Read full article on original website
Related
Daily Beast
Twitter Abruptly Lays Off Thousands of Contract Workers Without Notice
Twitter began laying off the bulk of its contract workforce on Saturday, offering no warning to the affected contractors, whose number was reported to be in the thousands. No official number had been confirmed by Sunday night, but Platformer, the tech blog that first reported the cull, said that 4,400 of 5,500 contractors were hit by the sudden dismissals.
More tech layoffs: Are these additional signs of possible recession? Bay Area expert explains
"We haven't seen these kind of trends simultaneously maybe ever. Certainly not in the last 20 to 25 years."
Daily Beast
Dolly Parton Awarded $100 Million by Jeff Bezos
Dolly Parton has been awarded the $100 million “Courage and Civility Award” by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. “When people are in a position to help, you should help. And I know that I’ve always said, I try to put my money where my heart is. And I think you do the same thing,” Parton told billionaire Jeff Bezos as he awarded her the money. She joins prior recipients Chef José Andrés and Van Jones, the inaugural winners of the award in 2021. The money doesn’t have a designated cause it needs to be used toward aside from general charity. Andrés said he used his funds to help feed Ukrainians amid the country’s war with Russia, although Jones never specified what cause he would use the funds for. In March, he said the award gave him a 10-year window to disperse the funds. Parton has yet to specify how she intends to donate her $100 million sum.
Daily Beast
Fox News Stars Squabble Over How Much Trump’s to Blame for Midterms
Three Fox News stars on Sunday publicly squabbled over whether former President Donald Trump or Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell is to blame for the Republican Party’s midterm elections flop—a preview of the divisions taking hold within the GOP and the cable-news outlet that often acts as its de facto communications arm.
Daily Beast
Lauren Sánchez, Jeff Bezos’ Girlfriend, Plans to Go to Orbit Next Year
Lauren Sánchez, the girlfriend of Amazon billionaire Jeff Bezos, announced on Monday that she plans to go to orbit sometime in 2023 alongside “a great group of females.” Bezos, who made the trip with his rocket business Blue Origin in 2021, will remain planted on earth. The...
Daily Beast
Trump’s Election Gambit to Avoid Charges Isn’t So Sound
Former President Donald Trump’s bizarre and insanely early rollout of his 2024 presidential campaign has former prosecutors accusing him of simply seeking cover from a potential federal criminal indictment. But those same legal experts say Trump announcing his candidacy would at best only delay a prosecution—and at worst cause a MAGA insurrection.
Daily Beast
He Skewered Trump in a Documentary. Then the FBI Came.
In 2020, Rod Webber and his team of performance artists and filmmakers found themselves as the targets of what Webber calls an unwarranted FBI and Boston Police Department investigation. Webber, who is the writer and director of the documentary 2020: The Dumpster Fire, says that investigators are falsely using footage...
Daily Beast
John Oliver Mocks Fox News ‘Scrambling for Answers’ Post-Midterms
John Oliver kicked off his first Last Week Tonight episode since this past week’s midterm elections by highlighting the fact that Democrats did “unexpectedly well” and have left Fox News pundits “scrambling for answers” in the aftermath. After sharing a montage of figures like Jesse...
Daily Beast
NBC News Suspends Reporter for Retracted Paul Pelosi Story
This reporting appears as one of several scoops featured in this week’s edition of Confider, the newsletter pulling back the curtain on the media. Subscribe here and send your questions, tips, and complaints here. NBC Today show correspondent Miguel Almaguer has been suspended pending an internal investigation after NBC...
Comments / 0