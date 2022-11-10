Read full article on original website
Mt Hope: Two Sought following Assault of 57-Year-Old Man at Tremont Ave Subway Station
The NYPD is asking for the public’s assistance identifying two people sought in connection to an assault that occurred at Tremont Avenue subway station in Mt. Hope. It was reported to police at the 46th Precinct that the incident occurred on Saturday, Nov. 5, at around 1.20 a.m., as a 57-year-old male victim was exiting the subway station, which serves the B and D trains. The man was climbing the subway stairway from the mezzanine level to the street level when two people approached him. One hit the man in the face with an unknown blunt object.
