veterans share importance of Monroe County's first Veteran's Day Parade
Rochester, N.Y. — Red, white, and blue lined Highland Park as community members and local leaders paid tribute to past and present members of the Armed Forces with Monroe County's first-ever Veteran's Day Parade. Many veterans at the parade shared their stories from war, but also shared what they...
WHEC TV-10
Two people in Monroe County die of RSV and 238 hospitalized
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — RSV is raging here in Monroe County. The Monroe County Department of Health said the virus has killed two people and hospitalized 238 in just six weeks. Health leaders said there have been more than 2,200 lab-confirmed RSV cases in the county. The majority of those cases have been in children ages two to four.
13 WHAM
Woman stabbed on Seneca Manor Drive
Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police Officers responded to Rochester General Hospital for the report of a woman stabbed around 4:30 a.m. Saturday. Upon arrival, police located the victim, a woman in her 20's. The victim suffered a laceration to the upper body and is currently being treated at RGH...
13 WHAM
Causes of death released for Geneva man & 2-year-old son
Geneva, N.Y. — The Monroe County medical examiner has determined what caused the deaths of an Ontario County man and his toddler son earlier this year. David Conde Sr., 59, and his 2-year-old son David Jr. were found dead Feb. 15 inside an apartment on Hamilton Street in Geneva.
Two hospitalized after crashing into pond on I-390
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Deputies with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office were called to a motor vehicle accident late Sunday morning on Interstate 390 South in Rochester. Deputies say a 18-year-old female driver and her 17-year-old passenger were taken to Strong Memorial Hospital after the car they were in slid out of control and crashed […]
13 WHAM
Central Library of Rochester hosts birthday celebration for late local trailblazer
Rochester, N.Y. — The Central Library of Rochester joined the daughter of activist, author, publisher, historian, and radio personality Howard W. Coles to celebrate what would be his 119th birthday on Sunday,. Coles passed away on December 10, 1998. Members of Coles’ family and loved ones honored the late...
Temporary block to recreational cannabis licenses causes uncertainty for local businesses
FAIRPORT, N.Y. (WROC) — Those around Western New York and the Finger Lakes region temporarily blocked by a federal judge from receiving a recreational marijuana dispensary license are speaking out on the negative impact this may have on their local businesses. This is due to a lawsuit filed by an out-of-state cannabis company arguing […]
New Program Gives New York Residents Cash Per Month
You are facing high inflation, which leveled off at 8.2%. This economic phenomenon has made everything more expensive. Jobs are also laying off thousands of workers. Employers are finding your replacements via remote work in cheaper countries. It is a challenge to afford your usual basics. But state officials have a new program to help you with your financial predicament.
13 WHAM
Rochester Police: Three women shot, two dead Monday night
Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police say two women are dead after a shooting on the city's northwest side. Around 7:20 p.m., officers responded to a residence on Costar Street for reports of multiple people shot. Upon arrival, police found three women who were shot. One of them was dead...
Winter weather alerts issued in Upstate NY for snow, ice
Syracuse, N.Y. -- The season’s first winter weather alerts have been issued for a big chunk of Upstate New York, where a messy mixture of snow and ice could hit for Wednesday morning’s commute. “A period of snow moves into the area Tuesday evening before likely changing over...
WHEC TV-10
First Alert Forecast: Some accumulating snow for western New York this week
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – It’s been a mild and tame fall up until this point, but that is starting to change. Wintry weather is making it’s way into western New York this week, and in a very big way for parts of the area. A Yellow Alert is up Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. This is an area-wide light snow, with most seeing a coating to an inch or two by Wednesday morning. We’ll likely see snow falling during the morning commute, and with temperatures hovering right around freezing, we may see some impacts on roads. This won’t be a big event, but it will be our first snowfall impacting a commute, so it’s a good time to dust off our winter driving skills!
13 WHAM
Car crashes into pond next to Bill Gray's Iceplex
Henrietta, N.Y. — Around 11:00 a.m. a 18-year-old driver and her 17-year-old passenger were transported to Strong Memorial Hospital after the car they were riding in slid out of control and crashed into a pond on Rt. 390 southbound, next to Bill Gray's Iceplex. Both women were transported as...
