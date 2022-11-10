Turkeys famously can’t fly, but they sure can fry. This Thanksgiving, the public is once again invited to fly, drive, metro or just walk on over to Medium Rare restaurant in Cleveland Park for the 15th Annual Free Turkey Fry. The event has become a much-anticipated DC Thanksgiving Day tradition. This year, Medium Rare co-owner Mark Bucher estimates they’ll fry up to 600 turkeys. It’s for anyone who brings a thawed, eight- to 12-pound bird with them. A dozen fryers filled with almost 500 gallons of oil will be red hot and ready to fry up 96 birds an hour.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 6 HOURS AGO