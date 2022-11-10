Read full article on original website
WLFI.com
Indiana Veterans Home celebrates Veterans' Day
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — In honor Veterans Day, the Indiana Veterans Home held a public ceremony Friday morning. The IVH saluted all veterans for their service and sacrifice that allows us to keep our freedom. Keynote speaker included Indiana Commander for the Veterans of Foreign Wars, Richard Leirer. Leirer...
4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you love going to nice restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit if you haven't already.
WLFI.com
Lafayette Urban Ministry winter warming station opens for season, adds 20 beds
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — As the clock strikes midnight Tuesday, the Lafayette Urban Ministry warming station opens for the first time this season. The LUM main office will act as the warming station every night of the week from November until mid-April. People needing a warm place to stay can sleep on one of the 20 mats that will be laid in the lobby.
WTHR
LIST: Winter events, holiday activities in central Indiana that you don't want to miss
Make the most of the winter season by trying out some of the best cold-weather activities central Indiana has to offer. If you needed a sign — or maybe a gentle nudge — to season the day this winter, this is it. The holiday season has finally arrived!...
Raising Cane’s opens first Indianapolis location in Avon
AVON, Ind. — The popular chicken finger restaurant Raising Cane’s opens its first Indianapolis area location on Tuesday. Located just minutes from the Indianapolis Motor Speedway at 8970 E. U.S. 36 in Avon, the first Raising Cane’s is set to open its doors and offer 20 lucky “Caniacs” free Raising Cane’s for a year. Those […]
wfft.com
West Lafayette man suspended from hunting for life, first suspension of its kind in Indiana
WARREN COUNTY, Ind. (WFFT) - A West Lafayette man faces multiple charges, fines, and the first lifetime hunting suspension of its kind in Indiana history. Hanson Pusey, 25, was sentenced Thursday in Warren County Court to a lifetime hunting suspension along with probation, home detention, and payment of replacement fees from a DNR Law Enforcement investigation involving poaching wild turkeys in Indiana and six other states.
WANE-TV
readthereporter.com
What Hoosier woman created Stove Top stuffing?
1859 – Mayor Samuel Maxwell and the Indianapolis City Council established the first paid fire department. It had previously been a volunteer force. The department began with a hook and ladder company and two hand engines and, in 1860, gained their first steam engine. 1885 – Charles Edward Henry...
Winning $200,000 Powerball ticket for Saturday’s drawing sold in Indiana
Someone in Kokomo bought a winning Powerball ticket worth $200,000 for Saturday night’s drawing. According to the Hoosier Lottery, the winning ticket was purchased at One Stop Express #1 located at 1212 E. Markland Ave. in Kokomo. The ticket matched four out of five numbers plus the Powerball with a Power Play of 4. The […]
Fox 59
Winter-like pattern sets up over central Indiana
The wave of snow dumped more snow than originally anticipated. Heavy bands that set-up over central Indiana produced 2” to 3” in spots across central Indiana. More than 3” was reported in Terre Haute, Brazil, and in Speedway! Indianapolis broke the record for the date, which was 0.8” set back in 1991.
Current Publishing
Local Realtor to highlight Carmel in ‘The American Dream’ television show
Carmel will soon be featured on a television show that highlights neighborhoods across the nation through the eyes of top local real estate agents. Karen Tanner, a Carmel resident and owner of Karen Tanner Real Estate Group, will host the Carmel segment of the program “The American Dream,” called “Selling Carmel.” She and a handful of other local real estate professionals were approached by The American Dream Network about the opportunity.
Don’t Miss The Drive-Thru Light Spectacular at Ruoff Music Center in Indianapolis
Coming back for the 2022 holiday season on November 18th, is a light show like no other, with the convivence of it being a drive-thru attraction. No need to leave the warmth and comfort of your vehicle to have some memorable Christmas entertainment. Come to the Ruoff Music Center for some holiday cheer!
Hamilton County secures location for women’s shelter and recovery center
City officials have been working for four years to secure a location so they can service victims in their community.
WLFI.com
A look at how the Street Department prepares for snowfall
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI)— The West Lafayette Street Department started treating roads on Monday ahead of the expected snowfall. According to Department Director, Ben Anderson, even though Tuesday's event isn't expected to be major, crews are paying close attention to certain areas. "Bridges, over crossings, any of those areas...
WTHI
One of Indiana's only salt therapy caves opens in Parke County
MARSHALL, Ind. (WTHI) - If the stress of life has you in need of some relaxation you may need to head to Parke County. Hurricane Hill's Parke County Salt Cave is one of the only salt therapy rooms in the state of Indiana. Steve Brucken and his wife opened the...
Pat Sullivan: Winterizing your home's exterior
INDIANAPOLIS — Winter weather has arrived in central Indiana and it's time to make sure your home is ready for freezing temperatures. Pat Sullivan from Sullivan Hardware & Garden has advice on how to get the outside of your house ready for winter. Perhaps the easiest and most important...
Fox 59
Indiana winter weather photo submissions
CENTRAL INDIANA — With most of Indianapolis and central Indiana projected to see winter weather this weekend, many Hoosiers have begun snow and ice prep. While our meteorologists are predicting the first real snow of the year this weekend, we are looking to see what our viewers are experiencing.
Pet dog provides PTSD support for Hoosier veteran
HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. — How would you describe a best friend? Someone who’s loyal? Someone who’s always there? Maybe, someone who changed your life. For Hoosier veteran Adam Leedy, his dog Mona has done all those things. “Mona’s been my best friend since I came back,” said Leedy. “I’ve never had a more loyal friend […]
WLFI.com
Franklin attorney to represent Richard Allen
An attorney from Franklin, Ind. is now representing the Delphi double homicide suspect. An attorney from Franklin, Ind. is now representing the Delphi double homicide suspect.
cbs4indy.com
More snow on the way to Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – Another round of snow showers are headed to Indiana this week–here’s when you need to be ready:. It will be coming up quick. Early Tuesday morning, we’ll start to see mixed precipitation. By the time you wake up Tuesday for the work commute, expect light snow for central and northern portions of the state. Mixed precipitation and rain showers to the south. Tuesday morning commutes may be slick and dangerous at times. Keeping in mind, temperatures will be freezing.
