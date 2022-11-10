ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Lafayette, IN

WLFI.com

Indiana Veterans Home celebrates Veterans' Day

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — In honor Veterans Day, the Indiana Veterans Home held a public ceremony Friday morning. The IVH saluted all veterans for their service and sacrifice that allows us to keep our freedom. Keynote speaker included Indiana Commander for the Veterans of Foreign Wars, Richard Leirer. Leirer...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana

If you live in Indiana and you love going to nice restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit if you haven't already.
INDIANA STATE
WLFI.com

Lafayette Urban Ministry winter warming station opens for season, adds 20 beds

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — As the clock strikes midnight Tuesday, the Lafayette Urban Ministry warming station opens for the first time this season. The LUM main office will act as the warming station every night of the week from November until mid-April. People needing a warm place to stay can sleep on one of the 20 mats that will be laid in the lobby.
LAFAYETTE, IN
FOX59

Raising Cane’s opens first Indianapolis location in Avon

AVON, Ind. — The popular chicken finger restaurant Raising Cane’s opens its first Indianapolis area location on Tuesday. Located just minutes from the Indianapolis Motor Speedway at 8970 E. U.S. 36 in Avon, the first Raising Cane’s is set to open its doors and offer 20 lucky “Caniacs” free Raising Cane’s for a year. Those […]
AVON, IN
wfft.com

West Lafayette man suspended from hunting for life, first suspension of its kind in Indiana

WARREN COUNTY, Ind. (WFFT) - A West Lafayette man faces multiple charges, fines, and the first lifetime hunting suspension of its kind in Indiana history. Hanson Pusey, 25, was sentenced Thursday in Warren County Court to a lifetime hunting suspension along with probation, home detention, and payment of replacement fees from a DNR Law Enforcement investigation involving poaching wild turkeys in Indiana and six other states.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
WANE-TV

Man sentenced to lifetime hunting ban, a first for Indiana

WARREN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A Hoosier is banned from hunting for life, in a sentencing that’s the first of its kind in the state, according to Indiana’s Department of Natural Resources. A man from West Lafayette, 25-year-old Hanson Pusey, was found to be illegally hunting wild...
INDIANA STATE
readthereporter.com

What Hoosier woman created Stove Top stuffing?

1859 – Mayor Samuel Maxwell and the Indianapolis City Council established the first paid fire department. It had previously been a volunteer force. The department began with a hook and ladder company and two hand engines and, in 1860, gained their first steam engine. 1885 – Charles Edward Henry...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Winning $200,000 Powerball ticket for Saturday’s drawing sold in Indiana

Someone in Kokomo bought a winning Powerball ticket worth $200,000 for Saturday night’s drawing. According to the Hoosier Lottery, the winning ticket was purchased at One Stop Express #1 located at 1212 E. Markland Ave. in Kokomo. The ticket matched four out of five numbers plus the Powerball with a Power Play of 4. The […]
KOKOMO, IN
Fox 59

Winter-like pattern sets up over central Indiana

The wave of snow dumped more snow than originally anticipated. Heavy bands that set-up over central Indiana produced 2” to 3” in spots across central Indiana. More than 3” was reported in Terre Haute, Brazil, and in Speedway! Indianapolis broke the record for the date, which was 0.8” set back in 1991.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Current Publishing

Local Realtor to highlight Carmel in ‘The American Dream’ television show

Carmel will soon be featured on a television show that highlights neighborhoods across the nation through the eyes of top local real estate agents. Karen Tanner, a Carmel resident and owner of Karen Tanner Real Estate Group, will host the Carmel segment of the program “The American Dream,” called “Selling Carmel.” She and a handful of other local real estate professionals were approached by The American Dream Network about the opportunity.
CARMEL, IN
WLFI.com

A look at how the Street Department prepares for snowfall

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI)— The West Lafayette Street Department started treating roads on Monday ahead of the expected snowfall. According to Department Director, Ben Anderson, even though Tuesday's event isn't expected to be major, crews are paying close attention to certain areas. "Bridges, over crossings, any of those areas...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
WTHR

Pat Sullivan: Winterizing your home's exterior

INDIANAPOLIS — Winter weather has arrived in central Indiana and it's time to make sure your home is ready for freezing temperatures. Pat Sullivan from Sullivan Hardware & Garden has advice on how to get the outside of your house ready for winter. Perhaps the easiest and most important...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Indiana winter weather photo submissions

CENTRAL INDIANA — With most of Indianapolis and central Indiana projected to see winter weather this weekend, many Hoosiers have begun snow and ice prep. While our meteorologists are predicting the first real snow of the year this weekend, we are looking to see what our viewers are experiencing.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Pet dog provides PTSD support for Hoosier veteran

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. — How would you describe a best friend? Someone who’s loyal? Someone who’s always there? Maybe, someone who changed your life. For Hoosier veteran Adam Leedy, his dog Mona has done all those things. “Mona’s been my best friend since I came back,” said Leedy. “I’ve never had a more loyal friend […]
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN
cbs4indy.com

More snow on the way to Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS – Another round of snow showers are headed to Indiana this week–here’s when you need to be ready:. It will be coming up quick. Early Tuesday morning, we’ll start to see mixed precipitation. By the time you wake up Tuesday for the work commute, expect light snow for central and northern portions of the state. Mixed precipitation and rain showers to the south. Tuesday morning commutes may be slick and dangerous at times. Keeping in mind, temperatures will be freezing.
INDIANA STATE

