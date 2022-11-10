Read full article on original website
Related
mocoshow.com
Rockville Town Square Tree Lighting Event to Take Place on Friday, November 18
Rockville Town Square will “light up the night” with its annual tree lighting event on Friday, November 18th from 6pm to 8pm. The event will feature a variety of activities, like live music, crafts, ice skating, and food & drink. The retail portion of Rockville Town Square was...
mocoshow.com
CAVA Digital Kitchen to Offer Free Bowls and Pitas at Community Event in Germantown Ahead of Grand Opening
CAVA will be holding a community event on Thursday, November 17 from 10:45am-2pm at the new CAVA Digital Kitchen in Germantown. The restaurant will be giving free bowls and pitas to people who download the CAVA app and register at www.eventbrite.com/e/germantown-community-day-tickets-465741464257. CAVA Digital Kitchen, which officially opens for business on Friday, November 18, differs from a traditional CAVA location in that there is no in-store ordering, all orders must be placed through the CAVA app. The restaurant does feature an indoor and outdoor dining area. Additional information courtesy of CAVA:
mocoshow.com
Scratch Kitchen Olney to Provide Thanksgiving Meals to 130 Multilingual Learners at Gaithersburg High School
Scratch Kitchen opened it’s doors in Olney just a couple months back and the restaurant is already giving back to the community, generously providing a “true Thanksgiving meal” for 130 new multilingual learners at Gaithersburg High School next week. On Tuesday, November 22nd, Gaithersburg High School will...
mocoshow.com
‘Holiday Street Fest’ (with Fireworks) To Take Place at Rio on December 10
Rio Lakefront in Gaithersburg will hold a ‘Holiday Street Fest’ that will include a fireworks presentation on Saturday, December 10th. The fun begins with a market during the day from 1pm-5pm, a DJ playing music from 5pm-7pm and fireworks at 6:45pm. Additional details, per Rio, below:. “Cue the...
mocoshow.com
Brazilian BBQ Food Truck Now Open in Rockville
Fire Pit Brazilian Barbecue, a new food truck, is now open at 804 Rockville Pike in the Golden Arcade shopping center (across from the Ritchie Center/IHOP) in Rockville (photo below). The food truck is open from 11am until 7pm from Tuesday through Saturday and specializes in Brazilian BBQ, offering meats...
mocoshow.com
Garden of Lights at Brookside Gardens Opens on November 18
Garden of Lights officially opens on November 18th and runs until January 1 (closed Nov. 21-24 and Dec. 24-25), 5-pm9:30 p.m. Brookside Gardens, 1800 Glenallan Ave., Wheaton (video preview below). Garden of Lights display transforms Brookside Gardens into a dazzling winter wonderland. The one-half mile outdoor exhibit features one-of-a-kind light...
mocoshow.com
La Catrina Bar & Lounge To Open on Friday, November 18th in Bethesda
Back in August we let you know that La Catrina Bar & Lounge is coming to 4935 Cordell Avenue in Bethesda, taking over the location that was formerly home to George’s Chophouse, 4935 Bar & Kitchen, The Loft at 4935, Tragara’s, and others. The restaurant has now set an opening date, sharing on social media that it’ll be open on Friday, November 18th.
mocoshow.com
Things To Do on Veterans Day Weekend in Montgomery Parks
Ice skating, hiking, storytelling, volunteering, and more! Discover these programs in the parks for Friday, November 11, to Sunday, November 13! Check out the list of events? Per Montgomery Parks, below:. Veterans: Montgomery Parks honors military service members past and present with Veterans Day Skate. Veterans and active duty service...
mocoshow.com
Firepan Korean BBQ Soft Opening Today
Back in April of 2021, we let you know that Firepan KBBQ started construction at the old Pete’s New Haven Style Pizza location at 962 Wayne Avenue Suite L-B in Downtown Silver Spring. Firepan had its Montgomery County ABS alcohol license hearing on November 4, 2021 previously announced an August 1st, 2022 opening date on its website, which was pushed back several times Not to worry, as Source of the Spring reports the restaurant is holding its soft opening today (Saturday, November 12).
mocoshow.com
Beyond MoCo: Medium Rare (DC) Will Fry Your Thanksgiving Turkey for FREE
Turkeys famously can’t fly, but they sure can fry. This Thanksgiving, the public is once again invited to fly, drive, metro or just walk on over to Medium Rare restaurant in Cleveland Park for the 15th Annual Free Turkey Fry. The event has become a much-anticipated DC Thanksgiving Day tradition. This year, Medium Rare co-owner Mark Bucher estimates they’ll fry up to 600 turkeys. It’s for anyone who brings a thawed, eight- to 12-pound bird with them. A dozen fryers filled with almost 500 gallons of oil will be red hot and ready to fry up 96 birds an hour.
