spmetrowire.com
DEVELOPING: Council president announces bid for Stevens Point mayor
Council President Meleesa Johnson has announced her intention to run for mayor of Stevens Point. Johnson announced her campaign during an invite-only event that was closed to the press on Nov. 11. She made the announcement public on her mayoral website a short time later. Johnson was first elected to...
Name released in fatal Portage County SUV crash
Police have identified the man who died in a Portage County SUV crash as 51-year-old Richard Wurzinger, of Bancroft. The crash was reported just before 6 a.m. on Nov. 5 on Forest Drive in the town of Plover. Deputies responded to the scene and discovered an SUV that struck a tree in the north ditch.
Thousands without power in Weston
More than 4,400 residents are without power in the Wausau area Monday, with the bulk of the outages reported in Weston. Readers tell Wausau Pilot & Review that the power outage began at about 7:30 a.m. in Weston. Other communities impacted include Ringle, Bevent, Norrie, Kronenwetter, Hatley and Wausau. Wisconsin...
This Huge Thrift Shop in Wisconsin is One of the Best Places To Shop in the State
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending some time at your local thrift store can be a cool way to spend your day. There's almost always something there for everyone and for a great deal too!
merrillfotonews.com
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin bonfire explosion; charges reviewed by Shawano County DA
TOWN OF MAPLE GROVE, Wis. - Charges in connection with a Wisconsin bonfire explosion in October have been forwarded to the Shawano County District Attorney's Office for review. The Shawano County Sheriff’s Office said the explosion happened in mid-October when a 55-gallon drum that was a quarter full of a...
95.5 FM WIFC
Hit-and-Run Reported in Portage County
TOWN OF LANARK, WI (WSAU-WAOW) — Authorities in Portage County are looking for a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run crash in the Town of Lanark on Saturday. WAOW TV reports that the incident occurred near the intersection of Highway 54 and County Road TT. According to the victim he was hit by a car, who then fled the scene.
stevenspoint.news
Portage County crash victim identified
PORTAGE COUNTY – The Portage County man who died in a Nov. 5 crash in the town of Plover has been identified as Richard Wurzinger, 51, of Bancroft. On Nov. 5, shortly before 6 a.m., the Portage County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a one-vehicle crash on Forest Drive.
waupacanow.com
Family turns barn into event venue
Farming has been Dan and Ruth Boerst’s livelihood for many years. The family farm’s barn is still standing on Bear Lake Road in the town of Royalton, but now has a different use. “We farm by Manawa,” said Ruth, who grew up on the farm. “We own 350...
spmetrowire.com
Sheriff ID’s victim in Nov. 5 Plover crash
The Portage Co. Sheriff’s Office said one man is dead following a single-vehicle collision last weekend. Sgt. Travis Morgan said someone called 911 at 5:48 a.m. on Nov. 5 to report an SUV struck a tree in the north ditch of Forest Dr. in the Town of Plover. Morgan...
cwbradio.com
Name of Spencer Man Killed in Florence County Crash has Been Released
The name of the Spencer man killed in a two vehicle crash in Florence County has been released. According to the Florence County Sheriff’s Department, around 2pm this past Saturday on Highway 2 near Westrin Road in Florence County. The Department said a vehicle, driven by an 18-year-old Ashton Curtin was heading eastbound when it crossed the center line and struck a vehicle heading west head-on.
wrcitytimes.com
Wood County woman killed in crash
WISCONSIN RAPIDS — A south Wood County woman is dead, after the driver of the vehicle she was a passenger in lost control of the car. The crash occurred Sunday, Nov. 13 at 1:50 p.m. on Highway 13/34 south of County Line Road, in the township of Rudolph. According...
onfocus.news
One Dead After Wood County Crash
TOWNSHIP OF RUDOLPH, WI (OnFocus) – On Sunday at 1:50pm, Wood County Central Dispatch received the report of a one vehicle crash in the Township of Rudolph. A vehicle with three occupants was traveling southbound on State Highway 13/34 when it began veering to the right. The vehicle went into the ditch and struck a driveway embankment causing it to go airborne.
cwbradio.com
Spencer Man Killed in Florence County Accident
A Spencer man was killed in a two vehicle crash in Florence County. According to the Florence County Sheriff’s Department, around 2pm on Saturday on Highway 2 near Westrin Road in Florence County. The Department said a vehicle, driven by an 18-year-old Spencer man was heading eastbound when it crossed the center line and struck a vehicle heading west head-on.
Wausau area obituaries November 11, 2022
On Friday, November 4, 2022, Mary LaRue, beloved wife and mother of four children passed away at the age of 92. Mary was born on June 14, 1930 in Pittsburgh, PA to Clementine and John McParland. She graduated from the University of Pittsburgh in 1952. She married Jim LaRue of Coraopolis, PA on October 30, 1954. They raised four children, Jim (Janice), Bob (Laura), Nancy (Jay) and Patty (Tim). Mary was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Jim. She is survived by her four children, 13 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. Mary lived her life devoted to her family and many friends. Her strong faith in God guided her throughout her life and her infectious smile, sparkling eyes and joyous love of life will be forever remembered by all who knew and loved her.
spmetrowire.com
CREATE returns with holiday marker’s market
CREATE has scheduled the 2022 Holiday Maker’s Market for Saturday, Dec. 10. The special market, featuring local artisans and makers, will be held inside the Farmshed Greenhouse, 1220 Briggs Ct., from 1-4 p.m. Additional shopping options will be offered at various downtown businesses, and CREATE will offer online shopping as well.
1 dead, 2 injured in weekend crash
A single-vehicle Wood County crash left one person dead and two people injured over the weekend, officials said. The crash was reported at about 1:45 p.m. Saturday on Hwy. 13/34 in the town of Rudolph. Police say a driver with two additional passengers was headed south when the vehicle veered into a ditch and struck an embankment, causing the vehicle to go airborne and roll onto its roof.
95.5 FM WIFC
Plea Hearing Schedule for Wausau Landlord Charged With Providing Poor Living Conditions
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — A Mosinee man accused of failing to maintain a rental property on South 3rd Avenue in Wausau has scheduled a plea hearing for the charges in Marathon County court. Bryan Morel is facing six counts including three felonies for theft of between $5,000 and $10,000,...
95.5 FM WIFC
Lincoln County Deputies Arrest Wanted Man in Parked Vehicle
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — A man wanted for outstanding warrants in three counties was arrested in Lincoln County last week. Sheriff’s officers were called to a residence in the Town of Scott after the property owner noticed a strange vehicle parked in their lot. Officers discovered a 36-year-old Glenwood City man passed out in the driver’s seat.
Fox11online.com
Several Northeast Wisconsin counties increase to 'medium' for COVID-19 activity
MADISON (WLUK) -- Several Northeast Wisconsin counties are reporting higher COVID-19 activity despite a continued state-wide drop in cases. Last week, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's map showed all of Northeast Wisconsin in the "low" category for COVID-19 activity. This week, though, several have turned to "medium" status: Outagamie, Fond du Lac, Marinette and Florence counties.
