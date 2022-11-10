Read full article on original website
BTS star Jungkook to perform at the 2022 World Cup
BTS' Jungkook will perform at the 2022 FIFA World Cup's opening ceremony in Qatar and appear on the tournament's official soundtrack, the band announced Saturday. Why it matters: The performance will put one of the world's biggest K-pop stars on the global stage yet again at a time when the band is exploring solo careers and military service.
World leaders gather in Bali for G20 amid geopolitical turmoil
BALI, Indonesia — Delegations from 19 countries and the European Union are converging in Indonesia for the annual G20 leaders summit this week amid intensifying geopolitical competition and crisis in several regions around the world. Why it matters: Pressing global issues from climate change to food insecurity to looming...
Biden meets Xi at G20 amid rising superpower tensions
BALI, Indonesia — President Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping began their meeting Monday on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Indonesia, where they were set to discuss how to manage rising competition between the two superpowers. Why it matters: It's the first in-person meeting between the two...
G20 summit 2022 live: Ukraine’s Zelenskiy outlines conditions needed to end conflict
World leaders meet in Bali with a packed agenda of events, but Russia’s invasion of Ukraine threatens to overshadow the summit
Biden and Xi say US and China should compete "responsibly"
BALI, Indonesia — President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping agreed during a meeting today to establish regular channels of communication between key officials and to carefully manage the U.S.-China relationship going forward. Why it matters: The meeting, held on the sidelines of the G20 summit, marked the...
The human race at 8 billion
Eight billion humans are living on planet Earth — a huge milestone officially projected for and being recognized Tuesday by the U.N. Why it matters: People are living longer, with generally better access to health care, food, clean water and sanitation than in past generations. A smaller share of humans live in extreme poverty.