mocoshow.com
Black Diamond Steakhouse and Lounge is Taking Over the Old TTT/Buena Vida Space in Silver Spring
Black Diamond Restaurant & Lounge, a new steakhouse, will be taking over the space that was formerly home to TTT and Buena Vida at 8407 Ramsey Ave in Silver Spring. The restaurant currently has a hearing for a Class D, Beer, Wine, and Liquor License at 10:30am on Thursday, November 17th. We are told the Black Diamond may open as soon as the end of this month, but no specific date is available at this time.
mocoshow.com
Restaurants Open on Thanksgiving Day 2022 in Montgomery County
Below is a list of restaurants that will be open and serving Thanksgiving dinner on November 24. Most restaurants are requiring reservations so please call the location or check availability online before visiting. The Capital Grille – 5310 Western Ave, Chevy Chase. The Capital Grille will be offering Roasted...
mocoshow.com
Clarksburg High School Graduate To Open Burger Joint Inside Frederick Brewery
2010 Clarksburg High School graduate Jon Thompson opened his food truck, Fifty Fifty, last year. He specializes in half-beef and half-bacon smash burgers, with the bacon ground right into the beef so they’re cohesive. Following the success of the food truck in the last year, Fifty Fifty will now open inside of Olde Mother Brewing Co. at 526 N Market St in Frederick. Construction just started on ithe kitchen inside of the brewery and they’re hoping to be open before the end of the year.
mocoshow.com
MCPS to Celebrate Longtime MoCo Board of Education Member and Teacher/Administrator, Dr. Judith Docca
A retirement celebration for Dr. Judith Docca, longtime Montgomery County Board of Education member who also spent 38 years as a teacher and administrator with MCPS, will be held at the Universities at Shady Grove (USG) on Tuesday, Nov. 29. Doors open at 5 p.m.; the program begins at 6...
Local Veterans Day Closings and Schedule Changes Announced
Local jurisdictions and agencies have announced closings and schedule changes for the Veterans Day holiday on Friday, Nov. 11. Montgomery County offices, libraries and county-run COVID-19 vaccination and testing clinics will be closed, though Alcohol Beverage Services stores will be open regular hours. Takoma Park city offices, including the police...
mocoshow.com
Council Vice President Glass Wins 2022 Phyllis Campbell Newsome Award
From the Office of Council Vice President Evan Glass: Montgomery County Council Vice President Evan Glass has been recognized by the Center for Nonprofit Advancement with the 2022 Phyllis Campbell Newsome Public Policy Leadership Award. Each year the Center awards a public official from each of the four jurisdictions of Washington, D.C., Virginia, Montgomery County and Prince George’s County who have made an impact on the nonprofit sector. Council Vice President Glass was commended for his public policy accomplishments and interest in increasing support for and collaboration with nonprofits.
mocoshow.com
MoCo Alcohol Beverage Services Partners with Local Businesses to Curb Drunk Driving During the Holiday Season with Coaster Campaign
Per Montgomery County: Montgomery County Alcohol Beverage Services (ABS) is partnering with local businesses to curb alcohol-impaired driving during the holiday season. ABS is distributing beverage coasters that feature a QR code directing patrons to an online list of alternative rides to get home safely when drinking. Imprinted with the phrase “Had one too many? Scan for Ride,” the coasters are being distributed free of charge to bars and restaurants. The goal is to provide an easily accessible list of alternative rides to patrons and deter them driving after they have been drinking.
mocoshow.com
Memorial Service to To Be Held on November 14 For Couple Killed By Driver on Tuesday Morning in Gaithersburg
A celebration of Life & Memorial Service will be held on Monday, November 14, 2022 for Miguel Antonio Ortiz and Ana Margarita Ortiz, who were tragically killed by a driver while walking to their polling place in Gaithersburg on the morning of Tuesday, November 8th. Visitation will take place from 9:30 am-11 am, followed by a Memorial Service from 11 am-12 pm at Neelsville Presbyterian Church, 20701 Frederick Rd, Germantown, MD 20876. A graveside burial will be held at 1 pm at Rockville Cemetery, 1350 Baltimore Road, Rockville, Maryland 20851.
mocoshow.com
$100,008 Winning Powerball Ticket Sold in Gaithersburg Has Been Claimed
A North Potomac man has claimed the $100,000 winning Powerball ticket that was sold earlier this month at Steve’s Beer & Wine in Gaithersburg. Full story below courtesy of the Maryland Lottery:. A North Potomac man took the drive to Baltimore to claim a $100,008 Powerball prize. The excited...
Comments / 0